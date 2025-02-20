Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
18.02.25
09:38 Uhr
9,395 Euro
-0,285
-2,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5959,78007:57
9,6109,79507:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2025 07:10 Uhr
132 Leser
TGS ASA: TGS Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, NORWAY (20 February 2025) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2024, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.73 per share) in Q1 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.73 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 26 February 2025
  • Ex-date: 27 February 2025
  • Record date: 28 February 2025
  • Payment date: 13 March 2025
  • Date of approval: 19 February 2025

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


