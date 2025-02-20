ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers 2024 results: Volume growth and significant improvement in profitability

Lochem, 20 February 2025

ForFarmers 2024 results

Volume growth and significant improvement in profitability

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO of ForFarmers, said: "With solid volume growth and significant improvement in profitability, 2024 was an exceptionally good year for ForFarmers. We further strengthened our market positions by maintaining a strong customer focus and responding flexibly to the specific needs of livestock farmers across different markets. This approach, combined with a continuous focus on cost awareness, contributed significantly to profitability. Favorable external factors, such as limited impact from animal diseases, also had a positive impact compared to 2023.

We took important strategic steps that increased our position in growing and attractive markets. In Poland, for example, we strengthened our market position with the acquisition and successful integration of Piast and are investing in further future growth. With the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders, we expanded our position in co-products, contributing to more sustainable feed solutions with a higher share of circular raw materials.

The joint venture announced with team agrar lays the foundation for a solid long-term position in the German market. With Reudink's recent acquisition of a compound feed plant in West Germany, we have further expanded our capacity to produce organic feed.

These steps, alongside our SBTi-validated sustainability ambitions, have further strengthened ForFarmers' foundation. With the dedication of our employees and close collaboration with our chain partners, we continue to build on our mission: 'For the Future of Farming'."

Highlights 2024

Total volume increased by 7.0% compared to 2023; compound volume increased by 3.3%; On a like-for-like basis, excluding the Belgian volumes divested and the acquired Piast and Van Triest volumes, total volume increased by 3.5% and compound volume 2.1%

Gross profit increased by 8.6% to €518.3 million, due to higher volumes and a more effective buying and selling approach

Underlying EBITDA increased 44.0% year-on-year to €100.8 million, while underlying EBIT increased by 80.7% to €59.1 million

Underlying net profit for 2024 increased to €40.6 million (2023: €22.7 million)

Net cash from operating activities amounted to €70.2 million in 2024

The ROACE on underlying EBIT increased from 7.1% as at 31 December 2023 to 13.0% as at 31 December 2024

Successful integration of Piast and investments in Poland to support further growth

The acquisition of Van Triest supports our sustainability ambitions through the use of circular raw materials

Joining forces with team agrar will lead to a more solid position in the German market

Dividend proposal of €0.20 per ordinary share (2023: €0.15)

Read the full press release here.

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 9 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,700 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

