New study reveals Dubai Internet City's AED 100 billion impact on Dubai's economy

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Internet City has added AED 100 billion to Dubai's GDP over the past 15 years, according to an impact study conducted in partnership with Accenture and incorporating perspectives from a wide array of prominent information and communications technology (ICT) industry figures.

The Dubai Internet City - Impact Assessment study quantifies the digital economy contributions of the region's leading tech hub, one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 sector-specific business districts, since its establishment in 1999. The study comes as Dubai continues its upward trajectory as a global tech hub, contributing towards strategic initiatives such as Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'. The district today generates 65% of Dubai's technology sector GDP.

"In line with Dubai's visionary roadmap to nurture the technology sector and enhance its role as a key economic contributor, Dubai Internet City has enabled both the regional digital economy and disruptive innovation for more than 25 years," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

"This impact study reflects Dubai Internet City's unwavering commitment to nurturing tech innovation that accelerates sustainable prosperity - for our economy and our people - through our globally attuned ecosystem for technology and artificial intelligence (AI) companies as well as global talent. We will continue to nurture such collaborations to build a future powered by shared ingenuity, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Dubai Internet City's community has facilitated the creation of more than 125,000 direct and indirect jobs, with AED 1.6 billion of investments to support training and talent development over the years, according to the study. Home to 4,000 customers, including multinational giants, Fortune 500s, and start-ups, and more than 31,000 professionals, the district marked its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Dubai Internet City was unveiled on 29 October 1999 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai's and the UAE's knowledge economy. The impact study notes the power of Dubai Internet City's pro-innovation infrastructure as a uniting platform for professionals, including AI pioneers, from more than 150 countries, leveraging Dubai's position as a global gateway to international expansion. In addition, the district offers unparalleled operational support to customers, including seamless access to more than 200 corporate and government smart services through TECOM Group's axs portal to enhance the ease of doing business for its community.

The success of Dubai Internet City's diversified talent development and knowledge-sharing platforms is demonstrated by growth across its community. Women comprise more than 25% of Dubai Internet City's workforce, and since 2021, the number of women-run start-ups has doubled at in5 Tech, the sector-dedicated vertical of TECOM Group's in5 incubator based at the district. Start-ups and entrepreneurs at Dubai Internet City have raised AED 8 billion in funding over the years, with notable unicorns in the district's legacy including Careem and Souq.

Dubai Internet City has championed the digital economy's growth since its inception by uniting global industry heavyweights for 25 years, conducting more than 800 events since 2021 to facilitate knowledge exchange and diversified talent development. The district's community includes global industry leaders such as Oracle, SAP, Dell Amazon, Google, Tencent, Huawei, Mastercard, and Visa. Global leaders 3M, IBM, Ericsson, and Cisco are among the global customers that operate 19 dedicated Innovation and Research and Development (R&D) Centres at Dubai Internet City to drive technological advancements.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 sector-specific business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

