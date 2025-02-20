The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved a rate change that allows large electricity customers, specifically large business customers, to pay a transmission coincident peak demand charge instead of a volumetric transmission charge. From pv magazine USA The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has approved a rate change that enables large electricity customers to switch their billing structure, aiming to incentivize energy storage installations. As of April, National Grid's large commercial and industrial customers classified as G-3 can opt to have their transmission ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...