NEW PERSIL RESEARCH REVEALS THAT OVER 75% OF TEENAGE GIRLS HAVE STOPPED PLAYING SPORTS DUE TO THEIR PERIOD

Persil and Arsenal team up to tackle the double standard of blood stains in sport

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When an athlete continues to play on despite a bleeding ankle, their blood-stained sock becomes a badge of honour. Yet when it is period blood, it is met with shame and embarrassment. This double standard is causing 6 out of 10 girls to fear playing sport due to period leaks [2].

Persil, in another partnership with Arsenal after the successful "The Autograph", are launching "Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game" - a campaign backed by athletes and some of Arsenal Women's stars to change perceptions, empower the next generation of young players, and prove that no stain should stand in the way of sport.

This campaign builds off Persil's top performance and expertise in stain removal, and the brand's inherent belief that "Dirt Is Good" and stains are not the enemy - they tell the story of effort, determination, and play. "Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game" continues this legacy by tackling one of the last taboos in sport.

Tati Lindenberg, Chief Brand Officer at Dirt Is Good, said: "Every stain tells a story of determination. Of giving everything to the game you love. For decades Dirt Is Good / Persil has championed stains as a symbol of passion, not a problem, proving that getting dirty is part of the journey, not a setback. We're proud to team up with Arsenal in challenging this double standard that's pushing young players away from sport at a pivotal moment for women's football and women in sport. We believe that everyone should feel empowered to play on, enjoy going outside, getting stuck in, and getting dirty. Together, we're backing every player to stay in the game - without fear, without shame, without holding back."

Persil conducted a survey of 1,000 teenage girls aged between 15-18 who participate in sport, which revealed that too many are stepping away from sports due to anxiety around periods:

Period stains incidents and removal

Over three quarters (78%) have stopped playing sports because of their periods, with 6 in 10 doing so due to fears around period stains and leaks.

63% have experienced a period leak or stained clothing while playing sport.

• These experiences lead to feelings of embarrassment (74%) , anxiety (49%) and shame (33%).

More than a quarter (26%) do not feel comfortable talking openly about periods, with over half of them (56%) saying it feels too personal a topic.

78% have thrown away sports clothing after experiencing a period leak, highlighting the pressure many feel to hide this experience, and the lack of education on how to effectively remove these stains.

Removing period stains can be difficult, with 68% finding it hard to get them out in the wash.

Playing sport whilst on their period

Playing sport whilst on their period has a considerable impact on teenage girls, with 79% stating it has affected their confidence.

Support from coaches and sports leaders is crucial, yet one in four (25%) do not feel they receive enough guidance or understanding.

do not feel they receive enough guidance or understanding. Despite this, there is hope: 45% believe that period stains should be accepted as part of sport.

Despite being a common experience, many people don't know how to remove period stains. As one of the first detergent brands to rigorously test its products on blood stains, Persil is committed to providing the right care, both in changing attitudes and in keeping kits stain-free.

By partnering with Arsenal, Persil is calling for a future where every stain is worn with pride. Because no one should have to choose between playing the game they love and the fear of a stain.

Arsenal Women Forward, Beth Mead said: "We've all been in that situation, facing a leak or period stain and fearing how others might react to it. But it's not right to feel shame over something that's so normal."

"In football, we wear our stains with pride - they show our commitment and passion for the game. That should be the same for all blood stains, regardless of where they come from - because they are part of the game".

"We're proud to be part of this campaign and to stand up for girls who feel afraid or ashamed about blood stains when playing sport. We all deserve to play with confidence and feel like we belong in the game we love."

As part of "Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game", Persil and Arsenal have launched a new programme through Arsenal in the Community, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, designed to support young girls and boys break down barriers to sport participation.

This involves:

Specially designed workshops which educate young girls and boys about periods, the barriers they pose to sporting participation, and effective tools on how to play on.

Safe spaces for the children to ask questions about periods and their menstrual cycle, breaking down the stigma and encouraging conversation.

Sports-based exercises with a playful twist: getting teenagers playing in mixed gender groups and encouraging them to think about how they can notice when a teammate may be acting differently, and how this can spark an empathetic conversation to keep their friends in the game.

Incorporation of these principles into training of young coaches so they can better understand and support players through all aspects of the game.

To hear Arsenal Women share their experiences and to learn more about Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game, visit https://www.persil.com/uk/home.html

