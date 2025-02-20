The 160 kW floating solar system, from Norwegian renewable energy company Alotta, will be deployed off the Norwegian coast, helping to reduce the diesel and CO2 consumption at a site belonging to a fishing company. Norwegian renewable energy company Alotta has signed a contract with Norwegian fish farmer Emilsen Fisk to deploy one of its floating solar energy solutions at the farm's site at Båfjordstranda, Norway. With the site located in the Nærøysund municipality of Trøndelag, the solar array will become the world's northernmost floating solar power plant once delivered. Roy Emilsen, Emilsen ...

