Rugged embedded computing brand Cincoze will showcase its full range of embedded computing solutions at Embedded World 2025 (Hall 1, Booth No.: 1-407) in Nuremberg, Germany, on March 11-13. Cincoze will display world-class industrial embedded computing products around the theme of "Edge AI, Smart Integration," encompassing the full spectrum of industrial application environments in four dedicated zones, including GPU embedded computers, DIN-Rail computers, rugged embedded computers, and industrial panel PCs and monitors.

GPU Embedded Computers: AI Application Solutions

The GPU Computing GOLD product line combines powerful CPUs and GPUs to meet the ultimate performance requirements for edge AI applications. The three-series lineup covers Light, Medium, and Heavy AI use cases. The GJ series features an NVIDIA Jetson SoM GPU with a low-power design specially designed for Light AI applications. The GM series supports MXM GPUs and can meet mobile or Medium AI application requirements. The flagship GP series supports up to two 250W full-length GPU cards and has patents for heat dissipation, scalability, and securing, making it the best choice for Heavy AI applications. The entire product line has passed EN50121-3-2, E-mark, and MIL-STD-810H to ensure reliability across applications in different industries.

DIN Rail Computers: Top Choice for Automation, Machine Vision, and Industrial Machinery

The Machine Computing MAGNET product line, set for launch in H2 2025, is designed for automation, machine vision, and industrial machinery. As the most powerful and full-featured model in the lineup, the MD-3000 series will be on display. The compact-sized MD-3000 melds highest performance with the best operating interface for hassle-free integration into various control cabinets. The modular design allows for expansion with 2, 4, or 6 additional decks based on customers' needs. These decks enable the addition of LAN, M12 LAN, USB, COM, DIO, PoE, and 2.5-inch HDD/SSD, meeting the diverse connection and expansion needs of the smart factory.

Rugged Embedded Computers: Designed for Harsh Industrial Environments

The Rugged Computing DIAMOND product line is for harsh industrial environment applications. The seven-series lineup has wide temperature, wide voltage, and industrial-grade protections. This allows customers to choose the model that most closely meets their application's performance, expandability, size, power consumption, and industry certification requirements. Every model supports additional I/O and functions through Cincoze's exclusive modular expansion technology for maximum application flexibility. The newly launched DC-1300 has a dedicated Stackable Expansion Box (SEB) that uses the built-in dual M.2 B Key slots from DC-1300 to support diverse I/O, CANbus, and Fieldbus modules, making it especially suitable for smart manufacturing, smart transportation, energy management, and other applications.

Industrial Panel PCs and Monitors: Comprehensive HMI Solutions

The Display Computing CRYSTAL product line is specially designed for smart manufacturing HMI applications. Its three-series lineup includes industrial panel PCs (CV/P series) for harsh indoor environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS/P series) for high-brightness outdoor environments, and open frame panel PCs (CO/P series) for seamless integration with machines. The entire series features industrial-grade rugged protections, complies with several international standards, and provides nearly a hundred specification combinations covering computing performance, screen size, display ratio, and touch methods. The entire product line features IP65 waterproof and dustproof front panels to ensure stable operation in harsh environments, providing complete HMI solutions for smart factories, smart transportation, and other fields.

Exhibition Information

Date Tue. Thu., Mar 11 13, 2025 Location Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany Booth Hall 1 Stand 1-407 Opening times Mar 11: 09:00 18:00

Mar 12: 09:00 18:00

Mar 13: 09:00 17:00

About Cincoze

Rugged embedded computer brand-Cincoze provides industry-leading solutions for edge computing, AIoT, and critical applications in harsh environments. Our product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, and GPU embedded computers, which can quickly meet the application needs of vertical markets, especially manufacturing, vehicle, rail, transportation, energy, and warehousing logistics. Over the years, we have launched a number of innovative products and won multiple patent awards and international certifications.

For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com, or contact us by email: info@cincoze.com

