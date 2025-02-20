Waterman Group: Edenica sets a new standard in sustainable office design as major development in London completes

YardNine and BauMont Real Estate Capital's innovative 13,000 sqm office facility at the City of London's 100 Fetter Lane incorporates cutting-edge sustainability features and circular economy principles. The scheme is known for trialling the first-ever standardised approach to Materials Passports, developed by Waterman's Sustainability team and Anastasia Stella of Circuland.

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set across 12 storeys plus ground, basement, and mezzanine levels, this ambitious office development designed by Fletcher Priest Architects offers occupiers extensive terraces on multiple levels with nearly 400 sqm of soft landscaping.

Working in close collaboration with the project team and main contractor Mace, Waterman's team provided multidisciplinary consultancy services for Edenica including sustainability, building services, structural engineering, and environmental input.

The project team looked beyond conventional design and embedded a holistic approach to sustainability throughout, achieving an embodied carbon footprint of 594kg/sqm, and surpassing the stringent UKGBC and GLA benchmarks. Edenica is widely known for trialling the first-ever standardised approach to Materials Passports, developed by Waterman's Sustainability team and Anastasia Stella of Circuland. The use of Materials Passports is now at the forefront of the construction industry's drive to adopt circular economy principles within emerging standards, policy and regulations. The scheme is on track to achieve a BREEAM 'Outstanding' rating and has recently achieved a Wired Score 'Platinum' rating, thanks to its integration of the latest technology and flexible working practices.

YardNine's Co-founder, Maxwell Shand, said: "We're delighted to see our goal of delivering a highly sustainable office facility at this prime City of London location come to fruition. With its focus on wellbeing, user experience, and connectivity, Edenica is an exceptional modern workspace. Thanks to the forward-thinking design, it has the in-built flexibility to be adapted in the future to suit evolving business requirements for years to come."

Ed Williams, Managing Partner of Fletcher Priest Architects, said: "To have worked on this pioneering piece of architecture in the City of London, embedding material passports into the design and enabling future circularity, is quite an honour. This building sets a new standard not just for sustainable design, but also for the post-pandemic workplace and the need to provide a comfortable and enjoyable environment for all employees to work in. From generous, light-filled volumes to landscaped terraces to opening windows (and a pub) - 100 Fetter Lane provides an opportunity for businesses to situate themselves in a brilliant location with top-of-the-range workspace and amenities.

It's an even greater honour to be making this building our new home, and we're looking forward moving in later this year."

Waterman's Managing Director for Building Services - South, Mark Terndrup, said: "I'm delighted to see this exceptional scheme reach completion. This has been a truly collaborative effort, and the whole team has pushed the boundaries of what's possible with the sustainable design of commercial offices. By embedding circular economy and futureproofing principles throughout the design, we've created a building which will stand the test of time whilst driving down embodied and operational carbon. It was a pleasure to work with BauMont Real Estate Capital, YardNine, Fletcher Priest Architects, Mace, and the wider project team, and we look forward to continuing this on future projects."

Ged Simmonds, Managing Director Private Sector, Mace Construct, said: "Within the construction industry, circularity is crucial for reducing carbon emissions and waste. The material passport application at Edenica serves as a test bed for future widespread use, with up to 80% of the building's materials reusable in future projects. This new technology is now set to be standardised and replicated to create a thriving new economy in reusable materials."

Project Team

Development by YardNine and BauMont Real Estate Capital

Design by Fletcher Priest Architects

Sustainability and Multidisciplinary Engineering Consultancy led by Waterman Group

Contractor: Mace

Project Manager: Third London Wall

Cost Consultants: Arcadis

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a leading provider of multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy services. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions across a variety of sectors, Waterman's team of experts works closely with clients to provide sustainable and innovative design services that meet the challenges of the modern built environment. Find out more at watermangroup.com and The first standardised approach to Materials Passports - Waterman

About YardNine

We are a property development and asset management company focused on bringing high-quality London projects to life through a collaborative approach.

With extensive experience across development, construction and asset management, and strong capabilities in financing, leasing and marketing, we actively seek out opportunities that excite us across a broad range of sectors.

We aim to create outstanding buildings in both established and emerging locations. We want to be truly proud of our developments and look to provide a first-rate experience for the people who live in, work in or visit them.

Our current projects include creating an outstanding new landmark office building at 50 Fenchurch Street. EC3, and a high-quality new workplace and exceptional new homes at 40 and 50 Eastbourne Terrace, W2, in Paddington.

Our team's experience includes projects such as The London Fruit & Wool Exchange, E1; Fitzroy Place, W1; One New Burlington Place, W1; The Avenue, W1; 5&6 St James's Square, SW1; 10 New Burlington Street, W1; Drapers Gardens, EC2; and Milton Gate, EC1.

Further information is available at yardnine.com.

About BauMont Real Estate Capital

For more information about BauMont, please see www.baumontrealestate.com

About Fletcher Priest Architects

Fletcher Priest is a 120-strong practice formed of a highly collaborative group of individuals and led by a partnership group, united by shared ambitions to improve the built environment and the lives of everyone that their work touches. Since Fletcher Priest was founded over 40 years ago, they have consistently earned a reputation as trusted advisors to numerous organisations, who return to them because of the strong relationships built on projects and the insightful and pragmatic solutions they deliver. They concentrate on four highly integrated scales of practice: urban design, architecture, interior design and design research. Fletcher Priest is known for the quality of their thinking and their open-minded approach, delivering thoughtful, considered and enduring strategies, working collaboratively across multiple scales of design. Find out more at www.fletcherpriest.com.

About Mace

Mace is a global company of delivery consultants and construction experts. Through its two engines - Consult and Construct - it brings to life iconic skyscrapers, state-of-the-art data centres, life science facilities, social infrastructure and regeneration projects that support communities across the world. The company has an annual turnover of £2.36bn and employs over 7,400 people across four global hubs in the UK & Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition. Founded out of a belief that the industry could be more efficient, innovative and responsible, since 1990 Mace has built a reputation and track record for delivering projects safer, faster, greener and better than ever before. Find out more at www.macegroup.com

