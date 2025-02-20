Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: Nuvoton Releases Plan to Launch Mass Production of New Industrial BM-ICs

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) has developed new industrial 17-cell BM-ICs "KA49701A" and "KA49702A" for 48V batteries. Mass production will start from April 2025. These products enhance the safety of battery systems and ensure simple safe system construction.

1. The battery monitoring ICs play a role in ensuring the system operates safely during anomalies such as overcharging or over-discharging of the battery. However, if the main circuits performing cell voltage measurements such as the AD converter or multiplexer of the BM-IC fail, it needs to ensure system safety with external protection circuits, but this increases board area and system cost. The major internal circuits of this product are equipped with diagnostic and fail-safe functions. This diagnostic function can detect main circuit failures and control the cut-off switch, achieving both enhanced BMS safety and reduced system cost.

2. By reducing noise levels on the 16-bit AD converter and incorporating a digital filter, NTCJ has achieved industry-leading voltage measurement accuracy of +/-2.9mV (*1). By improving voltage measurement accuracy, maximum battery capacity can be used. Furthermore, precise voltage measurement has been achieved over a wide temperature range. It is also suitable for applications requiring high voltage measurement accuracy in cold and hot environments, such as stationary battery systems compliant with the relevant Chinese national standard (*2).

(*1) According to a survey by Nuvoton in the industrial BM-IC field as of February 2025.

(*2) GB/T34131-2023, within the system +/-5mV @-20C to 65C.

3. By shortening the cell voltage measurement time, which has high power consumption, operating current has been achieved at 260 microampere, less than 1/10th of NTCJ's previous standards. This enables long battery drive times. Also, optimization of the circuit design has reduced shutdown current consumption to 0.1 microampere or less. Using NTCJ's IC, self-discharge can be minimized, preventing deterioration due to over-discharge when LIBs are transported over long distances and stored long-term.

For more details about the product, please visit: https://www.nuvoton.com/products/battery-management/battery-monitoring-ics/non-stackable/

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

