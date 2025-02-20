KuCoin EU Files MiCAR Application in Austria to Ensure Compliant EEA Operations

Key Takeaways:

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH (" KuCoin EU ") is applying for a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (" MiCAR ") license in Austria to operate as a fully compliant crypto-asset service provider in the EU/EEA.

After receiving the license, KuCoin EU will be leveraging KuCoin's cutting-edge technology and fostering the well-respected KuCoin brand to offer secure and innovative crypto products and services to KuCoin EU's customers in EU/EEA.

Vienna emerges as a strategic European crypto hub with its progressive regulatory framework and access to exceptional talent.

Crypto industry leaders Oliver Stauber (CEO) and Christian Niedermüller (COO) will ensure operational excellence and full compliance with European Regulatory Standards as Managing Directors of KuCoin EU.

VIENNA, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is in the midst of filing an application for a MiCAR license in Austria. This application underscores KuCoin's commitment to meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance while solidifying its presence in the EU/EEA region.

The MiCAR license will enable KuCoin EU to serve its customers across all 30 EU and EEA member countries, ensuring consistent access to crypto products and services under a robust regulatory framework. This initiative aligns with KuCoin's vision of fostering transparency, trust, and accountability in administering best-in-class digital asset services, offering users a secure and compliant trading platform.

KuCoin EU will set up its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, marking the city a strategic hub for all European activities and is actively hiring talents for its operations. The decision to choose Austria was primarily driven by the timely implementation of the MiCAR accompanying laws, stable and foreseeable regulatory environment as well as the huge talent pool. KuCoin EU acknowledges Austria's efforts, e.g. driven by the City of Vienna, in creating a transparent, efficient, and best-in-class framework for crypto businesses to operate while safeguarding investors interests and fostering innovation in the financial sector.

Commenting on the establishment of the EU hub, KuCoin's CEO BC Wong said "As a globally leading crypto exchange, we place compliance and user experience at the forefront of our mission. Today, I am proud to announce the establishment of our new EU hub in Vienna and that KuCoin EU intends to file for a MiCAR application in Austria. This marks a significant milestone in our steadfast commitment to executing a global, compliant strategy. Upon receiving a MiCAR license, we will enter the EEA market, which we deem strategically important. By advancing our compliance efforts, we are poised to better serve local users with more convenient, secure, and seamlessly localized products and experiences. We remain dedicated to fostering a transparent, responsible, and sustainable global digital asset ecosystem."

Oliver Stauber, former General Counsel and Managing Director at Bitpanda, and Christian Niedermueller, former CEO of another European digital asset exchange, both veterans of the European crypto industry and seasoned financial executives with legal background, have been appointed as the Managing Directors of KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH. Stauber and Niedermueller bring extensive expertise in financial market regulation and crypto exchange management, strengthening KuCoin's leading position as it navigates the complexities of Europe's evolving crypto regulations while ensuring a successful and regulatory compliant business operation in the EU and EEA.

"I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this journey as the CEO of KuCoin EU, where we are set to revolutionize the crypto landscape across the EU and EEA with innovative products and services. At KuCoin EU, our mission is clear: to create Europe's premier, regulatory-compliant crypto asset service provider. We are excited to announce that we will apply for a MiCAR license in Austria. Upon receiving the MiCAR license we are committed to delivering secure, compliant, and cutting-edge crypto solutions that will redefine trust and innovation in the EU's fintech arena. Get ready for a new era in crypto!"

- Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU

"After having scaled up another European exchange and having my toes in the digital asset industry now for more than 9 years, I am very happy to help bringing KuCoin to the next level in Europe. We aim to build a fantastic local team, have a sophisticated localized operational & product setup and also strengthen brand awareness massively in the years to come. Being a KuCoin customer myself since the very beginning in 2017, I couldn't be prouder to support KuCoin now at this stage."

- Christian Niedermueller, COO of KuCoin EU

Once KuCoin EU has been granted its MiCAR license, KuCoin EU will be well-positioned to provide services for European users, offering access to a wide range of digital assets while ensuring compliance with EU regulations. The company's long-term vision includes contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology and strengthening the EU's position as a leader in the global crypto ecosystem.

As KuCoin takes this step forward, the exchange remains focused on fostering innovation and trust in the digital asset space while aligning its operations with regulatory frameworks worldwide.

About KuCoin EU

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria, is committed to establishing a fully compliant digital asset brokerage under the MiCAR framework. By leveraging KuCoin's advanced technology and nurturing the respected KuCoin brand, KuCoin EU aims to deliver secure and innovative crypto products and services to its customers within the European Economic Area (EEA).

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH currently does not offer any services in the EU/EEA and will only commence operation upon receiving appropriate licensing.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 39 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

KuCoin is not licensed in the EU/EEA and does not actively offer any services in the EU/EEA.

