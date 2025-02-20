PU Prime Extends Deposit Bonus Promotion to Copy Trading Accounts

PU Prime , a globally recognized CFD broker, is thrilled to announce an exciting update to its Deposit Bonus Promotion. Previously available only for standard trading accounts, this popular bonus is now extended to Copy Trading accounts, enabling traders to enhance their trading potential by copying top-performing traders with additional credit.

More Trading Power for Copy Traders

With this expansion, Copy Trading users can now take advantage of a percentage of deposit bonus when funding their accounts. This provides more capital to mirror the strategies of seasoned traders, creating greater opportunities in the financial markets.

How to Claim Your Bonus

Activate - Log in to your Client Portal and enable the promotion under the " Promotions " tab. Deposit - Ensure your deposit is made only after activating the promotion. Receive Bonus - Your bonus will be credited to your account, ready to enhance your trading potential.

Why This is a Game-Changer for Traders

Lower Entry Barrier - Trade with increased capital while copying professionals.

More Flexibility - Gain extra trading power without additional personal risk.

Maximized Profit Potential - Enhances exposure to profitable strategies and market movements.

Step Into the Future of Copy Trading

PU Prime's Copy Trading feature allows users to replicate expert traders' moves in real time, making it easier for both beginners and experienced traders to benefit from market expertise. With the Deposit Bonus Promotion now available, traders can boost their funding and trading potential like never before.

For more details, please visit PU Prime's official website .

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, PU Prime offers a diverse range of financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. Our platform serves a wide-reaching international audience, with over 40 million app downloads worldwide. PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

