S&P Dow Jones Indices: SanDisk Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SanDisk Corp. (NASD: SNDK) will replace Leslie Inc. (NASD: LESL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 25. S&P 500 constituent Western Digital Corp. (NASD: WDC) is spinning off SanDisk in a transaction expected to be completed on February 24. Western Digital will remain in the S&P 500 post spin-off. Leslie's market capitalization is no longer representative of the small cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 25, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SanDisk

SNDK

Information Technology

Feb 25, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Leslie

LESL

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

