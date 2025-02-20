Organizing Committee of the Launch Ceremony and Investment Promotion Event for the Development of Shenyang as An International Central City in Northeast Asia: The Launch Ceremony and Investment Promotion Event for the Development of Shenyang as An Interna

SHENYANG, China, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 18, the Launch Ceremony and Investment Promotion Event for the Development of Shenyang as An International Central City in Northeast Asia opened with great fanfare. Hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government with the theme of "Hand in Hand to Share Opportunities, United in Heart for A Win-win Future," the event aimed to showcase Shenyang's inclusiveness and willingness in embracing opening-up and cooperation, so as to attract enterprises at home and abroad to participate in the building of an international central city in Northeast Asia.

Adopting a "1+5" format, the event featured Shenyang as its main venue, and through interactions that transcended time and space, Shenyang and the branch venue cities, including Tokyo, Seoul, Munich were brought together and worked hand in hand to vividly demonstrate the image of an "International Shenyang".

Wang Xinwei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech, while Lyu Zhicheng, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee and Mayor of Shenyang presided over the event. During the event, Vice Mayor Duan Jiyang announced the Program of Action for the Development of Shenyang as An International Central City in Northeast Asia. Additionally, Vice Mayor Zheng Bin unveiled 513 application scenarios and revealed investment and cooperation opportunities valued at 928.3 billion yuan.

Representatives from Chinese and foreign enterprises including China Energy Engineering Group, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. and 3SBio Inc. made speeches, and expressed their good wishes for Shenyang's advancement as an international central city, while also stating their anticipation for deepened cooperation. During the event, 138 global investment promotion representatives were handed their letters of appointment, thus further expanding the city's investment attraction network.

The centralized project signing ceremony signified the climax of the event, featuring 30 key projects spanning multiple industries and sectors from high-end equipment, automobile and auto parts to information technology, with estimated investment of up to 173 billion yuan. In addition, a thematic exhibition zone was set up at the main venue, to showcase Shenyang's economic vitality and investment potentials in a centralized manner.

The event attracted the participation of over 700 delegates of Chinese and overseas companies, business associations, commerce chambers and key organizations, including approximately 400 guests at the main venue and around 300 attendees at the branch venues.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Launch Ceremony and Investment Promotion Event for the Development of Shenyang as An International Central City in Northeast Asia