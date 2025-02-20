The International Energy Agency's latest market analysis says global solar generation surpassed the 2,000 TWh mark in 2024. It grew by 30% year-on-year for its highest growth rate since 2017, adding 475 TWh in the calendar year. Solar generation is forecast to meet roughly half of the growth in global electricity demand through to 2027, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Electricity 2025 report. The agency's flagship report predicts the world's electricity consumption is set to rise at its fastest pace in recent years, growing at close to 4% annually through to 2027, driven ...

