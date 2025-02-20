Aotearoa-based green hydrogen solutions company Fabrum has opened an advanced liquid hydrogen test facility in partnership with Christchurch International Airport, believed to be the first at an airport that can provide hydrogen on demand. From pv magazine Australia Green hydrogen solutions company Fabrum, based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, has opened an advanced liquid hydrogen test facility in partnership with Christchurch International Airport (CIAL) to support the development of green hydrogen-powered technologies, primarily in aviation. The facility enables the development of liquefiers, gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...