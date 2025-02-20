AxiTrader Limited: Axi Select Celebrates Top Milestone: Trader Secures $1,000,000 in Capital Funding

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a leading global provider of online trading services, has proudly announced that trader Francisco Quesada Godines has reached the top milestone in its innovative capital allocation program, Axi Select, securing $1million in capital funding. This incredible achievement is a testament to the broker's commitment to provide its Axi Select traders with a real opportunity to maximise their trading potential.

According to Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, "Francisco, has demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment to the program. This milestone extends far beyond receiving $1million in funding. It not only highlights what traders can achieve when they trade consistently and can seize market opportunities to their advantage, but it also underscores the power of an all-inclusive, trader-centric program designed to unlock traders' full potential."

"We are incredibly excited for this milestone-a testament to the hard work and dedication of our traders" said Rajesh Yohannan, CEO of Axi, as he shares his pride in their unique program. "When we launched Axi Select in 2023, our aim was clear: we wanted to change the narrative by creating a model that meets traders' demands; when traders are free from upfront costs, restrictive trading conditions, and other barriers, they can focus exclusively on sharpening their trading performance. Indeed, our experience over the past year has demonstrated that, when a program is geared towards harnessing traders' full potential, they can achieve remarkable results."

Axi Select offers ambitious traders a pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits, as well as the advantage to join the program with zero registration or monthly fees*. Moreover, Axi Select uses a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, and a suite of tools to nurture traders' success and growth.

*Standard trading fees apply.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

