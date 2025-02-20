HYCU, Inc.: OVHcloud Partners with HYCU to Bring Simple, Powerful, Cost-Effective Backup and Disaster Recovery Services to Channel Partners

Customers Now Have Maximum Flexibility to Ensure Data is on the Right Hybrid or Public Cloud at the Right Price Point

Boston, Massachusetts and London, Feb. 20, 2025, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, and HYCU, Inc.,a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced a partnership today where the two companies will offer channel partners the ability to resell HYCU R-Cloud Hybrid Cloud Edition licenses hosted on OVHcloud cloud infrastructure.

"HYCU enables customers to better protect their Nutanix workloads, and Nutanix on OVHcloud has always worked well with HYCU, so we wanted to take our partnership a step further by giving our channel partners the ability to get everything they need in one go," commented David Devine, Global Strategy Leader, Partner Program, OVHcloud. "Backup and disaster recovery can be complex at the best of times, so we have simplified the process for reseller partners to provide a secure, pre-configured solution at a compelling price point that's 100% compatible and integrated with our Nutanix cloud services."

The OVHcloud service is available for 25 to 500 virtual machines and starts at just under £140 per month for 25 VMs. HYCU R-Cloud is designed to simplify backup, storage, and disaster recovery for businesses across on-premises, cloud and SaaS, and to deliver protected data mobility for databases, workload, and applications running both in on-premises infrastructure and in public clouds.

"HYCU is 100% committed to our strategic partners. Partnering with OVHcloud allows us to provide organisations with access to a European infrastructure vendor with global reach," said Wendy Inwood, Senior Manager, EMEA Channel, HYCU. "Businesses today need a fundamentally different approach to protecting their data to ensure data is available and recoverable in the event of simple human error or malicious attack. Together, our collaboration with OVHcloud offers a compelling and competitive way to keep data safe and make sure businesses are up and running, and can get back to full operation in the event of an outage."

"HYCU on Nutanix with OVHcloud allows organisations to gain high levels of resiliency for their business," added Devine. "In today's volatile technology and cybersecurity climate, customers are looking for partners who can make their lives as simple and secure as possible, and this service helps our partner community to provide this."

In addition to the HYCU partnership, OVHcloud has extended its range of Nutanix-qualified dedicated servers for the partner community, adding its Scale servers to the range of existing High-Grade servers. This offers even greater flexibility and choice, enabling channel partners to extend the services to smaller customers thanks to the competitive price/performance ratio of the range, and given their suitability for resource-intensive production environments that need high service availability.

OVHcloud also offers both Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and license-included options for Nutanix environments, as well as compatibility with its S3 Object Storage, NAS-HA and NetApp ONTAP managed file storage. OVHcloud's extensive range now offers 192 configurations and is available across seven datacenters including the UK, Europe and the Americas.

The OVHcloud Partner Program offers a range of benefits, from access to training and financial incentives to sales support and co-marketing activities, including joint content initiatives and alliance partner events including Nutanix .NEXT.

For more information on the HYCU and OVHcloud partnership, see https://www.ovhcloud.com/en-gb/storage-solutions/hycu/.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About HYCU?

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.?

