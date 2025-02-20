Sasol Chemicals expands its product line of micronised waxes with SASOLWAX LC Spray 30 G and LC Spray 30 G-EF solutions with a 32% lower Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) compared to Sasol's market-leading products, Spray 30 G and Spray 30 G-EF. This milestone was achieved through optimisations in the Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Fischer-Tropsch (FT) production process.

"At Sasol Chemicals, we are driven to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals," said Vernon Jansen van Rensburg, Head of Sales Market Development, Differentiated Portfolio, Sasol Chemicals. "The introduction of these drop-in alternatives to our standard products is a logical next step following the recent introduction of our lower carbon waxes for hot melt adhesives and asphalt additives. At the same time, we maintain the exceptional performance of our class leading micronised products. We are proud of setting this new landmark with lower-carbon wax solutions which prioritise both quality and greenhouse gas emission reduction."

Micronised waxes offer superior performance across a variety of inks, paints and coatings formulations, including architectural coatings, powder coatings, can- and coil coatings, wood coatings and printing inks. SASOLWAX LC Spray 30 G and LC Spray 30 G-EF deliver exceptional surface protection, slip, rub resistance and gloss control, enabling manufacturers to produce high-quality end products while significantly lowering their CO2 emissions.

Sasol's underlying calculation approach for PCFs has undergone critical third-party review, ensuring transparency and reliability in quantifying emissions. It complies with international standards, including ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14067.

Sasol's GTL FT waxes offer a range of benefits tailored for modern manufacturing requirements. Unlike mineral oil-based waxes, they are MOSH/MOAH-free. These products also fall outside the European Chemicals Agency's (ECHA) polymer classification, meaning they do not meet the definition of microplastics, aligning with evolving regulatory expectations. Additionally, Sasol's GTL FT waxes are free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

As a leader in GTL-based Fischer-Tropsch technologies, Sasol Chemicals continues to innovate with sustainable solutions. The company's GTL waxes, produced from natural gas, are renowned for their consistent high quality, sulphur-free composition and excellent thermal stability. SASOLWAX LC Spray 30 G and LC Spray 30 G-EF build on this foundation by offering the same exceptional properties with the added benefit of a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

For further information, please visit us at the European Coating Show in Nuremberg from 25 to 27 March in Hall 3 at booth 156 or visit our website.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals partners with our customers, suppliers and communities to create innovative solutions for a better world. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a sustainable future and is used by more than 6,500 customers in 120 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited. For more information, visit the Sasol Chemicals website.

