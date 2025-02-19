Anzeige
69,0071,0010:52
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 22:15 Uhr
14 Leser
ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Analyst call and webcast scheduled tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. EST

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which include diluted earnings per share of $1.34 and $3.91, respectively.

"Our strong financial performance is a testament to our prudent fiscal planning, execution of our regulatory strategy and disciplined management of operations and maintenance expenses," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "As we embark on a new year, we are prepared to serve a growing customer base while continuing to enhance the safety and reliability of our system."

2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fourth quarter 2024 net income was $77.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared with $70.7 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2023;
  • Full year 2024 net income was $222.9 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared with $231.2 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, last year;
  • In December, the Company settled 3,160,465 million shares of our common stock under our at-the-market equity program and forward contracts for net proceeds of $245.7 million;
  • Full year 2024 capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $762.1 million compared with $728.7 million in 2023; and
  • On Jan. 21, 2025, ONE Gas increased the dividend for the first quarter 2025 by 1 cent to $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized), payable March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 21, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $124.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $107.1 million in the fourth quarter 2023, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $24.6 million from new rates;
  • an increase of $1.2 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas; and
  • an increase of $7.9 million in gas sales-related revenues.

The increase was partially offset by:

  • an increase of $2.9 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $6.5 million in employee-related costs, due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts, which have enhanced management of operations and maintenance expense; and
  • an increase of $4.8 million in ad-valorem taxes, primarily due to regulatory outcomes which took effect during the quarter.

Weather was 24.3 percent warmer than normal for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024. The impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $10.4 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2024. Interest expense was primarily impacted by the conversion of the two debt maturities in the first quarter 2024 to commercial paper with a higher weighted average interest rate, the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes in August 2024 to issue an additional $250 million, all of which are supportive of our capital plan.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $12.3 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $190.4 million for the fourth quarter 2024 compared with $189.6 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the twelve-month 2024 period was $399.0 million, compared with $377.6 million in 2023, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $67.9 million from new rates; and
  • an increase of $6.3 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were offset partially by:

  • an increase of $22.9 million of employee-related costs due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts;
  • an increase of $16.9 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment; and
  • an increase of $6.9 million due to ad-valorem taxes.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $33.6 million for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2024. Interest expense was primarily impacted by the conversion of the two debt maturities in the first quarter 2024 to commercial paper with a higher weighted average interest rate, the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes in August 2024 to issue an additional $250 million.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $25.7 million and $22.4 million for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $762.1 million for the twelve-month 2024 period compared with $728.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

In December, the Company settled 3,160,465 million shares of our common stock under our at-the-market equity program and forward contracts for net proceeds of $245.7 million. In December, we also amended the two forward sale agreements we entered into in September 2023 to extend the maturity date of 223,000 and 180,000 shares of our common stock to December 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In February 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for all customers in the Central-Gulf service area, requesting a $15.4 million increase to be effective in June 2025.

In February 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for all customers in the West-North service area, requesting a $8.2 million increase to be effective in June 2025.

2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

On Dec. 4, 2024, ONE Gas announced that its 2025 net income is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $261 million, with earnings per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.32.

Capital investments, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $750 million in 2025, primarily targeted for system integrity and replacement projects. Capital investments for extensions to new customers are expected to be approximately $180 million.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 833-470-1428, passcode 455855, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 180102.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, costs, liquidity, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

  • our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;
  • cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor, counterparty, or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;
  • our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;
  • changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;
  • the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;
  • competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;
  • adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;
  • indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;
  • our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;
  • our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;
  • operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;
  • adverse labor relations;
  • the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;
  • the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;
  • our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;
  • limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;
  • cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;
  • changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;
  • actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;
  • changes in inflation and interest rates;
  • our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;
  • impact of potential impairment charges;
  • volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;
  • possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;
  • payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;
  • changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax, cybersecurity and other laws or regulations to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;
  • the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;
  • the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;
  • advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;
  • population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and economic conditions in these areas;
  • acts of nature and naturally occurring disasters;
  • political unrest and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war;
  • the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;
  • the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;
  • changes in accounting standards;
  • changes in corporate governance standards;
  • existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;
  • our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;
  • our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;
  • unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and
  • our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)










Total revenues


$ 630,703


$ 605,917


$ 2,083,558


$ 2,371,990










Cost of natural gas


263,740


267,560


778,333


1,134,510










Operating expenses









Operations and maintenance


144,853


141,478


530,111


508,399

Depreciation and amortization


75,452


72,584


296,699


279,830

General taxes


22,348


17,160


79,371


71,661

Total operating expenses


242,653


231,222


906,181


859,890

Operating income


124,310


107,135


399,044


377,590

Other income, net


105


4,666


7,427


9,476

Interest expense, net


(39,760)


(29,778)


(147,235)


(115,339)

Income before income taxes


84,655


82,023


259,236


271,727

Income taxes


(7,633)


(11,290)


(36,386)


(40,495)

Net income


$ 77,022


$ 70,733


$ 222,850


$ 231,232










Earnings per share









Basic


$ 1.35


$ 1.27


$ 3.92


$ 4.16

Diluted


$ 1.34


$ 1.27


$ 3.91


$ 4.14










Average shares (thousands)









Basic


57,000


55,670


56,826


55,600

Diluted


57,415


55,752


57,033


55,860










Dividends declared per share of stock


$ 0.66


$ 0.65


$ 2.64


$ 2.60

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023

Assets

(Thousands of dollars)

Property, plant and equipment




Property, plant and equipment

$ 9,124,134


$ 8,468,967

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,478,261


2,333,755

Net property, plant and equipment

6,645,873


6,135,212

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

57,995


18,835

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

20,542


20,552

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

78,537


39,387

Accounts receivable, net

408,448


347,864

Materials and supplies

91,662


77,649

Income tax receivable

53,624


3,947

Natural gas in storage

161,184


187,097

Regulatory assets

101,210


75,308

Other current assets

35,216


33,952

Total current assets

929,881


765,204

Goodwill and other assets




Regulatory assets

278,006


287,906

Securitized intangible asset, net

265,951


293,619

Goodwill

157,953


157,953

Pension and other postemployment benefits

42,882


36,482

Other assets

105,025


94,618

Total goodwill and other assets

849,817


870,578

Total assets

$ 8,425,571


$ 7,770,994

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Continued)






December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023

Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars)

Equity and long-term debt




Common stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,876,861 shares at December 31, 2024;
issued and outstanding 56,545,924 shares at December 31, 2023

$ 599


$ 565

Paid-in capital

2,294,469


2,028,755

Retained earnings

809,606


737,739

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(126)


(1,182)

Total equity

3,104,548


2,765,877

Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,131,718


1,877,895

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

253,568


282,506

Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,385,286


2,160,401

Total equity and long-term debt

5,489,834


4,926,278

Current liabilities




Current maturities of other long-term debt

14


772,984

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

28,956


27,430

Notes payable

914,600


88,500

Accounts payable

261,321


278,056

Accrued taxes other than income

75,608


68,793

Regulatory liabilities

22,525


66,901

Customer deposits

56,243


62,187

Other current liabilities

99,009


112,370

Total current liabilities

1,458,276


1,477,221

Deferred credits and other liabilities




Deferred income taxes

891,738


752,068

Regulatory liabilities

467,563


500,478

Other deferred credits

118,160


114,949

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,477,461


1,367,495

Commitments and contingencies




Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,425,571


$ 7,770,994

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Year Ended December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating activities




Net income

$ 222,850


$ 231,232

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

296,699


279,830

Deferred income taxes

106,522


24,773

Share-based compensation expense

13,733


12,184

Provision for doubtful accounts

6,705


9,698

Proceeds from government securitization of winter weather event costs

-


197,366

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(67,289)


196,272

Materials and supplies

(14,013)


(6,776)

Income tax receivable

(49,677)


(3,947)

Natural gas in storage

25,913


82,108

Asset removal costs

(58,952)


(62,023)

Accounts payable

(15,014)


(90,046)

Accrued taxes other than income

6,815


(9,559)

Customer deposits

(5,944)


4,333

Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

(90,829)


7,249

Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

19,354


38,869

Other assets and liabilities - current

(17,091)


30,017

Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

(11,371)


(2,048)

Cash provided by operating activities

368,411


939,532

Investing activities




Capital expenditures

(703,165)


(666,634)

Other investing expenditures

(10,402)


(8,508)

Other investing receipts

6,072


5,499

Cash used in investing activities

(707,495)


(669,643)

Financing activities




Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net

826,100


(463,500)

Issuance of other long-term debt, net of premiums

253,467


-

Issuance of other long-term debt, net of premiums and discounts

-


299,583

Long-term debt financing costs

(2,193)


(2,508)

Issuance of common stock

252,379


85,259

Repayment of other long-term debt

(773,013)


-

Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds

(27,939)


(20,716)

Dividends paid

(149,456)


(144,094)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(1,111)


(2,653)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

378,234


(248,629)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

39,150


21,260

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

39,387


18,127

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$ 78,537


$ 39,387

Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 148,987


$ 80,726

Cash paid (received) for other state income taxes

$ 366


$ 769

Cash paid (received) for state income taxes

$ (4,546)


$ 1,571

Cash paid (received) for federal income taxes

$ (16,280)


$ 18,504

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc.
KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, include $10.6 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $6.7 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.9 million in net interest expense. Revenues decreased $2.3 million compared to the same period last year, which was offset by the net change of a $1.9 million decrease in operating and amortization expense and a $0.4 million decrease in net interest expense.

Revenues for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2024, include $44.4 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $28.1 million in operating and amortization expense and $16.1 in net interest expense. Compared to the same twelve month period last year, revenues decreased $4.3 million, which was offset by the net change of a $2.5 million decrease in amortization and operating expense and a $1.7 million decrease in net interest expense.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


(Thousands of dollars)

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,542


$ 20,552

Accounts receivable

4,659


5,133

Securitized intangible asset, net

265,951


293,619

Total assets

$ 291,152


$ 319,304

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

28,956


27,430

Accounts payable

319


393

Accrued interest

6,568


7,207

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs
$4.8 million and $5.3 million, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

253,568


282,506

Equity

1,741


1,768

Total liabilities and equity

$ 291,152


$ 319,304

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Year Ended December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating revenues

$ 10,649


$ 12,923


$ 44,390


$ 48,677

Operating expense

(111)


(108)


(443)


(440)

Amortization expense

(6,559)


(8,461)


(27,668)


(30,219)

Interest income

132


136


671


696

Interest expense

(4,075)


(4,451)


(16,806)


(18,552)

Income before income taxes

$ 36


$ 39


$ 144


$ 162

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

INFORMATION AT A GLANCE














Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



December 31,

(Unaudited)

2024


2023



2024



2023


(Millions of dollars)







Natural gas sales

$

573.4


$

543.4


$

1,864.1


$

2,154.0

Transportation revenues

$

37.4


$

35.9


$

138.7


$

133.6

Securitization customer charges

$

10.7


$

12.9


$

44.4


$

48.7

Other revenues

$

9.2


$

13.7


$

36.4


$

35.7

Total revenues

$

630.7


$

605.9


$

2,083.6


$

2,372.0

Cost of natural gas

$

263.7


$

267.6


$

778.3


$

1,134.5

Operating costs

$

167.3


$

158.6


$

609.6


$

580.1

Depreciation and amortization

$

75.5


$

72.6


$

296.7


$

279.8

Operating income

$

124.2


$

107.1


$

399.0


$

377.6

Net income

$

77.0


$

70.7


$

222.9


$

231.2

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs

$

190.4


$

189.6


$

762.1


$

728.7













Volumes (Bcf)












Natural gas sales












Residential


33.7



38.2



104.1



76.0

Commercial and industrial


10.8



12.6



36.9



40.6

Other


0.6



0.1



2.1



1.7

Total sales volumes delivered


45.1



50.9



143.2



156.6

Transportation


57.3



58.8



221.0



227.9

Total volumes delivered


102.4



109.7



364.2



384.5













Average number of customers (in thousands)












Residential


2,101



2,089



2,103



2,088

Commercial and industrial


162



161



163



162

Other


3



4



3



3

Transportation


12



12



12



12

Total customers


2,277



2,266



2,281



2,265













Heating Degree Days












Actual degree days


2,864



3,334



7,991



8,800

Normal degree days


3,784



3,812



9,728



9,772

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(24) %



(13) %



(18) %



(10) %













Statistics by State












Oklahoma












Average number of customers (in thousands)


924



920



924



918

Actual degree days


985



1,172



2,783



3,125

Normal degree days


1,320



1,318



3,359



3,346

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(25) %



(11) %



(17) %



(7) %













Kansas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


648



647



651



648

Actual degree days


1,433



1,549



3,863



4,117

Normal degree days


1,791



1,821



4,690



4,721

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(20) %



(15) %



(18) %



(13) %













Texas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


706



699



706



699

Actual degree days


446



613



1,345



1,558

Normal degree days


673



673



1,679



1,705

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(34) %



(9) %



(20) %



(9) %

