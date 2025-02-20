Youdao, Inc.: Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$183.6 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from learning services were RMB617.7 million (US$84.6 million), representing a 21.2% decrease from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from smart devices were RMB240.4 million (US$32.9 million), representing an 8.1% increase from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB481.7 million (US$66.0 million), representing a modest increase from the same period in 2023.

were RMB1.3 billion (US$183.6 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from the same period in 2023. were RMB617.7 million (US$84.6 million), representing a 21.2% decrease from the same period in 2023. were RMB240.4 million (US$32.9 million), representing an 8.1% increase from the same period in 2023. were RMB481.7 million (US$66.0 million), representing a modest increase from the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 47.8%, compared with 49.9% for the same period in 2023.

was 47.8%, compared with 49.9% for the same period in 2023. Income from operations was RMB84.2 million (US$11.5 million), representing a 10.3% increase from the same period in 2023.

was RMB84.2 million (US$11.5 million), representing a 10.3% increase from the same period in 2023. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.70 (US$0.10), respectively, compared with RMB0.47 for the same period of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB5.6 billion (US$770.7 million), representing a 4.4% increase from 2023.

- Net revenues from learning services were RMB2.7 billion (US$376.4 million), representing a 12.7% decrease from 2023.

- Net revenues from smart devices were RMB903.7 million (US$123.8 million), remaining stable compared to 2023.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB2.0 billion (US$270.6 million), representing a 48.3% increase from 2023.

were RMB5.6 billion (US$770.7 million), representing a 4.4% increase from 2023. were RMB2.7 billion (US$376.4 million), representing a 12.7% decrease from 2023. were RMB903.7 million (US$123.8 million), remaining stable compared to 2023. were RMB2.0 billion (US$270.6 million), representing a 48.3% increase from 2023. Gross margin was 48.9%, compared with 51.4% for 2023.

was 48.9%, compared with 51.4% for 2023. Income from operations was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB466.3 million for 2023.

was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB466.3 million for 2023. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.53 for 2023.

"We achieved a significant milestone of first-ever full-year profitability in 2024. In terms of products and services, our AI-based and differentiated services enhanced customer loyalty, with retention rate surpassing 70% in the fourth quarter for Youdao Lingshi. In addition, we strengthened collaboration with NetEase in online marketing services, facilitating the long-term development of this segment. AI-driven subscription services continued to upgrade, leading to elevated customer satisfaction and over 130% year-over-year increase in total sales," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we are launching our ' AI Native ' strategy-integrating AI more comprehensively across our business lines, for example, automating our advertising platforms and introducing AI-driven tutoring for our course customers. We are excited by the rapid maturing of reasoning models and eager to deliver these innovative projects to our customers," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.3 billion (US$183.6 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from RMB1.5 billion for the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB617.7 million (US$84.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 21.2% decrease from RMB784.0 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to our continued strategic focus on a more selective customer acquisition approach, prioritizing higher ROI (return on investment) engagements. We believe despite the short-term revenue decline, this strategy has enhanced the overall resilience and operational efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB240.4 million (US$32.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an 8.1% increase from RMB222.4 million for the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the continued increase in sales of Youdao Dictionary Pen in 2024.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB481.7 million (US$66.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a modest increase from RMB474.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB640.8 million (US$87.8 million), representing a 13.3% decrease from RMB738.8 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 47.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 49.9% for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin for learning services was 60.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 63.6% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices increased to 43.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 38.3% for the same period of 2023. The improvement was mainly attributable to the higher gross margin arising from the newly launched Youdao Dictionary Pen in 2024.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 34.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 32.7% for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB556.6 million (US$76.3 million), compared with RMB662.5 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB381.8 million (US$52.3 million), representing a decrease of 13.5% from RMB441.4 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined outsourcing labor service fees and payroll related expenses in learning services.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB120.7 million (US$16.5 million), representing a decrease of 28.2% from RMB168.1 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB54.1 million (US$7.4 million), largely flat compared with RMB53.0 million for the same period of 2023.

Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB84.2 million (US$11.5 million), representing a 10.3% increase from RMB76.3 million for the same period in 2023. The margin of income from operations was 6.3%, compared with 5.2% for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB83.0 million (US$11.4 million), representing a 47.0% increase from RMB56.5 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB91.8 million (US$12.6 million), representing a 32.5% increase from RMB69.3 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.70 (US$0.10), respectively, compared with RMB0.47 for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.78 (US$0.11) and RMB0.77 (US$0.11), respectively, compared with RMB0.58 for the same period of 2023.

Other Information

As of December 31, 2024, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB662.6 million (US$90.8 million), compared with RMB527.1 million as of December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB158.2 million (US$21.7 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations in the next thirty-six months starting from May 2024. As of December 31, 2024, Youdao has received various forms of financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million in short-term loan, and US$126.1 million in long-term loans maturing on March 31, 2027 drawn from the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB961.0 million (US$131.7 million), compared with RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for 2024 were RMB5.6 billion (US$770.7 million), representing a 4.4% increase from RMB5.4 billion for 2023.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB2.7 billion (US$376.4 million) for 2024, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB3.1 billion for 2023. The decrease reflects our commitment to a more selective customer acquisition approach, prioritizing higher ROI engagements. This strategy has contributed to the overall resilience and efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB903.7 million (US$123.8 million) for 2024, remaining stable compared to 2023.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB2.0 billion (US$270.6 million) for 2024, representing a 48.3% increase from RMB1.3 billion for 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the increased demand for performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which was driven by our continued investments in cutting-edge AI technology.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for 2024 was RMB2.7 billion (US$376.5 million), remaining stable compared to 2023. Gross margin for 2024 was 48.9%, compared with 51.4% for 2023.

Gross margin for learning services was 61.4% for 2024, compared with 63.2% for 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices was 38.7% for 2024, remaining stable compared to 2023.

Gross margin for online marketing services increased to 36.0 % for 2024 from 31.7% for 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for 2024 were RMB2.6 billion (US$356.2 million), representing a decrease of 19.6%, compared with RMB3.2 billion for 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for 2024 were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.5 million), representing a decrease of 17.5%, compared with RMB2.3 billion for 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined outsourcing labor service fees and payroll related expenses in learning services.

Research and development expenses for 2024 were RMB540.0 million (US$74.0 million), representing a decrease of 27.4%, compared with RMB743.4 million for 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for 2024 were RMB187.1 million (US$25.6 million), representing a decrease of 15.7%, compared with RMB222.0 million for 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for general and administrative employees, leading to payroll savings in 2024.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations for 2024 was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB466.3 million for 2023. The margin of income from operations was 2.6%, compared with margin of loss from operations of 8.7% for 2023.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB82.2 million (US$11.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB549.9 million for 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB104.8 million (US$14.4 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB475.4 million for 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.53 for 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.89 (US$0.12), compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.92 for 2023.

Operating Cash Flow

For 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB67.9 million (US$9.3 million), compared with RMB438.1 million for 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 6589745

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until February 27, 2025:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 6589745

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The announced results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang

Youdao, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980

E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)































As of December 31,

As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

USD (1)













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

454,536

592,721

81,202 Time deposits

277

-

- Restricted cash

395

3,567

489 Short-term investments

71,848

63,064

8,640 Accounts receivable, net

354,006

418,644

57,354 Inventories

217,067

174,741

23,939 Amounts due from NetEase Group

26,117

79,700

10,919 Prepayment and other current assets

175,705

154,331

21,143 Total current assets

1,299,951

1,486,768

203,686













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

70,906

46,725

6,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

89,022

68,494

9,384 Long-term investments

51,396

72,380

9,916 Goodwill

109,944

109,944

15,062 Other assets, net

44,976

30,084

4,122 Total non-current assets

366,244

327,627

44,885













Total assets

1,666,195

1,814,395

248,571













Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payables

159,005

145,148

19,885 Payroll payable

282,679

264,520

36,239 Amounts due to NetEase Group

82,430

21,997

3,014 Contract liabilities

1,052,622

961,024

131,660 Taxes payable

52,781

37,603

5,152 Accrued liabilities and other payables

591,770

638,660

87,495 Short-term loans from NetEase Group

878,000

878,000

120,286 Total current liabilities

3,099,287

2,946,952

403,731













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term lease liabilities

49,337

25,566

3,503 Long-term loans from NetEase Group

630,360

913,000

125,080 Other non-current liabilities

16,314

18,189

2,492 Total non-current liabilities

696,011

956,755

131,075













Total liabilities

3,795,298

3,903,707

534,806













Mezzanine equity

37,961

-

-













Shareholders' deficit:











Youdao's shareholders' deficit

(2,186,736)

(2,139,958)

(293,173) Noncontrolling interests

19,672

50,646

6,938 Total shareholders' deficit

(2,167,064)

(2,089,312)

(286,235)













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

1,666,195

1,814,395

248,571

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2993 on the last trading

day of December (December 31, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (1)

RMB

RMB Net revenues:























Learning services

784,012

767,859

617,673

84,621

3,148,114

2,747,290 Smart devices

222,407

315,305

240,444

32,941

909,192

903,669 Online marketing services

474,102

489,377

481,681

65,990

1,331,902

1,974,960 Total net revenues

1,480,521

1,572,541

1,339,798

183,552

5,389,208

5,625,919

























Cost of revenues (2)

(741,720)

(783,085)

(699,045)

(95,769)

(2,621,746)

(2,877,428) Gross profit

738,801

789,456

640,753

87,783

2,767,462

2,748,491

























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (2)

(441,399)

(519,620)

(381,815)

(52,308)

(2,268,428)

(1,872,586) Research and development expenses (2)

(168,130)

(119,594)

(120,694)

(16,535)

(743,364)

(539,998) General and administrative expenses (2)

(52,989)

(42,968)

(54,068)

(7,408)

(221,996)

(187,086) Total operating expenses

(662,518)

(682,182)

(556,577)

(76,251)

(3,233,788)

(2,599,670) Income/(Loss) from operations

76,283

107,274

84,176

11,532

(466,326)

148,821

























Interest income

1,733

1,057

970

133

8,348

3,919 Interest expense

(18,869)

(15,112)

(16,828)

(2,305)

(69,472)

(73,090) Others, net

(2,589)

(1,992)

1,594

218

(11,578)

1,585 Income/(Loss) before tax

56,558

91,227

69,912

9,578

(539,028)

81,235

























Income tax (expenses)/benefits

(441)

(2,370)

2,386

327

(11,089)

(6,009) Net income/(loss)

56,117

88,857

72,298

9,905

(550,117)

75,226 Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

365

(2,604)

10,705

1,466

182

6,987 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

56,482

86,253

83,003

11,371

(549,935)

82,213

























Basic net income/(loss) per ADS

0.47

0.74

0.71

0.10

(4.53)

0.70 Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

0.47

0.74

0.70

0.10

(4.53)

0.70

























Shares used in computing basic net income/(loss) per ADS

119,764,891

116,965,181

117,259,091

117,259,091

121,381,857

117,426,938 Shares used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

120,426,624

117,343,848

118,705,233

118,705,233

121,381,857

118,173,469



















































Note 1:























The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2993 on the last trading day of December (December 31, 2024)

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.



















































Note 2:























Share-based compensation in each category:























Cost of revenues

(2,975)

(171)

1,025

140

1,645

2,359 Sales and marketing expenses

865

(1,359)

1,069

146

6,071

1,183 Research and development expenses

(312)

1,868

2,402

329

8,020

8,712 General and administrative expenses

5,224

2,072

4,285

588

15,061

10,342

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues























Learning services

784,012

767,859

617,673

84,621

3,148,114

2,747,290 Smart devices

222,407

315,305

240,444

32,941

909,192

903,669 Online marketing services

474,102

489,377

481,681

65,990

1,331,902

1,974,960 Total net revenues

1,480,521

1,572,541

1,339,798

183,552

5,389,208

5,625,919

























Cost of revenues























Learning services

285,383

290,877

247,059

33,847

1,159,357

1,060,177 Smart devices

137,150

180,390

134,896

18,481

552,810

553,620 Online marketing services

319,187

311,818

317,090

43,441

909,579

1,263,631 Total cost of revenues

741,720

783,085

699,045

95,769

2,621,746

2,877,428

























Gross margin























Learning services

63.6 %

62.1 %

60.0 %

60.0 %

63.2 %

61.4 % Smart devices

38.3 %

42.8 %

43.9 %

43.9 %

39.2 %

38.7 % Online marketing services

32.7 %

36.3 %

34.2 %

34.2 %

31.7 %

36.0 % Total gross margin

49.9 %

50.2 %

47.8 %

47.8 %

51.4 %

48.9 %

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

56,482

86,253

83,003

11,371

(549,935)

82,213 Add: share-based compensation

2,802

2,410

8,781

1,203

30,797

22,596 impairment of long-term investments

10,000

-

-

-

43,740

- Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company

69,284

88,663

91,784

12,574

(475,398)

104,809



















































Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per ADS

0.58

0.76

0.78

0.11

(3.92)

0.89 Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

0.58

0.76

0.77

0.11

(3.92)

0.89

























Non-GAAP shares used in computing basic net income/(loss) per ADS

119,764,891

116,965,181

117,259,091

117,259,091

121,381,857

117,426,938 Non-GAAP shares used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

120,426,624

117,343,848

118,705,233

118,705,233

121,381,857

118,173,469

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.