Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PT0G | ISIN: US98741T1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.02.25
21:55 Uhr
10,420 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 09:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Youdao, Inc.: Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$183.6 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB617.7 million (US$84.6 million), representing a 21.2% decrease from the same period in 2023.
    - Net revenues from smart devices were RMB240.4 million (US$32.9 million), representing an 8.1% increase from the same period in 2023.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB481.7 million (US$66.0 million), representing a modest increase from the same period in 2023.
  • Gross margin was 47.8%, compared with 49.9% for the same period in 2023.
  • Income from operations was RMB84.2 million (US$11.5 million), representing a 10.3% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.70 (US$0.10), respectively, compared with RMB0.47 for the same period of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB5.6 billion (US$770.7 million), representing a 4.4% increase from 2023.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB2.7 billion (US$376.4 million), representing a 12.7% decrease from 2023.
    - Net revenues from smart devices were RMB903.7 million (US$123.8 million), remaining stable compared to 2023.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB2.0 billion (US$270.6 million), representing a 48.3% increase from 2023.
  • Gross margin was 48.9%, compared with 51.4% for 2023.
  • Income from operations was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB466.3 million for 2023.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.53 for 2023.

"We achieved a significant milestone of first-ever full-year profitability in 2024. In terms of products and services, our AI-based and differentiated services enhanced customer loyalty, with retention rate surpassing 70% in the fourth quarter for Youdao Lingshi. In addition, we strengthened collaboration with NetEase in online marketing services, facilitating the long-term development of this segment. AI-driven subscription services continued to upgrade, leading to elevated customer satisfaction and over 130% year-over-year increase in total sales," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we are launching our ' AI Native ' strategy-integrating AI more comprehensively across our business lines, for example, automating our advertising platforms and introducing AI-driven tutoring for our course customers. We are excited by the rapid maturing of reasoning models and eager to deliver these innovative projects to our customers," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.3 billion (US$183.6 million), representing a 9.5% decrease from RMB1.5 billion for the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB617.7 million (US$84.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 21.2% decrease from RMB784.0 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was due to our continued strategic focus on a more selective customer acquisition approach, prioritizing higher ROI (return on investment) engagements. We believe despite the short-term revenue decline, this strategy has enhanced the overall resilience and operational efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB240.4 million (US$32.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an 8.1% increase from RMB222.4 million for the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the continued increase in sales of Youdao Dictionary Pen in 2024.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB481.7 million (US$66.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a modest increase from RMB474.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB640.8 million (US$87.8 million), representing a 13.3% decrease from RMB738.8 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 47.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 49.9% for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin for learning services was 60.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 63.6% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices increased to 43.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 38.3% for the same period of 2023. The improvement was mainly attributable to the higher gross margin arising from the newly launched Youdao Dictionary Pen in 2024.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 34.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 32.7% for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB556.6 million (US$76.3 million), compared with RMB662.5 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB381.8 million (US$52.3 million), representing a decrease of 13.5% from RMB441.4 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined outsourcing labor service fees and payroll related expenses in learning services.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB120.7 million (US$16.5 million), representing a decrease of 28.2% from RMB168.1 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB54.1 million (US$7.4 million), largely flat compared with RMB53.0 million for the same period of 2023.

Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB84.2 million (US$11.5 million), representing a 10.3% increase from RMB76.3 million for the same period in 2023. The margin of income from operations was 6.3%, compared with 5.2% for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB83.0 million (US$11.4 million), representing a 47.0% increase from RMB56.5 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB91.8 million (US$12.6 million), representing a 32.5% increase from RMB69.3 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.70 (US$0.10), respectively, compared with RMB0.47 for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.78 (US$0.11) and RMB0.77 (US$0.11), respectively, compared with RMB0.58 for the same period of 2023.

Other Information

As of December 31, 2024, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB662.6 million (US$90.8 million), compared with RMB527.1 million as of December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB158.2 million (US$21.7 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations in the next thirty-six months starting from May 2024. As of December 31, 2024, Youdao has received various forms of financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million in short-term loan, and US$126.1 million in long-term loans maturing on March 31, 2027 drawn from the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB961.0 million (US$131.7 million), compared with RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for 2024 were RMB5.6 billion (US$770.7 million), representing a 4.4% increase from RMB5.4 billion for 2023.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB2.7 billion (US$376.4 million) for 2024, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB3.1 billion for 2023. The decrease reflects our commitment to a more selective customer acquisition approach, prioritizing higher ROI engagements. This strategy has contributed to the overall resilience and efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB903.7 million (US$123.8 million) for 2024, remaining stable compared to 2023.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB2.0 billion (US$270.6 million) for 2024, representing a 48.3% increase from RMB1.3 billion for 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the increased demand for performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which was driven by our continued investments in cutting-edge AI technology.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for 2024 was RMB2.7 billion (US$376.5 million), remaining stable compared to 2023. Gross margin for 2024 was 48.9%, compared with 51.4% for 2023.

Gross margin for learning services was 61.4% for 2024, compared with 63.2% for 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices was 38.7% for 2024, remaining stable compared to 2023.

Gross margin for online marketing services increased to 36.0 % for 2024 from 31.7% for 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for 2024 were RMB2.6 billion (US$356.2 million), representing a decrease of 19.6%, compared with RMB3.2 billion for 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for 2024 were RMB1.9 billion (US$256.5 million), representing a decrease of 17.5%, compared with RMB2.3 billion for 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined outsourcing labor service fees and payroll related expenses in learning services.

Research and development expenses for 2024 were RMB540.0 million (US$74.0 million), representing a decrease of 27.4%, compared with RMB743.4 million for 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for 2024 were RMB187.1 million (US$25.6 million), representing a decrease of 15.7%, compared with RMB222.0 million for 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for general and administrative employees, leading to payroll savings in 2024.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations for 2024 was RMB148.8 million (US$20.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB466.3 million for 2023. The margin of income from operations was 2.6%, compared with margin of loss from operations of 8.7% for 2023.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB82.2 million (US$11.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB549.9 million for 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB104.8 million (US$14.4 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders of RMB475.4 million for 2023.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for 2024 was RMB0.70 (US$0.10), compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB4.53 for 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.89 (US$0.12), compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.92 for 2023.

Operating Cash Flow

For 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB67.9 million (US$9.3 million), compared with RMB438.1 million for 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 20, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

6589745

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until February 27, 2025:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

6589745

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The announced results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(RMB and USD in thousands)

















As of December 31,


As of December 31,


As of December 31,



2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


USD (1)








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


454,536


592,721


81,202

Time deposits


277


-


-

Restricted cash


395


3,567


489

Short-term investments


71,848


63,064


8,640

Accounts receivable, net


354,006


418,644


57,354

Inventories


217,067


174,741


23,939

Amounts due from NetEase Group


26,117


79,700


10,919

Prepayment and other current assets


175,705


154,331


21,143

Total current assets


1,299,951


1,486,768


203,686








Non-current assets:







Property, equipment and software, net


70,906


46,725


6,401

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


89,022


68,494


9,384

Long-term investments


51,396


72,380


9,916

Goodwill


109,944


109,944


15,062

Other assets, net


44,976


30,084


4,122

Total non-current assets


366,244


327,627


44,885








Total assets


1,666,195


1,814,395


248,571








Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payables


159,005


145,148


19,885

Payroll payable


282,679


264,520


36,239

Amounts due to NetEase Group


82,430


21,997


3,014

Contract liabilities


1,052,622


961,024


131,660

Taxes payable


52,781


37,603


5,152

Accrued liabilities and other payables


591,770


638,660


87,495

Short-term loans from NetEase Group


878,000


878,000


120,286

Total current liabilities


3,099,287


2,946,952


403,731








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities


49,337


25,566


3,503

Long-term loans from NetEase Group


630,360


913,000


125,080

Other non-current liabilities


16,314


18,189


2,492

Total non-current liabilities


696,011


956,755


131,075








Total liabilities


3,795,298


3,903,707


534,806








Mezzanine equity


37,961


-


-








Shareholders' deficit:







Youdao's shareholders' deficit


(2,186,736)


(2,139,958)


(293,173)

Noncontrolling interests


19,672


50,646


6,938

Total shareholders' deficit


(2,167,064)


(2,089,312)


(286,235)








Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit


1,666,195


1,814,395


248,571


Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2993 on the last trading
day of December (December 31, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2023


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD (1)


RMB


RMB

Net revenues:













Learning services


784,012


767,859


617,673


84,621


3,148,114


2,747,290

Smart devices


222,407


315,305


240,444


32,941


909,192


903,669

Online marketing services


474,102


489,377


481,681


65,990


1,331,902


1,974,960

Total net revenues


1,480,521


1,572,541


1,339,798


183,552


5,389,208


5,625,919














Cost of revenues (2)


(741,720)


(783,085)


(699,045)


(95,769)


(2,621,746)


(2,877,428)

Gross profit


738,801


789,456


640,753


87,783


2,767,462


2,748,491














Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing expenses (2)


(441,399)


(519,620)


(381,815)


(52,308)


(2,268,428)


(1,872,586)

Research and development expenses (2)


(168,130)


(119,594)


(120,694)


(16,535)


(743,364)


(539,998)

General and administrative expenses (2)


(52,989)


(42,968)


(54,068)


(7,408)


(221,996)


(187,086)

Total operating expenses


(662,518)


(682,182)


(556,577)


(76,251)


(3,233,788)


(2,599,670)

Income/(Loss) from operations


76,283


107,274


84,176


11,532


(466,326)


148,821














Interest income


1,733


1,057


970


133


8,348


3,919

Interest expense


(18,869)


(15,112)


(16,828)


(2,305)


(69,472)


(73,090)

Others, net


(2,589)


(1,992)


1,594


218


(11,578)


1,585

Income/(Loss) before tax


56,558


91,227


69,912


9,578


(539,028)


81,235














Income tax (expenses)/benefits


(441)


(2,370)


2,386


327


(11,089)


(6,009)

Net income/(loss)


56,117


88,857


72,298


9,905


(550,117)


75,226

Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests


365


(2,604)


10,705


1,466


182


6,987

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
Company


56,482


86,253


83,003


11,371


(549,935)


82,213














Basic net income/(loss) per ADS


0.47


0.74


0.71


0.10


(4.53)


0.70

Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS


0.47


0.74


0.70


0.10


(4.53)


0.70














Shares used in computing basic net income/(loss) per ADS


119,764,891


116,965,181


117,259,091


117,259,091


121,381,857


117,426,938

Shares used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS


120,426,624


117,343,848


118,705,233


118,705,233


121,381,857


118,173,469



























Note 1:













The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2993 on the last trading day of December (December 31, 2024)
as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.



























Note 2:













Share-based compensation in each category:













Cost of revenues


(2,975)


(171)


1,025


140


1,645


2,359

Sales and marketing expenses


865


(1,359)


1,069


146


6,071


1,183

Research and development expenses


(312)


1,868


2,402


329


8,020


8,712

General and administrative expenses


5,224


2,072


4,285


588


15,061


10,342

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(RMB and USD in thousands)
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2023


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB














Net revenues













Learning services


784,012


767,859


617,673


84,621


3,148,114


2,747,290

Smart devices


222,407


315,305


240,444


32,941


909,192


903,669

Online marketing services


474,102


489,377


481,681


65,990


1,331,902


1,974,960

Total net revenues


1,480,521


1,572,541


1,339,798


183,552


5,389,208


5,625,919














Cost of revenues













Learning services


285,383


290,877


247,059


33,847


1,159,357


1,060,177

Smart devices


137,150


180,390


134,896


18,481


552,810


553,620

Online marketing services


319,187


311,818


317,090


43,441


909,579


1,263,631

Total cost of revenues


741,720


783,085


699,045


95,769


2,621,746


2,877,428














Gross margin













Learning services


63.6 %


62.1 %


60.0 %


60.0 %


63.2 %


61.4 %

Smart devices


38.3 %


42.8 %


43.9 %


43.9 %


39.2 %


38.7 %

Online marketing services


32.7 %


36.3 %


34.2 %


34.2 %


31.7 %


36.0 %

Total gross margin


49.9 %


50.2 %


47.8 %


47.8 %


51.4 %


48.9 %

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2023


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB














Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
Company


56,482


86,253


83,003


11,371


(549,935)


82,213

Add: share-based compensation


2,802


2,410


8,781


1,203


30,797


22,596

impairment of long-term investments


10,000


-


-


-


43,740


-

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of
the Company


69,284


88,663


91,784


12,574


(475,398)


104,809



























Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per ADS


0.58


0.76


0.78


0.11


(3.92)


0.89

Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS


0.58


0.76


0.77


0.11


(3.92)


0.89














Non-GAAP shares used in computing basic net income/(loss) per ADS


119,764,891


116,965,181


117,259,091


117,259,091


121,381,857


117,426,938

Non-GAAP shares used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS


120,426,624


117,343,848


118,705,233


118,705,233


121,381,857


118,173,469

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.