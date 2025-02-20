Last year's solar additions, led by installations in the commercial and industrial sector, took Slovakia's cumulative solar capacity to over 1 GW. Slovakia added 274 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Slovak Association of the Photovoltaic Industry (SAPI). The result is a slight increase on 2023 levels, when a total 267 MW was installed. Ján Karaba, director of the association, told pv magazine last year's deployment consisted of 113. 6 MW of residential solar, 142. 7 MW of commercial-scale solar and 17. 7 MW of utility-scale solar. The country's cumulative solar capacity now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...