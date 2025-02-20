The Chinese module maker is preparing to bring to the market 25. 97%-efficient heterojunction solar cells based on copper metallization. The new products are based on ultra-narrow 9-micron busbars, vacuum-deposited copper interconnects and proprietary interface engineering. Last week, State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) broke ground on a 10 GW high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module manufacturing project in Suining, Sichuan province. The factory will be owned and operated by the company's unit SPIC New Energy, which developed a proprietary copper busbar heterojunction ...

