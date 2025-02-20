Scientists in India have simulated a novel perovskite solar cell that combinies a Dion-Jacobson 2D layer with a 3D halide perovskite. The design showed improved stability compared to reference cells without the DJ-2D layer. A research team in India using a computational approach designed a perovskite solar cell combining a Dion-Jacobson (DJ) 2D layer with a 3D lead-free halide perovskite, a combination that could potentially achieve a power conversion efficiency of 31. 16% and improved stability results Two-dimensional (2D) Dion-Jacobson (DJ) phase perovskites have sparked interest in the scientific ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...