The result was confirmed by China's National Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center. The tandem device is relying on a bottom cell based on a heterojunction design. Risen Solar announced it achieved a 30. 99% power conversion efficiency for a tandem solar cell relying on a top perovskite cell and a bottom silicon heterojunction (HJT) device. China's National Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center has certified the results. "We achieved this milestone with a 10 mm x 10 mm cell size," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...