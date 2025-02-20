Omni Pet: This Love Your Pet Day, new research from pet health brand Omni reveals the extent we love our pets

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many owners prioritise their pets over human family members, 80% of dog owners admit they talk to their pet as if it were a person, 66% love their pet as much as - or more than - a human family member and 64% would rather spend time with their pet than most people.

Beyond cuddles and walks, the most impactful way to show our pets love is through proper nutrition. However, Omni's research highlights concerns, with 33% of owners worrying their pet isn't getting the right nutrition, 29% admitting that they don't know what their pet can and can't eat and 78% agreeing they would switch their pet's food if it meant a longer lifespan.

"Skin issues, gut problems, and obesity are soaring among pets, yet few effective nutritional solutions exist. Many rely on CO2-intensive ingredients and are bland in flavour. Omni is changing this with a future-proof approach to pet health - without compromising on taste." Dr. Guy Sandelowsky , Omni's co-founder.

Omni's research reveals half of dog owners prioritise their pet's health over their own, 67% go to bed and 39% eat at the same time as their pet, 46% feel unwell when their pet does, 29% are on a weight-loss journey alongside their pet and 79% say their pet reduces stress.

The way we express love to our pets plays a crucial role in their long-term health. 66% of dog owners give treats as their primary way of showing affection. However, many treats contain allergy triggering ingredients like chicken or beef and can be calorie dense, contributing to weight gain.

Over half of UK dogs are overweight, and 10-20% suffer from allergies and food sensitivities. Many owners struggle to recognise warning signs. 50% correctly identify excessive scratching as a symptom of allergies, but others are often missed, like excessive paw licking which impacts 75% and diarrhoea which affects 55% of dogs.

"As a full-time vet, I saw 30 cases a day. Now with Omni, we're supporting 30,000 pets - and growing," says Dr. Guy. Alongside co-founder Shiv Sivakumar, he is leading a revolution in pet nutrition with hypoallergenic, sustainable solutions based on novel proteins like yeast, algae, and pulses. These ingredients not only help prevent allergies and sensitivities but also contribute to a more sustainable pet food industry.

