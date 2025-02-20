Jos, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - In a transformative move to reshape Plateau State's tourism industry and restore its reputation as Nigeria's "Home of Peace and Tourism," the Plateau State Government, in collaboration with Hillside Hospitality, has launched the revitalization of the historic Hill Station Resort. The ₦8.5 billion project, led by Hillside Hospitality, an investee company of Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited, aims to reestablish Jos as a premier global tourism destination while stimulating economic growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The project, part of Plateau State's broader economic renewal agenda, was officially announced during a high-level Stakeholder Engagement Meeting in Jos. The Hill Station Resort, once a flagship hotel in Northern Nigeria, will be transformed into a world-class hospitality hub, blending its rich legacy with modern luxury and positioning Jos on the global tourism map.

Speaking after the engagement, the Governor of Plateau State emphasized the strategic importance of the Hill Station Resort project in driving economic growth, reducing poverty, and revitalizing Plateau's tourism industry. He expressed that it is both a privilege and an honor to lead the revitalization of Plateau State, stating that poverty has been a drawback for too long and that the people of Plateau should not be among the poor. The Governor highlighted the government's commitment to reviving forgotten assets that once held immense value, aiming to elevate the tourism sector to world-class standards and integrate Plateau into the global hospitality space.

The Governor reflected on the historical significance of the Hill Station Resort, describing it as a hotel with a storied past. Once a flagship hotel in Northern Nigeria, the Hill Station is deeply embedded in the history of Plateau. This project, he noted, is about linking the past with the present, breathing new life into a landmark that has long been a symbol of Plateau's hospitality heritage. He emphasized the government's efforts in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, noting that over the last two years, security in the state has improved tremendously. "The Plateau of old has returned," he declared, commending the joint efforts of the community and government in strengthening security.

The Governor also highlighted improvements in infrastructure, including upgrades to inner-city road networks, expanded electricity supply, and enhanced broadband internet access through partnerships with fiber companies. Collaborations with the federal government have resulted in the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road for safer and more efficient travel. Additionally, plans are underway to upgrade Jos Airport into an international cargo airport, further strengthening the city's accessibility and trade potential.

Commending Hillside Hospitality for its dedication and expertise, the Governor described the partnership as both exciting and transformative. "We have evolved together, shared experiences, and benefited from a wealth of wisdom. Hillside Hospitality has demonstrated passion, commitment, and enthusiasm, and the team they have assembled assures us that we are working with the right partners," he stated. The Governor concluded by declaring that this vision extends beyond the Hill Station project, touching every sector of Plateau's economy. "Plateau is back. The Home of Peace and Tourism has returned," he affirmed.

Kolapo Joseph, Director of Hillside Hospitality, described the Hill Station project as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming hospitality and tourism in Plateau State. He emphasized that this endeavor goes beyond mere revitalization-it is a dedicated effort to honor Hill Station's rich heritage while introducing world-class hospitality standards. Joseph underscored the vision of creating a destination that harmoniously integrates luxury, culture, and nature, ensuring an exceptional experience for visitors in the heart of Jos.

Joseph also highlighted the project's collaborative approach, emphasizing Hillside Hospitality's commitment to working closely with stakeholders to drive economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and instill a renewed sense of pride in the community. He acknowledged the invaluable support received from the Plateau State Government and other partners, stressing that the project is not just about building a resort but about revitalizing the entire tourism ecosystem in Plateau. "We are proud to be part of this transformative journey and look forward to unveiling a landmark that will position Plateau State as a premier global tourism destination," he said.

Adding to the vision, Hakeem Condotti, Director at Hillside Hospitality, noted the strategic importance of the project, emphasizing the consortium's dedication to innovation and sustainability. "The Hill Station Resort is not just a hospitality project; it is a long-term investment in Plateau's economic future. Our goal is to create a destination that not only attracts global tourists but also becomes a catalyst for local economic growth. We are committed to ensuring that the revitalized resort serves as a model for sustainable tourism development in Nigeria," Condotti stated.

The Hill Station Resort revitalization is set for commissioning in Q4 2025. Upon completion, it will feature state-of-the-art conference facilities, premium accommodations, leisure amenities, and immersive cultural experiences designed to attract business travelers, tourists, and investors. The project hopes to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local businesses, and strengthen Plateau's position as a leading hospitality hub in Nigeria and beyond.

As Plateau State and Hillside Hospitality work hand-in-hand to bring this landmark project to life, the Hill Station Resort stands as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in driving economic growth and preserving cultural heritage. This revitalization bridges Plateau's storied past with its promising future and cements its place as a top destination on the global tourism map.

