Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Dividend Declaration 20-Feb-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20th February 2025 Dividend Declaration Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the publication of its Preliminary results for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, the Board of the Company has declared a further dividend of 2.20 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2024. The 2.20 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 27 March 2025 to shareholders on record on 28 February 2025. END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (01) 5634 007 investors@iresreit.ie For Media Queries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DIV TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 376771 EQS News ID: 2089219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 20, 2025 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)