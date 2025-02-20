Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
20.02.25
08:16 Uhr
0,913 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9441,05012:08
Dow Jones News
20.02.2025 12:01 Uhr
84 Leser
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dividend Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Dividend Declaration 
20-Feb-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20th February 2025 
Dividend Declaration 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the publication of its 
Preliminary results for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, the Board of the Company has declared a 
further dividend of 2.20 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2024. The 2.20 cent per share will be wholly a 
Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 27 March 2025 to 
shareholders on record on 28 February 2025. 
END 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer  Tel: +353 (01) 5634 007 
investors@iresreit.ie 
 
For Media Queries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury   Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury   Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 
iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  376771 
EQS News ID:  2089219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2089219&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.