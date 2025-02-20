The RWTH Aachen University has simulated 27 scenarios of energy communities participating in the balancing market in Germany and has found that the business model behind an energy community is only feasible if battery storage is available. Researchers From Germany's RWTH Aachen University have analyzed the economic feasibility of PV energy communities in the country's energy exchange and balancing market. Their analysis was based on a novel simulation model relying on real-world data and 27 different scenarios that account for various regulations, prices, and components. "This paper introduces ...

