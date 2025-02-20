Accolades from Nucleus Research, ISG Research and Dresner Advisory Services highlight excellence in usability, customer satisfaction and business impact

Vena, the industry-leading FP&A platform purpose-built to leverage the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem, has been recognized across multiple industry reports. These recognitions reaffirm Vena's leadership in empowering finance and operations professionals with a flexible, Excel-native FP&A platform that enhances usability, automates workflows and delivers measurable business value to organizations optimizing their planning processes.

Vena Named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix

For the 12th consecutive year, Vena has been named a Leader in the 2025 Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix, securing the highest placement for Greater Usability among leaders in the quadrant. Nucleus Research praised Vena for its:

Flexibility Enabling seamless planning and reporting processes across finance and operations.

Ease of Adoption Streamlined implementation and an intuitive Excel-native experience.

Unified Planning Bridging the gap between finance and operational teams through an integrated planning environment.

Vena Recognized as a Provider of Assurance in ISG Buyers Guides

Vena was named a Provider of Assurance in the following ISG Buyers Guide categories: Business Planning, Financial Planning, Revenue Planning and Workforce Planning. These designations reflect Vena's ability to help businesses align finance and operations, navigate complexity and achieve strategic goals through collaborative planning. ISG highlighted several of Vena's key strengths, including:

Customer Experience Deep understanding of customer needs and solutions tailored to address unique challenges.

Total Cost of Ownership/Return on Investment (TCO/ROI) Helping customers build strong business cases for investment and achieve measurable financial returns.

Manageability Simplifying system administration while maintaining high standards of security and transparency.

Validation Providing consistent support across the entire customer journey, from onboarding to continuous improvement.

Vena Wins Dresner 2024 Applications Innovation Award for Workforce Planning and Analysis

Vena has been recognized as a top-ranked vendor in Workforce Planning and Analysis by Dresner Advisory Services' Inaugural Applications Innovation Awards. These awards honor top-performing vendors in the Wisdom of Crowds market studies, which analyze real-world user insights. Vena's workforce planning capabilities help organizations:

Align workforce strategy with business goals

Optimize resource allocation

Adapt to evolving workplace dynamics

"These industry recognitions validate what we hear from our customers every day-planning should be effortless, connected and impactful," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "At Vena, we're focused on making complex financial and workforce planning more intuitive, so businesses can spend less time wrestling with data and more time making confident, strategic decisions. Whether it's aligning workforce needs with business goals or streamlining financial processes, our platform is built to bridge the gap between finance and operations in a truly actionable way."

About Vena

Vena is the industry-leading Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220407594/en/

Contacts:

Media

Jonathan Paul

Vice President, Content Marketing

jpaul@venacorp.com