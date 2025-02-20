KJTS Group Berhad Strengthens Its Core in Integrated Energy Management Services with iHandal Joint Venture

KJTS Group Berhad ("KJTS" or the "Company"), has entered into a joint venture agreement with iHandal Holdings Sdn Bhd ("iHandal") through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KJ Technical Services Sdn Bhd ("KJTS SB"). This partnership enhances KJTS and its subsidiaries' ("KJTS Group") position as a leader in integrated energy management, offering innovative solutions that optimise energy use through the synergy of heating and cooling technologies.

The joint venture will establish a new entity with a proposed name, KJTS iHandal Sdn Bhd, serving as the primary business development and profit centre. This entity will focus on securing and executing projects aligned with KJTS Group's strategic growth objectives in sustainable energy solutions.

This collaboration combines KJTS Group's expertise in cooling energy management with iHandal's proprietary Heatfuse technology for heat recovery. By capturing and repurposing wasted heat, this approach enhances cooling efficiency, reduces overall energy consumption, and delivers sustainable energy solutions to clients across multiple industries.

The formation of this joint venture reinforces KJTS Group's capabilities in integrated energy management. By leveraging iHandal's heat recovery expertise alongside KJTS Group's cooling energy management solutions, the partnership will improve energy efficiency, lower operational costs, and support clients' sustainability goals.

iHandal's advanced heat recovery process further enhances cooling system efficiency by reducing overall energy consumption and optimising performance. This natural synergy ensures better resource utilisation, maximising energy savings while lowering operational costs for businesses.

This joint venture aligns with KJTS Group's long-term strategy to lead in integrated energy management solutions, addressing the growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable energy systems. By combining heating and cooling technologies, the partnership enhances operational efficiency while contributing to global carbon reduction efforts.

Group Managing Director of KJTS Group Berhad, Mr Lee Kok Choon said, "Through KJTS iHandal Sdn Bhd, we are setting new industry standards for integrated heating and cooling solutions, driving the future of sustainable energy management. Our goal is to help businesses optimise their energy usage while reducing costs and environmental impact."

KJTS iHandal Sdn Bhd will focus on developing and implementing energy-efficient systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients, with a strong emphasis on maximising energy savings and resource efficiency. Further details on upcoming projects and collaborations will be announced in the near future.

About KJTS Group Berhad

KJTS Group Berhad is a leading provider of cooling energy management solutions, specialising in integrated energy services that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability for businesses across diverse industries.

For more information, visit https://www.kjts.com.my.

