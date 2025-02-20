Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - LiTime, a global leader in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, has announced that its highly anticipated 2025 flagship product, the LiTime 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery, will make its first offline appearance at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center from March 21-23. As the largest consumer exhibition in the fishing world, the Expo will serve as the perfect stage for LiTime to present its cutting-edge product: "The Highest Energy-Density Leader in Group 31 LFP Batteries."





With a Group 31 size and an energy density 1.65 times greater than traditional batteries, this revolutionary battery offers unprecedented power performance. Specifically designed for critical outdoor equipment such as trolling motors, electric outboard motors, sonar devices, and lighting systems, it guarantees long-lasting, stable, and safe power, ensuring that fishing enthusiasts can enjoy an enhanced and uninterrupted experience on the water.

Energy Revolution in Fishing: Stronger, More Reliable, and Smarter

In the world of fishing, the reliability of power systems is crucial for maximizing the freedom to explore waterways. Traditional lead-acid batteries are often bulky, have limited battery life, and are vulnerable to environmental factors. In contrast, the LiTime 12V 165Ah lithium battery, powered by advanced EV-Grade lithium iron phosphate technology, offers a remarkable 2112Wh capacity and 165A continuous output in the standard Group 31 size. With 65% higher energy density than traditional lithium batteries and a peak discharge current of 825A (in just 1 second), it can easily handle the power demands of boat startups and sudden high-load scenarios.

Key Advantages for Fishing Applications:

All-Weather Performance: The IP65-rated battery is waterproof, dustproof, and salt-fog resistant, ensuring it performs flawlessly in humid lake conditions or exposed to seawater splashes.

Cold Weather Reliability: Equipped with an intelligent temperature control system, the battery automatically cuts off discharge in low temperatures, safeguarding the battery's lifespan.

Real-Time Monitoring: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows anglers to monitor battery power, temperature, and charge/discharge status through a dedicated mobile app, keeping track of power usage while on the water.

Extended Run Time: On a single charge, one battery can run 12-55lb trolling motors from all brands for more than 3 hours at full power. Additionally, four batteries connected in series can power a 3kW electric outboard motor for over 2 hours, making it ideal for deep-water fishing needs.

Lightweight Design: 40% lighter than lead-acid batteries with the same capacity, the LiTime battery maximizes available boat space for gear and equipment.

This revolutionary marine power solution will make its debut at the Bassmaster Expo, Booth 5204. Fishing enthusiasts are encouraged to visit and experience the next generation of energy solutions!

LiTime's Marine Battery Matrix: Comprehensive Energy Solutions from Lightweight Motors to High-Thrust Systems





As a leader in lithium marine battery technology, LiTime has built an extensive battery matrix designed to meet various fishing and boating needs:

LiTime 12V Trolling Motor Battery: Dubbed the "Smart Power Expert," this battery, released in 2024, is engineered for 30-70lb thrust trolling motors. It offers surge outputs of 120A for 10 seconds, 300A for 5 seconds, and 500A for 1 second, ensuring precise power for sudden fish strikes. With Bluetooth 5.0 for real-time monitoring and low-temperature discharge protection down to -4°F, this battery performs reliably even in freezing waters. At just 17% the weight of traditional lead-acid batteries (compared to 2x 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries, 1C), it can be expanded into a 20.48kWh system using a 4P4S configuration, making it the ideal choice for lightweight boat modifications.

36V LiTime 50Ah Battery: Known as the "Energy Density King" for high-thrust (120lb) motors, this battery features an industry-leading density of 57.93Wh/lb-10.85% higher than competitors-providing long-lasting power for large boats. With a built-in 50A BMS that supports 60A continuous discharge for 30 minutes, it can be expanded to 7.68kWh when connected in parallel. Its ABYC certified salt-fog resistant structure makes it the perfect partner for deep-sea fishing boats and competitive racing yachts.

Exhibition Highlights: Dive into LiTime's Fishing Power Solutions at Booth 5204

LiTime is offering an exciting opportunity for Bassmaster Expo attendees to experience its marine energy solutions firsthand. At Booth 5204, visitors can engage with LiTime's innovative marine products:

On-Site Experience: Test out various LiTime marine battery models and see their performance across different boat types, with easy-to-understand comparisons of Bluetooth functionality, weight, BMS systems, and more.

Expert Q&A: LiTime's engineering team will be on hand to offer expert advice on marine battery retrofitting and how to connect multiple devices seamlessly.

Interactive Perks: Free popcorn and fishing bait will be available at the booth-come by and grab some!

Offline Debut at the Bassmaster Expo: LiTime's Energy Innovation Takes Center Stage

The Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo is not just a key event in the B.A.S.S. (Bass Anglers Sportsman Society) fishing calendar; it is also known as "America's largest consumer fishing expo." Co-hosted by GSM Outdoors and B.A.S.S., this year's event will feature over 200 global brands in Fort Worth, Texas, covering everything from fishing to hunting and camping gear-making it the ultimate destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

For LiTime, this expo marks both a chance to showcase its technological prowess and a platform for connecting with users. As a member of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and a leader in lithium iron phosphate technology, LiTime is committed to "safe energy" and revolutionizing the traditional battery landscape. With the launch of its 12V 165Ah flagship product and its full marine battery lineup, LiTime aims to strengthen its "multi-scenario energy coverage" strategy-from recreational fishing boats to competitive racing yachts, and from coastal fishing to deep-sea exploration. By engaging directly with thousands of passionate anglers, LiTime will gain valuable insights to further refine its products and stay true to its mission of "empowering energy freedom for all through innovative new energy solutions."

About LiTime

LiTime is shaping a sustainable future with innovative lithium energy solutions. Their mission is clear: to maximize value through tech-driven solutions, making energy freedom easily accessible. LiTime empowers users to explore new ways of life and discovery, embracing renewable energy for a cleaner, more sustainable world.

