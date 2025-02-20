Almost 5,000 heat pump installations in January 2025 mark the strongest start to a year on record. It follows a record-breaking 2024 for UK heat pump installations. Batteries and residential solar installations are also up on January 2024 levels. UK heat pump installers had a record start to 2025, with 4,908 installations recorded by certification body MCS in January. It represents a 21% uplift on January 2024, when 4,061 heat pumps were installed and is the highest number of January installations to date. Air-sourced heat pumps accounted for the lion's share of installations, with 4,826 recorded ...

