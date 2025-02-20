Photovoltaics continues adding capacity at a rapid pace, and 2024 was another record year for solar PV deployment. In the meantime, despite recent hurdles to widespread adoption in some countries, electric vehicle uptake grew 25% last year. Assuming a 10 kWh/day energy requirement for every new EV, the 17 million new EVs sold in 2024 would have added another 50-70 GW of new PV generation worldwide. Electric vehicle (EV) sales are approaching one quarter of all vehicle sales. In China, the EV sales fraction may reach 50% this year. China is the world's largest EV market and also the world's largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...