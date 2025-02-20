Melissa Bradford-Klug, M.B.A., Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer; Sophie Jeannin, M.D., Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Topline data from SEFA-1024 Phase 2a clinical trial in SHTG expected in 3Q 2025

Interim data from Orziloben Phase 2a clinical trial in IFALD expected by 1H 2026

NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. ('NST', or the 'Company'), a private, late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing novel strategies to treat metabolic, cholestatic, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointments of Melissa Bradford-Klug, M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer and Sophie Jeannin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Melissa and Sophie to the team as they bring an exceptional combination of strategic leadership capabilities and deep expertise in biotechnology innovation, making them both invaluable additions to NorthSea's team at this pivotal stage," said Rob de Ree, Chief Executive Officer of NorthSea Therapeutics. "Melissa's proven track record in strategic finance, business development, and corporate strategy in the rare disease space will be instrumental as NorthSea continues to grow, while Dr. Jeannin's extensive clinical development and regulatory expertise will be critical in advancing our pipeline of novel therapies for metabolic, cholestatic, and fibrotic diseases. We are thrilled to have these seasoned executives on board as we work to bring transformative treatments to patients in need."

Ms. Bradford-Klug brings over two decades of extensive experience leading corporate strategy, strategic finance and business development at rare disease-focused companies across continuums of development stage and size, culminating in $6 billion in equity, debt financings and strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer at Akari Therapeutics, where she led corporate strategy, operations and business development, resulting in the successful merger with Peak Biosciences. Previously, she was President and Chief Business Officer at RareStone Group, driving strategic transactions for rare disease programs in China, and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mayfield Pharmaceuticals (now Harrow Health), where she built the company's strategy, secured funding, and oversaw clinical development. She has held senior corporate and business development roles at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, and Baxter International, following earlier commercial and research and development roles at Eli Lilly and Monsanto. Currently, Ms. Bradford-Klug serves on the MassBio Board of Directors and holds a B.S. in chemistry from Maryville University and an M.B.A. from DePaul University.

"NorthSea Therapeutics is entering a dynamic phase of growth, and I'm eager to bring my experience across both large healthcare organizations and biotechnology startups to support its continued success," said Ms. Bradford-Klug. "With a strong foundation in place, I look forward to helping shape the company's capital strategy and business development efforts as we advance NorthSea's pipeline of therapies for metabolic, cholestatic, and fibrotic diseases for patients with unmet needs. With key clinical milestones ahead, including topline data from the SEFA-1024 Phase 2a trial in SHTG expected in the third quarter of 2025 and interim data from the Orziloben Phase 2a trial in IFALD anticipated by the first half of 2026, this is an exciting time to be part of NorthSea's growth."

Dr. Jeannin is an accomplished physician and executive with deep expertise in research, clinical development and regulatory strategy for orphan and metabolic diseases. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer at Summit Clinical Research, where she led medical strategy, trial oversight, and site engagement across global studies. Previously, as the Chief Medical Officer at GENFIT, she led pivotal programs in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and primary biliary cholangitis, successfully guiding U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency engagements, including the approval of a pediatric clinical trial plan and development of diagnostic biomarkers. Dr. Jeannin has contributed extensively to hepatology and metabolic disease research, with numerous publications, speaker presentations at scientific conferences, and leadership roles in collaborative industry groups, such as the Liver Forum. Her prior experience includes international leadership roles at Bayer and GSK.

"I am excited for this unique opportunity to join a company with a strong commitment to advancing novel therapies for orphan and metabolic diseases," said Dr. Jeannin, Chief Medical Officer of NorthSea Therapeutics. "With my background in research, clinical development and regulatory strategy for these diseases, I look forward to collaborating with this passionate team to drive meaningful progress in the field and support the company's mission of improving patient outcomes and addressing unmet medical needs through innovative treatment approaches."

About NorthSea Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. is a private, late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing novel strategies to treat metabolic, cholestatic, and fibrotic diseases. Its proprietary structurally engineered fatty acids (SEFAs) are designed to target key disease pathways, offering potential first-in-class treatments. With multiple clinical programs in progress, the company leverages a strong scientific foundation to drive innovation and advance new therapeutic approaches for diseases with serious unmet medical needs. NorthSea's $80M Series C financing was co-led by Ysios Capital and Forbion Growth and supported by venBio, Novo Seeds, Sofinnova, BGV and New Science Ventures. Headquartered in the Netherlands, NorthSea also has a presence in Norway and the U.S. To learn more, visit https://northseatherapeutics.com/en/

