Spanish pharmaceutical company Ferrer has reaffirmed its status as a B Corp, an international certification awarded to companies that operate with a business model centered on positive impact and meet high social, environmental, and community standards. Ferrer has achieved a score of 136.4 points, making it the highest-rated pharmaceutical company in the world. Additionally, it now ranks as the third-highest scoring company across all sectors globally among those generating more than €500 million in annual revenue

Ferrer team celebrating becoming the pharmaceutical company with the highest B Corp score (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Mario Rovirosa, CEO of Ferrer, "This achievement reflects our firm commitment to using business to fight for social justice. Every member of our organization works daily to ensure that we are not just one of the best companies in the world, but one of the best companies for the world. However, while we are immensely proud of this recognition, we believe it is not enough. We have a moral obligation to do more and do better because the global reality of social injustice is urgent. Only by all working together can we really tackle today's and tomorrow's challenges."

To become a B Corp, companies must undergo a rigorous assessment and achieve a minimum score of 80 points across five key areas: governance, customers, environment, employees, and community. In 2022, Ferrer obtained a score of 100.6, becoming the first Spanish pharmaceutical company to join the B Corp movement. Now, three years later, it has improved its score by 35%.

Over the intervening period, Ferrer has implemented more than 100 initiatives that have contributed to raising its score across all five impact areas. The most significant increase occurred in the Community category, where the company's score rose from 13.2 to 38 points. This improvement was primarily driven by the recognition of Ferrer's Impact Business Model (IBM) for Donations, as well as enhancements in social and environmental supply chain management.

The Impact Business Model for Donations formalizes Ferrer's commitment to donating at least 20% of its total annual profits, with a minimum of 10% allocated to the Ferrer Foundations and the remainder directed towards other social and environmental organizations. In fact, over the past four years, Ferrer has exceeded this commitment, dedicating an average of 40% of its profits to initiatives that generate a positive impact

This model complements Ferrer's established Health Impact Business Model, which was recognized in the initial certification. As a pharmaceutical company, Ferrer is dedicated to providing transformative therapeutic solutions for those with debilitating, low-prevalence diseases, particularly in the fields of pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases and neurological disorders

Mario Rovirosa also stated that, "At Ferrer, we firmly believe that business success must go hand in hand with generating a positive impact, both for society and the planet. As such, we have long been undergoing a transformation that extends beyond traditional business activities, positioning Ferrer as a company committed to action to drive social change. This approach has not only strengthened our identity and purpose but has also proven that sustainability and profitability can coexist without compromise. Our business model demonstrates that economic value creation can go hand in hand with actively contributing to a fairer and more sustainable world."

