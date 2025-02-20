Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - In its newly released Tuna Report, MSC Canada confirms that growing consumer demand for planet-friendly, affordable protein sources helped Canadian seafood companies sell almost 100 million cans (93.5 million) of MSC certified sustainable tuna last year.

According to the MSC Canada Tuna Report, the volume of MSC certified sustainable tuna sold in Canada has grown by 582 per cent over the past two years - from 1,907 metric tons in 2022 to over 13,000 metric tons in 2024.

In fact, the MSC reports that a whopping 99 per cent of the sustainable tuna sold by Canadian seafood companies last year was canned tuna. The data shows that tuna now represents 60% of all MSC certified fish and seafood sold in Canada - placing Canada 5th globally in sales of MSC certified sustainable tuna, by volume.

Canada's Support of Sustainable Seafood is Growing

"Over the past two years, the popularity of sustainable canned tuna has been soaring and that's positive news from an ecological, socioeconomic and food security perspective," explains MSC Canada Program Director Kurtis Hayne.

With 73 per cent of Canadian seafood purchasers agreeing that we should purchase fish and seafood only from sustainable sources and about 50 per cent reporting they purchase canned seafood "often," Hayne says that increased consumer demand is paving the way to a wider and more accessible range of sustainable seafood products. Currently, Hayne confirms there are 81 MSC certified sustainable canned tuna products offered by 12 brands available in Canadian grocery stores - with approximately 30 more to be introduced throughout 2025.

"Our first ever MSC Canada Tuna Report is a celebration of the leadership and commitment of Canadian partners like Ocean Brands and Clover Leaf, and the important role all our partners play in transforming the way we fish and consume tuna," adds Hayne.

Tuna is an Important Health Indicator of Marine Ecosystems

For Hayne and the MSC, the health of tuna fisheries is an important health indicator of marine ecosystems. "Tuna are highly migratory top predators that help prevent overpopulation of smaller prey species, move nutrients across oceans and help maintain ocean balance and biodiversity," he explains. "Looking for the MSC certified sustainable ecolabel every time you restock your pantry with canned tuna is an easy and powerful way to support sustainable fishing practices," he says.

Tuna Market Estimated to Exceed $50B by 2032

The MSC Canada Tuna Report underscores that tuna is one of the world's most important marine species, representing nearly 30 per cent of the global seafood market by weight and supporting millions of jobs linked to small-scale and industrial fisheries. In fact, the USD $42 billion global tuna market is estimated to grow to USD $52 billion by 2032.

According to Hayne, the migratory nature of tuna requires ongoing and worldwide cooperation, at times across up to 50 nations and jurisdictions to ensure the successful adoption of sustainable fishing management and to prevent overfishing.

Globally, the MSC reports that while 33 per cent of global tuna catch is currently MSC certified, another 20 per cent is in assessment, working toward MSC certification - this represents 183 tuna fisheries that make up over half of the global tuna catch.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization that sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. The MSC program incentivizes the adoption of sustainable fishing practices and helps create a more sustainable seafood market. The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means it comes from a wild-catch fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's science-based standard for sustainable fishing. There are more than 20,000 MSC labelled seafood products available to consumers across the globe. For more information visit msc.org.

