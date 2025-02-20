Anzeige
WKN: 910859 | ISIN: CA1469001055 | Ticker-Symbol: CS6
Frankfurt
20.02.25
08:05 Uhr
8,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,58 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASCADES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASCADES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6008,70014:27
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 12:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascades Inc.: Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Q4 2024 Highlights

  • Sales of $1,211 million (compared with $1,201 million in Q3 2024 and $1,138 million in Q4 2023);
  • Operating income of $16 million (compared with operating income of $36 million in Q3 2024 and operating loss of $(24) million in Q4 2023);
  • Net loss per common share of ($0.13) (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.01 in Q3 2024 and a net loss per common share of ($0.57) in Q4 2023);
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $146 million (compared with $140 million in Q3 2024 and $122 million in Q4 2023);
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.25 (compared with $0.27 in Q3 2024 and $0.05 in Q4 2023);

2024 Annual Highlights

  • Sales of $4,701 million (compared with $4,638 million in 2023);
  • Operating income of $95 million (compared with $40 million in 2023);
  • Net loss per common share of ($0.31) (compared with ($0.76) in 2023);
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $501 million (compared with $558 million in 2023);
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.60 (compared with $1.08 in 2023);
  • Net debt1 of $2,096 million as of December 31, 2024 (compared with $1,882 million as of December 31, 2023). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio1 of 4.2x, versus from 3.4x as of December 31, 2023;
  • Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, totaled $29 million in Q4 2024 and $127 million in 2024. The Corporation's 2025 forecasted capital expenditures will be approximately $175 million.

Hugues Simon, President and CEO, commented: "Our fourth quarter 2024 performance was in line with expectations. Favourable average selling prices and raw material costs in the Containerboard business drove stronger sequential results, offsetting the impact of usual lower seasonal volumes. Specialty Products continued to perform well despite slightly lower volume sequentially. In Tissue, average selling prices and raw material costs were advantageous, and fully offset slightly higher operational costs. Broadly, the depreciation of the Canadian dollar benefited quarterly results, but led to higher reported debt levels at the end of the year given the company's $1.3 billion of US denominated debts."

1

Some information represents non-IFRS Accounting Standards Financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios which are not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.


Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Simon commented, "Operationally, raw material costs remain a tailwind for our businesses in the first quarter, and we are currently seeing steady seasonal demand levels. We will not be providing an outlook for near-term financial or business-specific performance given the lack of clarity regarding the implementation of bilateral tariffs between Canada and the United States. The continued risk has resulted in significant near-term macro-economic uncertainty, and may disrupt or negatively impact future demand levels, customer buying patterns and the economic performance of both countries.

As we have previously disclosed in our financial filings, approximately 11% of our annual sales are derived from finished products made in Canada and sold to US customers. In addition to this, cross-border inter-company transfers and raw material sourcing increases this potential annual exposure to tariffs to approximately 15% of revenues. Proactive steps to mitigate these impacts have been initiated, and include changes to raw material sourcing, reallocating production to minimize inter country shipping, and adapting our commercial strategies with our customers and our suppliers. We are diligently working on these strategies and have a process in place to minimize potential impacts on our cash flow, our customers and our operations.

This diligence applies equally to the strategic areas of focus we have set for the company for the next 24 months. Capitalizing on our commitment to excellence, we have established wide-ranging initiatives targeting efficiency and productivity improvements while assuring best-in-class health and safety in our operations. Central to these work streams are an enhanced commercial approach and excellent service levels to ensure that Cascades is the supplier of choice for our customers. These key strategic objectives are targeting baseline profitability improvements, stronger sustainable net free cash flow levels and capital deployment focused on debt reduction. Successfully achieving these objectives over the next 24 months will support future growth opportunities and shareholder value creation."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023







Sales

4,701

4,638

1,211

1,201

1,138

As Reported






Operating income (loss)

95

40

16

36

(24)

Net earnings (loss)

(31)

(76)

(13)

1

(57)

per common share (basic)

($0.31)

($0.76)

($0.13)

$0.01

($0.57)

Adjusted 1






Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))

501

558

146

140

122

Net earnings

60

109

25

27

5

per common share (basic)

$0.60

$1.08

$0.25

$0.27

$0.05

Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales)

10.7 %

12.0 %

12.1 %

11.7 %

10.7 %

Net debt1

2,096

1,882

2,096

2,039

1,882

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

4.2x

3.4x

4.2x

4.3x

3.4x


Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023







Packaging Products






Containerboard

2,364

2,277

613

610

561

Specialty Products

671

642

175

169

160

Inter-segment sales

(26)

(31)

(6)

(6)

(8)


3,009

2,888

782

773

713

Tissue Papers

1,548

1,615

394

390

390

Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

144

135

35

38

35

Sales

4,701

4,638

1,211

1,201

1,138


Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023







Packaging Products






Containerboard

101

128

69

24

(33)

Specialty Products

44

66

(11)

17

13







Tissue Papers

97

(2)

4

24

34







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(147)

(152)

(46)

(29)

(38)

Operating income (loss)

95

40

16

36

(24)

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.


Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023







Packaging Products






Containerboard

304

390

104

90

67

Specialty Products

106

91

28

27

19







Tissue Papers

192

182

45

43

61







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(101)

(105)

(31)

(20)

(25)

EBITDA (A) 1

501

558

146

140

122


Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 (compared to the same period last year)

The Corporation's fourth quarter sales of $1,211 million increased by $73 million compared with the same period last year. This was driven by consolidated net benefits of $42 million from higher selling prices, $23 million from stronger volumes, and $21 million from a more favourable foreign exchange. These were partially offset by a $13 million sales mix impact.

The fourth quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $146 million, an increase of $24 million, or 20%, from the $122 million generated in the same period last year. This increase was driven by consolidated net benefits of $42 million from higher selling prices, mainly in the Containerboard segment. These were partially offset by impacts of $15 million from higher raw material costs and $4 million from higher production costs.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2024 operating income and/or net loss were:

  • $55 million of impairment charge on assets related to a previously closed plant in the United States and to a decision to discontinue product lines in the United States (operating income and net loss);
  • $8 million of restructuring costs related to plant closures in Canada and in the United States (operating income and net loss);
  • $8 million gain from sale of some assets, net of additional environmental cost (operating income and net loss);
  • $1 million unrealized gain on financial instruments (operating income and net loss);
  • $2 million unrealized gain on interest rate hedge instruments (net loss);
  • $1 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net loss).

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation posted a net loss of $(13) million, or ($0.13) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(57) million, or ($0.57) per common share, in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or $0.25 per common share, compared to net earnings of $5 million, or $0.05 per common share, in the same period of 2023.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.


Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 20, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2024, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2024 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2024 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-990-4777 (international 1-289-819-1299). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (international 1-289-819-1450), access code 64459 #.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,700 women and men across a network of 68 operating facilities, including 18 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

27

54

Accounts receivable

469

453

Current income tax assets

4

12

Inventories

685

568

Current portion of financial assets

1

1


1,186

1,088

Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures

97

94

Property, plant and equipment

2,847

2,808

Intangible assets with finite useful life

41

55

Other assets

105

78

Deferred income tax assets

220

167

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life

504

482


5,000

4,772

Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances

10

-

Trade and other payables

748

703

Current income tax liabilities

2

6

Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced

175

-

Current portion of long-term debt

67

67

Current portion of provisions for charges

42

14

Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities

43

29


1,087

819

Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt

1,871

1,869

Provisions for charges

58

61

Financial liabilities

-

5

Other liabilities

80

94

Deferred income tax liabilities

133

143


3,229

2,991

Equity



Capital stock

616

613

Contributed surplus

16

15

Retained earnings

1,019

1,096

Accumulated other comprehensive income

73

15

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,724

1,739

Non-controlling interests

47

42

Total equity

1,771

1,781


5,000

4,772


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)


For the 3-month periods
ended December 31,

For the years
ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of
common shares) (unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

1,211

1,138

4,701

4,638






Supply chain and logistic

721

677

2,847

2,741

Wages and employee benefits expenses

277

273

1,086

1,082

Depreciation and amortization

76

73

282

272

Maintenance and repair

64

58

244

236

Other operational costs

3

8

23

21

Impairment charges

55

48

64

209

Other loss (gain)

(8)

13

19

12

Restructuring costs

8

12

46

23

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

(5)

2

Operating income (loss)

16

(24)

95

40

Financing expense

34

36

142

128

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(5)

(3)

(19)

(22)

Loss before income taxes

(13)

(57)

(28)

(66)

Recovery of income taxes

(6)

(4)

(14)

(13)

Net loss including non-controlling interests for the period

(7)

(53)

(14)

(53)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

4

17

23

Net loss attributable to Shareholders for the period

(13)

(57)

(31)

(76)

Net loss per common share





Basic

($0.13)

($0.57)

($0.31)

($0.76)

Diluted

($0.13)

($0.57)

($0.31)

($0.76)

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

100,988,040

100,685,574

100,865,833

100,542,206

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

101,349,476

101,127,112

101,119,887

100,964,908


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


For the 3-month periods
ended December 31,

For the years
ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss including non-controlling interests for the period

(7)

(53)

(14)

(53)

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings





Translation adjustments





Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries

74

(25)

98

(25)

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities

(34)

12

(43)

11

Cash flow hedges





Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments

-

(2)

1

(6)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

4

(1)

5

-


44

(16)

61

(20)

Items that are not released to earnings





Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits

(1)

4

6

9

Provision for income taxes

-

(1)

(2)

(2)


(1)

3

4

7

Other comprehensive income (loss)

43

(13)

65

(13)

Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period

36

(66)

51

(66)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period

8

3

20

22

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

28

(69)

31

(88)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY


For the year ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS

RETAINED
EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS

NON-
CONTROLLING
INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

613

15

1,096

15

1,739

42

1,781

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings (loss)

-

-

(31)

-

(31)

17

(14)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

4

58

62

3

65


-

-

(27)

58

31

20

51

Dividends

-

-

(48)

-

(48)

(15)

(63)

Stock options expense

-

2

-

-

2

-

2

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

3

(1)

-

-

2

-

2

Acquisitions of non-controlling interests

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

-

(2)

Balance - End of year

616

16

1,019

73

1,724

47

1,771










For the year ended December 31, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS

RETAINED
EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING
INTERESTS

TOTAL
EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

611

14

1,212

34

1,871

57

1,928

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings (loss)

-

-

(76)

-

(76)

23

(53)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

7

(19)

(12)

(1)

(13)


-

-

(69)

(19)

(88)

22

(66)

Dividends

-

-

(48)

-

(48)

(36)

(84)

Stock options expense

-

1

-

-

1

-

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

-

-

-

2

-

2

Acquisitions of non-controlling interests

-

-

1

-

1

(1)

-

Balance - End of year

613

15

1,096

15

1,739

42

1,781


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


For the 3-month periods
ended December 31,

For the years
ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating activities





Net loss attributable to Shareholders for the period

(13)

(57)

(31)

(76)

Adjustments for:





Financing expense

34

36

142

128

Depreciation and amortization

76

73

282

272

Impairment charges

55

48

64

209

Other loss (gain)

(8)

13

19

12

Restructuring costs

8

12

46

23

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

(5)

2

Recovery of income taxes

(6)

(4)

(14)

(13)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(5)

(3)

(19)

(22)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

4

17

23

Net financing expense paid

(22)

(20)

(135)

(129)

Net income taxes paid

-

-

(4)

(9)

Dividends received

8

2

17

9

Provisions for charges and other liabilities

(23)

(13)

(84)

(32)


109

91

295

397

Changes in non-cash working capital components

45

149

(23)

113


154

240

272

510

Investing activities





Disposals in associates and joint ventures

-

2

-

12

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(45)

(47)

(161)

(350)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

16

1

34

7

Change in intangible and other assets

(3)

-

(23)

(1)


(32)

(44)

(150)

(332)

Financing activities





Bank loans and advances

3

-

10

(3)

Change in credit facilities

(67)

(126)

(4)

(92)

Change in credit facilities without recourse to the Corporation

(28)

(7)

(16)

92

Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (2024 - $67 million
($17 million for 3-month period); 2023 - $59 million ($15 million for 3-month period))

(21)

(20)

(75)

(137)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

-

-

2

2

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(3)

(3)

(15)

(36)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

(3)

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders

(12)

(12)

(48)

(48)


(128)

(168)

(149)

(225)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(6)

28

(27)

(47)

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

(1)

-

-

(1)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

34

26

54

102

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

27

54

27

54


SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (these two segments constitute the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Sales by business segment are shown in the following table:


SALES

For the 3-month periods ended December 31 (in millions of
Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Total

Inter-
segment

Packaging
Products

Inter-
segment

All

External

Total

Inter-

segment

Packaging
Products

Inter-
segment

All

External

Packaging Products









Containerboard

613

(5)

(7)

601

561

(7)

(7)

547

Specialty Products

175

(1)

(7)

167

160

(1)

(5)

154


788

(6)

(14)

768

721

(8)

(12)

701

Tissue Papers

394

-

-

394

390

-

-

390

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

84

-

(35)

49

81

-

(34)

47


1,266

(6)

(49)

1,211

1,192

(8)

(46)

1,138


SALES

For the years ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian
dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Total

Inter-
segment

Packaging
Products

Inter-
segment

All

External

Total

Inter-
segment

Packaging
Products

Inter-
segment

All

External

Packaging Products









Containerboard

2,364

(23)

(27)

2,314

2,277

(27)

(29)

2,221

Specialty Products

671

(3)

(24)

644

642

(4)

(19)

619


3,035

(26)

(51)

2,958

2,919

(31)

(48)

2,840

Tissue Papers

1,548

-

(1)

1,547

1,615

-

(2)

1,613

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

345

-

(149)

196

321

-

(136)

185


4,928

(26)

(201)

4,701

4,855

(31)

(186)

4,638


EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:


For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

69

(11)

4

(46)

16

Depreciation and amortization

41

7

14

14

76

Impairment charges

-

32

23

-

55

Other gain

(7)

-

-

(1)

(8)

Restructuring costs

2

-

4

2

8

Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

EBITDA (A)

104

28

45

(31)

146

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

473

142

325

58

998


For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

(33)

13

34

(38)

(24)

Depreciation and amortization

39

5

17

12

73

Impairment charges

43

1

4

-

48

Other loss (gain)

18

(1)

(4)

-

13

Restructuring costs

1

1

10

-

12

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

-

1

-

EBITDA (A)

67

19

61

(25)

122

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

455

136

311

48

950


For the year ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

101

44

97

(147)

95

Depreciation and amortization

154

25

56

47

282

Impairment charges

2

36

26

-

64

Other loss (gain)

20

-

-

(1)

19

Restructuring costs

29

1

13

3

46

Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments

(2)

-

-

(3)

(5)

EBITDA (A)

304

106

192

(101)

501

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

1,916

546

1,267

204

3,933


For the year ended December 31, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

128

66

(2)

(152)

40

Depreciation and amortization

141

21

67

43

272

Impairment charges

104

2

103

-

209

Other loss (gain)

18

-

(6)

-

12

Restructuring costs

1

2

20

-

23

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(2)

-

-

4

2

EBITDA (A)

390

91

182

(105)

558

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

1,734

531

1,353

205

3,823


Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are shown in the following table:


PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT


For the 3-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years
ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Packaging Products





Containerboard

44

39

136

223

Specialty Products

15

13

31

32


59

52

167

255

Tissue Papers

22

16

54

39

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

20

20

49

49

Total acquisitions

101

88

270

343

Right-of-use assets acquisitions and provisions (non-cash)

(49)

(28)

(122)

(54)


52

60

148

289

Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"





Beginning of the period

25

32

45

106

End of the period

(32)

(45)

(32)

(45)

Payments for property, plant and equipment

45

47

161

350

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

(16)

(1)

(34)

(7)

Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals

29

46

127

343


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate hedge instruments and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS Accounting Standards ("non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income (as published in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) of the Consolidated Financial Statements) before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Measure used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Measure used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted cash flow: Measure used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.
  • Free cash flow: Measure used to calculate the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).
  • Working capital: Measure used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

  • Total debt: Measure used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Net debt: Measure used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios

  • Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
  • EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Ratio of net debt / (total equity and net debt): Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and the risk to Shareholders.
  • Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
  • Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.
  • Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table:


Q4 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

69

(11)

4

(46)

16

Depreciation and amortization

41

7

14

14

76

Impairment charges

-

32

23

-

55

Other gain

(7)

-

-

(1)

(8)

Restructuring costs

2

-

4

2

8

Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

EBITDA (A) 1

104

28

45

(31)

146

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

473

142

325

58

998


Q3 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

24

17

24

(29)

36

Depreciation and amortization

38

6

16

10

70

Impairment charges

-

4

3

-

7

Other loss

24

-

-

-

24

Restructuring costs

5

-

-

-

5

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

-

(1)

(2)

EBITDA (A) 1

90

27

43

(20)

140

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included
in operating income (loss)

488

138

325

52

1,003


Q4 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

(33)

13

34

(38)

(24)

Depreciation and amortization

39

5

17

12

73

Impairment charges

43

1

4

-

48

Other loss (gain)

18

(1)

(4)

-

13

Restructuring costs

1

1

10

-

12

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

-

-

1

-

EBITDA (A) 1

67

19

61

(25)

122

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

455

136

311

48

950

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.


2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

101

44

97

(147)

95

Depreciation and amortization

154

25

56

47

282

Impairment charges

2

36

26

-

64

Other loss (gain)

20

-

-

(1)

19

Restructuring costs

29

1

13

3

46

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(2)

-

-

(3)

(5)

EBITDA (A) 1

304

106

192

(101)

501

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in
operating income (loss)

1,916

546

1,267

204

3,933


2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue
Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

128

66

(2)

(152)

40

Depreciation and amortization

141

21

67

43

272

Impairment charges

104

2

103

-

209

Other loss (gain)

18

-

(6)

-

12

Restructuring costs

1

2

20

-

23

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(2)

-

-

4

2

EBITDA (A) 1

390

91

182

(105)

558

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included
in operating income (loss)

1,734

531

1,353

205

3,823


The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings1 and adjusted net earnings per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share
amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)


NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER COMMON SHARE2


2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023


2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

As reported

(31)

(76)

(13)

1

(57)


($0.31)

($0.76)

($0.13)

$0.01

($0.57)

Specific items:












Impairment charges

64

209

55

7

48


$0.48

$1.56

$0.41

$0.06

$0.35

Other loss (gain)

19

12

(8)

24

13


$0.13

$0.09

($0.07)

$0.18

$0.10

Restructuring costs

46

23

8

5

12


$0.34

$0.18

$0.06

$0.03

$0.10

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial
instruments

(5)

2

(1)

(2)

-


($0.04)

$0.01

($0.01)

($0.01)

-

Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate hedge
instrument

(1)

1

(2)

2

1


($0.01)

$0.01

($0.02)

$0.01

$0.01

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term
debt and financial instruments

1

-

1

(1)

1


$0.01

-

$0.01

($0.01)

-

Share of results of associates and joint
ventures

-

(10)

-

-

(1)


-

($0.08)

-

-

($0.01)

Tax effect on specific items, other tax
adjustments and attributable to non-
controlling interest2

(33)

(52)

(15)

(9)

(12)


-

$0.07

-

-

$0.07


91

185

38

26

62


$0.91

$1.84

$0.38

$0.26

$0.62

Adjusted1

60

109

25

27

5


$0.60

$1.08

$0.25

$0.27

$0.05

Weighted average basic number of common
shares outstanding







100,865,833

100,542,206

100,988,040

100,988,040

100,685,574

1

Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2

Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item 'Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Recovery of income taxes" section for more details.


The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

Cash flow from operating activities

272

510

154

102

240

Changes in non-cash working capital components

23

(113)

(45)

(26)

(149)

Net income taxes paid

4

9

-

1

-

Net financing expense paid

135

129

22

48

20

Provisions for charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received

67

23

15

15

11

EBITDA (A) 1

501

558

146

140

122


The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow generated (used)1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

Cash flow from operating activities

272

510

154

102

240

Changes in non-cash working capital components

23

(113)

(45)

(26)

(149)

Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working
capital components)

295

397

109

76

91

Restructuring costs paid

61

24

20

10

12

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1

356

421

129

86

103

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(161)

(350)

(45)

(35)

(47)

Change in intangible and other assets

(23)

(1)

(3)

-

-

Lease obligation payments

(67)

(59)

(17)

(15)

(15)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

34

7

16

1

1


139

18

80

37

42

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(15)

(36)

(3)

(4)

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(48)

(48)

(12)

(12)

(12)

Adjusted cash flow generated (used)1

76

(66)

65

21

27

Adjusted cash flow generated (used) per common share1

(in Canadian dollars)

$0.75

($0.66)

$0.64

$0.21

$0.27

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

100,865,833

100,542,206

100,988,040

100,988,040

100,685,574


The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Long-term debt

1,871

1,828

1,869

Current portion of Unsecured senior notes of $175 million to be refinanced

175

175

-

Current portion of long-term debt

67

63

67

Bank loans and advances

10

7

-

Total debt1

2,123

2,073

1,936

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(27)

(34)

(54)

Net debt 1 as reported

2,096

2,039

1,882

Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1

501

477

558

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

4.2x

4.3x

3.4x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
