Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), a leading global lodging franchisor, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

Highlights include:

Net income increased 16% to $299.7 million for full-year 2024, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.20, a 22% increase compared to 2023, both of which exceeded the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full-year 2024 increased 12% to a company record of $604.1 million and exceeded the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 13% to $6.88 for full-year 2024, compared to 2023, exceeding the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.

Increased net global rooms system size by 3.3%, including 4.3% growth for domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale rooms portfolio, compared to December 31, 2023.

Opened 407 hotels globally, a 21% increase for full-year 2024, compared to 2023, which included opening the 515 th extended-stay hotel domestically in the fourth quarter.

extended-stay hotel domestically in the fourth quarter. Entered into a strategic partnership with Westgate Resorts, the industry's premier resort operator, which added 21 hotels and 14,471 rooms to our domestic portfolio in fourth quarter 2024, expanding Choice Privileges rewards program members' access to over 180,000 upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury rooms worldwide.

Increased domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) by 4.5% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, outperforming the industry and the respective chain scales in which the company competes by 90 basis points and 30 basis points, respectively.

Repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $382.1 million during full-year 2024, representing 6% of the company's market capitalization at the beginning of 2024.

Full-year 2025 net income is expected to range between $288 to $300 million; full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $625 and $640 million.

"Choice Hotels generated another year of strong results in 2024, exceeding the top end of our earnings guidance and delivering a 4.3% year-over-year net increase in our more revenue-intense domestic rooms portfolio, a testament to the success of our growth strategy," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2024, we also successfully relaunched four brands, substantially expanded our partnerships business, significantly increased our international footprint, achieved record organic rewards program growth, and unlocked new value through additional ancillary revenue opportunities. As we enter 2025, we will continue to realize the earnings growth from our past investments, meaningfully expand the scale of our business, and accelerate our growth in the coming years."

Financial Performance

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31

2024 2023

2024 2023 Total Revenues $390 $358

$1,585 $1,544 Revenues Excluding Reimbursable Revenue from Franchised and Managed Properties1 $229 $213

$947 $835 Net Income $76 $29

$300 $259 Adjusted Net Income $74 $72

$332 $312 Diluted Earnings per Share $1.59 $0.58

$6.20 $5.07 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $1.55 $1.44

$6.88 $6.11 Adjusted EBITDA $140 $125

$604 $540

Platform and procurement services fees increased 5% to $17.7 million for fourth quarter 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

Domestic average daily rate (ADR) grew by 3.1% and occupancy levels increased by 80 basis points for fourth quarter 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The domestic extended stay segment achieved RevPAR growth of 5.9% for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period of 2023.

The domestic effective royalty rate increased 7 basis points to 5.06% and 6 basis points to 5.09% for full-year and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2023.

1 Calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenues. Reimbursable revenues were $161 million, $146 million, $638 million and $709 million for fourth quarter 2024, fourth quarter 2023, full-year 2024 and full-year 2023, respectively.

System Size and Development



Rooms

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change Domestic 511,739 496,965 3.0 % Domestic Upscale, Extended Stay and Midscale 449,263 430,851 4.3 % International 142,071 136,021 4.4 % Global 653,810 632,986 3.3 %

Domestic net rooms portfolio grew by 3.0% from year-end 2023. Domestic net unit growth accelerated from September 30, 2024 and domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale units grew by 1.5% from year-end 2023.

Domestic extended stay net rooms portfolio grew by 9.8% from year-end 2023, and its pipeline reached nearly 43,000 rooms. Global upscale net rooms portfolio grew by 43.9% from year-end 2023, and its pipeline reached nearly 25,000 rooms.

International net rooms portfolio grew by 4.4% from year-end 2023, highlighted by a 58% increase in international hotel openings in fourth quarter 2024.

Global pipeline as of December 31, 2024, was over 97,000 rooms, of which nearly 83,000 rooms were domestic.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the company had a total available liquidity of $699.5 million, including available borrowing capacity and cash and equivalents. The company's net debt leverage ratio was 2.9 times as of December 31, 2024.

During full-year 2024, the company generated cash flows from operating activities of $319.4 million, an 8% increase compared to 2023.

Shareholder Returns

During full-year 2024, the company paid cash dividends totaling $55.5 million and repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $382.1 million under its stock repurchase program and through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had 3.8 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The outlook information below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in forecasting performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, additional repurchases of company stock, and other items:



Full-Year 2025 Net Income $288 - $300 million Adjusted Net Income $333 - $345 million Adjusted EBITDA $625 - $640 million Diluted EPS $6.04 - $6.29 Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.98 - $7.24 Effective Income Tax Rate 25 %





Full-Year 2025 vs. Full-Year 2024 Domestic RevPAR Growth 1% to 2% Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth Mid-single digits Global Net System Rooms Growth Approximately 1%

Exhibit 1 Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)

































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,





















2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUES















Royalty, licensing and management fees

$ 120,138

$ 116,909

$ 514,569

$ 513,412 Initial franchise fees

6,473

6,547

25,606

27,787 Platform and procurement services

17,692

16,928

75,752

75,114 Owned hotels

28,114

23,566

113,459

97,641 Other

16,552

12,840

61,803

46,051 Other revenues from franchised & managed properties

200,801

181,606

793,650

784,160 Total revenues

389,770

358,396

1,584,839

1,544,165

















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling, general and administrative

57,181

64,694

219,878

216,081 Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs

(490)

25,165

17,233

55,778 Depreciation and amortization

10,659

10,191

43,282

39,659 Owned hotels

20,778

17,550

83,148

71,474 Other expenses from franchised & managed properties

182,423

199,314

757,525

782,409 Total operating expenses

270,551

316,914

1,121,066

1,165,401

















Impairment of long-lived assets

-

(3,736)

-

(3,736)

















Operating income

119,219

37,746

463,773

375,028

















OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET















Interest expense

21,067

17,258

87,131

63,780 Interest income

(2,089)

(1,928)

(8,646)

(7,764) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(4,416)

331

(4,416) Other loss (gain)

1,774

(7,897)

1,641

(10,649) Equity in net gain of affiliates

(3,241)

(956)

(12,329)

(2,879) Total other income and expenses, net

17,511

2,061

68,128

38,072

















Income before income taxes

101,708

35,685

395,645

336,956 Income tax expense

25,904

6,732

95,980

78,449 Net income

$ 75,804

$ 28,953

$ 299,665

$ 258,507

















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.62

$ 0.58

$ 6.26

$ 5.11

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.59

$ 0.58

$ 6.20

$ 5.07









Exhibit 2 Choice Hotels International, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)























(In thousands)

December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,177

$ 26,754 Accounts receivable, net

176,672

195,896 Other current assets

122,237

73,880

Total current assets

339,086

296,530













Property and equipment, net

604,345

493,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets

83,451

85,101 Goodwill

220,187

220,187 Intangible assets, net

884,013

811,075 Notes receivable, net of allowances

32,682

78,900 Investments in equity securities, at fair value

-

116,374 Investments in affiliates

117,016

70,579 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

47,603

39,751 Other assets

202,144

182,824















Total assets

$ 2,530,527

$ 2,394,799













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 134,865

$ 131,284 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

136,729

109,248 Deferred revenue

102,114

108,316 Liability for guest loyalty program

89,013

94,574 Current portion of long-term debt

-

499,268

Total current liabilities

462,721

942,690









Long-term debt

1,768,526

1,068,751 Deferred revenue

132,259

133,501 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

53,316

45,657 Liability for guest loyalty program

40,607

43,266 Operating lease liabilities

113,255

109,483 Other liabilities

5,114

15,853













Total liabilities

2,575,798

2,359,201















Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

(45,271)

35,598















Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 2,530,527

$ 2,394,799



Exhibit 3 Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 299,665

$ 258,507 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 43,282

39,659 Depreciation and amortization - other expenses from franchised and managed properties 27,578

36,076 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 28,702

20,024 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 331

(4,416) Impairment of long-lived assets -

3,736 Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges 43,250

46,809 Non-cash interest, investments, and affiliate income, net (7,282)

(8,747) Deferred income taxes (19,028)

(1,336) Equity in net gain of affiliates, less distributions received (2,327)

(1,570) Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (112,164)

(98,316) Change in working capital and other 17,396

6,128 Net cash provided by operating activities 319,403

296,554 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in other property and equipment (39,102)

(47,717) Investments in owned hotel properties (106,750)

(68,560) Contributions to investments in affiliates (52,768)

(38,930) Issuances of notes receivable (37,994)

(4,323) Purchases of equity securities -

(112,420) Distributions from sales of affiliates 15,850

868 Collections of notes receivable 32,100

10,852 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 108,149

- Other items, net (4,056)

(5,396) Net cash used in investing activities (84,571)

(265,626) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net borrowings (repayments) pursuant to revolving credit facilities 111,500

(131,500) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 593,574

500,000 Repayment of long-term debt (500,000)

- Debt issuance costs (8,069)

(1,553) Purchases of treasury stock (380,743)

(362,772) Dividends paid (55,497)

(56,457) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 17,525

6,345 Net cash used in financing activities (221,710)

(45,937) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,122

(15,009) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 301

197 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 26,754

41,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 40,177

$ 26,754



































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$ 146.34

53.4 %

$ 78.21

$ 146.56

52.0 %

$ 76.21

(0.2) %

140 bps

2.6 % Midscale & Upper

Midscale (2)

98.09

52.8 %

51.78

95.21

52.3 %

49.78

3.0 %

50 bps

4.0 % Extended Stay (3)

65.02

68.6 %

44.62

61.20

68.9 %

42.15

6.2 %

(30) bps

5.9 % Economy (4)

73.42

45.6 %

33.45

68.51

44.8 %

30.70

7.2 %

80 bps

9.0 % Total

$ 94.32

53.6 %

$ 50.51

$ 91.49

52.8 %

$ 48.33

3.1 %

80 bps

4.5 %











































For the Year Ended December 31, 2024

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$ 151.91

57.7 %

$ 87.67

$ 151.19

56.6 %

$ 85.65

0.5 %

110 bps

2.4 % Midscale & Upper

Midscale (2)

100.95

55.9 %

56.45

101.12

56.8 %

57.43

(0.2) %

(90) bps

(1.7) % Extended Stay (3)

64.13

71.2 %

45.66

63.50

72.3 %

45.88

1.0 %

(110) bps

(0.5) % Economy (4)

72.18

47.1 %

34.00

71.66

47.9 %

34.36

0.7 %

(80) bps

(1.0) % Total

$ 96.67

56.4 %

$ 54.54

$ 96.92

56.9 %

$ 55.19

(0.3) %

(50) bps

(1.2) %







































Effective Royalty Rate

































For the Three Months Ended





For the Year Ended





















December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023





December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

















System-wide

5.09 %

5.03 %





5.06 %

4.99 %

























































(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn, Quality Inn, and Sleep Inn brands. (3) Includes Everhome Suites, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands.





























Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)





































December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Variance



Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

%

Rooms

% Ascend Hotel Collection

233

38,589

209

23,484

24

11.5 %

15,105

64.3 % Cambria Hotels

76

10,344

74

10,239

2

2.7 %

105

1.0 % Radisson (1)

57

13,390

64

15,206

(7)

(10.9) %

(1,816)

(11.9) % Comfort (2)

1,674

131,495

1,675

131,637

(1)

(0.1) %

(142)

(0.1) % Quality

1,627

118,725

1,620

119,153

7

0.4 %

(428)

(0.4) % Country

422

33,771

428

34,122

(6)

(1.4) %

(351)

(1.0) % Sleep

415

29,118

432

30,411

(17)

(3.9) %

(1,293)

(4.3) % Clarion (3)

193

19,944

186

19,813

7

3.8 %

131

0.7 % Park Inn

27

2,926

4

363

23

575.0 %

2,563

706.1 % WoodSpring

256

30,846

235

28,350

21

8.9 %

2,496

8.8 % MainStay

141

10,157

127

8,863

14

11.0 %

1,294

14.6 % Suburban

111

9,159

105

9,112

6

5.7 %

47

0.5 % Everhome

7

799

1

98

6

600.0 %

701

715.3 % Econo Lodge

642

37,528

675

39,805

(33)

(4.9) %

(2,277)

(5.7) % Rodeway

447

24,948

470

26,309

(23)

(4.9) %

(1,361)

(5.2) % Domestic Franchises

6,328

511,739

6,305

496,965

23

0.4 %

14,774

3.0 %

































International Franchises

1,258

142,071

1,222

136,021

36

2.9 %

6,050

4.4 %

































Total Franchises

7,586

653,810

7,527

632,986

59

0.8 %

20,824

3.3 %

































(1) Includes Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions, including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites. (3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions, including Clarion and Clarion Pointe.



















Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income

$ 75,804

$ 28,953

$ 299,665

$ 258,507

Income tax expense

25,904

6,732

95,980

78,449

Interest expense

21,067

17,258

87,131

63,780

Interest income

(2,089)

(1,928)

(8,646)

(7,764)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(4,416)

331

(4,416)

Other loss (gain)

1,774

(7,897)

1,641

(10,649)

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(3,241)

(956)

(12,329)

(2,879)

Depreciation and amortization

10,659

10,191

43,282

39,659

Depreciation and amortization - reimbursables

2,749

1,074

8,671

8,541

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

3,736

-

3,736 EBITDA

$ 132,627

$ 52,747

$ 515,726

$ 426,964

Share-based compensation

5,634

4,572

21,118

21,075

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

224

3,374

7,409

6,329

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization and charges

3,361

6,307

14,953

14,675

Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties

(6,629)

29,155

18,152

8,538

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

791

-

1,377

-

Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs

(490)

25,165

17,233

55,778

Operational restructuring charges

4,895

3,703

5,683

5,547

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

-

1,551

Expenses associated with legal claims

-

-

2,430

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 140,413

$ 125,023

$ 604,081

$ 540,457



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income

$ 75,804

$ 28,953

$ 299,665

$ 258,507

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(3,356)

250

(3,356)

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

2,839

-

2,839

(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

-

(3,005)

5,076

(3,005)

Franchise agreement acquisition cost (recoveries) charges

(940)

2,346

(940)

2,346

Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties

(5,101)

21,954

13,559

6,429

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

598

-

1,041

-

Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs

(370)

19,288

13,028

42,391

Operational restructuring charges

3,700

2,814

4,296

4,216

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

-

1,174

Expenses associated with legal claims

-

-

1,830

-

Gain on sale of an affiliate

-

-

(5,446)

- Adjusted Net Income

$ 73,691

$ 71,833

$ 332,359

$ 311,541



















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.59

$ 0.58

$ 6.20

$ 5.07

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(0.07)

0.01

(0.07)

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

0.06

-

0.06

(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income

-

(0.06)

0.11

(0.06)

Franchise agreement acquisition cost recoveries (charges)

(0.02)

0.05

(0.02)

0.05

Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties

(0.10)

0.43

0.27

0.13

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.01

-

0.02

-

Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs

(0.01)

0.39

0.27

0.83

Operational restructuring charges

0.08

0.06

0.09

0.08

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

-

0.02

Expenses associated with legal claims

-

-

0.04

-

Gain on sale of an affiliate

-

-

(0.11)

- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.55

$ 1.44

$ 6.88

$ 6.11











Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2025 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)











Guidance represents the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2025















EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA







(in thousands)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 288,000

$ 300,000

Income tax expense

96,000

100,000

Interest expense

88,200

87,200

Interest income

(7,200)

(7,200)

Other loss

500

500

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(2,900)

(2,900)

Depreciation and amortization

57,000

57,000 EBITDA

$ 519,600

$ 534,600

Share-based compensation

22,400

22,400

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges

23,200

23,200

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

50,000

50,000

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

6,100

6,100

Operational restructuring charges

3,700

3,700 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 625,000

$ 640,000











ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 288,000

$ 300,000

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

37,800

37,800

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

4,500

4,500

Operational restructuring charges

2,700

2,700 Adjusted Net Income

$ 333,000

$ 345,000











Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 6.04

$ 6.29

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

0.80

0.80

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.09

0.09

Operational restructuring charges

0.05

0.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 6.98

$ 7.24

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.