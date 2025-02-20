Anzeige
WKN: 915916 | ISIN: US1699051066 | Ticker-Symbol: CZH
Tradegate
18.02.25
14:57 Uhr
140,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,41 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,00151,0014:26
147,00151,0014:20
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 12:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Exceeds Top End of Earnings Guidance
Grows Global Net Rooms System Size by 3.3%, Including 4.3% Growth for More
Revenue-Intense Domestic Portfolio

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), a leading global lodging franchisor, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

Highlights include:

  • Net income increased 16% to $299.7 million for full-year 2024, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.20, a 22% increase compared to 2023, both of which exceeded the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full-year 2024 increased 12% to a company record of $604.1 million and exceeded the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 13% to $6.88 for full-year 2024, compared to 2023, exceeding the top end of the company's full-year 2024 guidance.
  • Increased net global rooms system size by 3.3%, including 4.3% growth for domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale rooms portfolio, compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Opened 407 hotels globally, a 21% increase for full-year 2024, compared to 2023, which included opening the 515th extended-stay hotel domestically in the fourth quarter.
  • Entered into a strategic partnership with Westgate Resorts, the industry's premier resort operator, which added 21 hotels and 14,471 rooms to our domestic portfolio in fourth quarter 2024, expanding Choice Privileges rewards program members' access to over 180,000 upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury rooms worldwide.
  • Increased domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) by 4.5% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, outperforming the industry and the respective chain scales in which the company competes by 90 basis points and 30 basis points, respectively.
  • Repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $382.1 million during full-year 2024, representing 6% of the company's market capitalization at the beginning of 2024.
  • Full-year 2025 net income is expected to range between $288 to $300 million; full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $625 and $640 million.

"Choice Hotels generated another year of strong results in 2024, exceeding the top end of our earnings guidance and delivering a 4.3% year-over-year net increase in our more revenue-intense domestic rooms portfolio, a testament to the success of our growth strategy," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2024, we also successfully relaunched four brands, substantially expanded our partnerships business, significantly increased our international footprint, achieved record organic rewards program growth, and unlocked new value through additional ancillary revenue opportunities. As we enter 2025, we will continue to realize the earnings growth from our past investments, meaningfully expand the scale of our business, and accelerate our growth in the coming years."

Financial Performance

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31

Twelve months ended

December 31


2024

2023


2024

2023

Total Revenues

$390

$358


$1,585

$1,544

Revenues Excluding Reimbursable Revenue from

Franchised and Managed Properties1

$229

$213


$947

$835

Net Income

$76

$29


$300

$259

Adjusted Net Income

$74

$72


$332

$312

Diluted Earnings per Share

$1.59

$0.58


$6.20

$5.07

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$1.55

$1.44


$6.88

$6.11

Adjusted EBITDA

$140

$125


$604

$540

  • Platform and procurement services fees increased 5% to $17.7 million for fourth quarter 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.
  • Domestic average daily rate (ADR) grew by 3.1% and occupancy levels increased by 80 basis points for fourth quarter 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. The domestic extended stay segment achieved RevPAR growth of 5.9% for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period of 2023.
  • The domestic effective royalty rate increased 7 basis points to 5.06% and 6 basis points to 5.09% for full-year and fourth quarter 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2023.

1 Calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenues. Reimbursable revenues were $161 million, $146 million, $638 million and $709 million for fourth quarter 2024, fourth quarter 2023, full-year 2024 and full-year 2023, respectively.

System Size and Development


Rooms


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Change

Domestic

511,739

496,965

3.0 %

Domestic Upscale, Extended Stay and Midscale

449,263

430,851

4.3 %

International

142,071

136,021

4.4 %

Global

653,810

632,986

3.3 %

  • Domestic net rooms portfolio grew by 3.0% from year-end 2023. Domestic net unit growth accelerated from September 30, 2024 and domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale units grew by 1.5% from year-end 2023.
  • Domestic extended stay net rooms portfolio grew by 9.8% from year-end 2023, and its pipeline reached nearly 43,000 rooms. Global upscale net rooms portfolio grew by 43.9% from year-end 2023, and its pipeline reached nearly 25,000 rooms.
  • International net rooms portfolio grew by 4.4% from year-end 2023, highlighted by a 58% increase in international hotel openings in fourth quarter 2024.
  • Global pipeline as of December 31, 2024, was over 97,000 rooms, of which nearly 83,000 rooms were domestic.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the company had a total available liquidity of $699.5 million, including available borrowing capacity and cash and equivalents. The company's net debt leverage ratio was 2.9 times as of December 31, 2024.

During full-year 2024, the company generated cash flows from operating activities of $319.4 million, an 8% increase compared to 2023.

Shareholder Returns

During full-year 2024, the company paid cash dividends totaling $55.5 million and repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $382.1 million under its stock repurchase program and through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had 3.8 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

The outlook information below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in forecasting performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, additional repurchases of company stock, and other items:


Full-Year 2025

Net Income

$288 - $300 million

Adjusted Net Income

$333 - $345 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$625 - $640 million

Diluted EPS

$6.04 - $6.29

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$6.98 - $7.24

Effective Income Tax Rate

25 %




Full-Year 2025

vs. Full-Year 2024

Domestic RevPAR Growth

1% to 2%

Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth

Mid-single digits

Global Net System Rooms Growth

Approximately 1%

Webcast and Conference Call

Choice Hotels International will conduct a live webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results on February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. on the company's investor relations website, www.investor.choicehotels.com, accessible via the Events and Presentations tab.

A conference call will also be available. Participants may listen to the call by dialing (800) 549-8228 domestically or (646) 564-2877 internationally using conference ID 13131.

A replay and transcript of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website within 24 hours at www.investor.choicehotels.com/events-and-presentations.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing over 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay, and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein includes "forward-looking statements." Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of Choice's revenue, expenses, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, and Choice's liquidity, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, and the related impact on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively the U.S. travel market; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries, including with respect to the status of the company's relationship with employees of our franchisees; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservation systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing, franchise agreement acquisition costs and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; the impact of inflation; cyber security and data breach risks; climate change and sustainability related concerns; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations; labor shortages; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements and Other Definitions

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 6 and 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income and EPS. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, acquisition related to business combination, due diligence and transition (recoveries) costs, expenses associated with legal claims, (gain) loss on the sale of equity securities, net of dividend income purchased in contemplation of the proposed acquisition of Wyndham Hotels, global ERP system implementation and related costs, performance under limited debt payment guaranties and gain on sale of a hotel owned through an unconsolidated joint venture to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments and gains on sale of business and assets, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates and (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. We consider EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company does not operate these programs to generate a profit and has the contractual rights to adjust future collections or assess additional fees to recover prior period expenditures. The company's franchise and management agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. The reimbursement for franchise and management services is typically billed and collected monthly, based on the underlying hotel's sales or usage, while the associated costs are recognized as incurred by the company, creating timing differences with the net effect impacting net income in the reporting period. These timing differences are due to our discretion to spend in excess of the revenues earned or less than the revenues earned in a single period to ensure that the programs are operated in the best long-term interests of our franchised and managed properties. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties and gains on extinguishment of debt. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company does not operate these programs to generate a profit and has the contractual rights to adjust future collections or assess additional fees to recover prior period expenditures. The company's franchise agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchised and managed services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. The reimbursement for franchise and management services is typically billed and collected monthly, based on the underlying hotel's sales or usage, while the associated costs are recognized as incurred by the company, creating timing differences with the net effect impacting net income in the reporting period. These timing differences are due to our discretion to spend in excess of the revenues earned or less than the revenues earned in a single period to ensure that the programs are operated in the best long-term interests of our franchised and managed properties. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Occupancy: Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. The company calculates occupancy based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect occupancy, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the company is able to generate. The company calculates ADR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect ADR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of hotel performance and therefore company royalty and system revenues as it provides a metric correlated to the two key drivers of operations at a hotel: occupancy and ADR. The company calculates RevPAR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect RevPAR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods.

Pipeline: Pipeline is defined as hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, and master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development.

Contacts

Allie Summers, Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

© 2025 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.







Exhibit 1

Choice Hotels International, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




(Unaudited)


















(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,












2024


2023


2024


2023

REVENUES









Royalty, licensing and management fees


$ 120,138


$ 116,909


$ 514,569


$ 513,412

Initial franchise fees


6,473


6,547


25,606


27,787

Platform and procurement services


17,692


16,928


75,752


75,114

Owned hotels


28,114


23,566


113,459


97,641

Other


16,552


12,840


61,803


46,051

Other revenues from franchised & managed properties


200,801


181,606


793,650


784,160

Total revenues


389,770


358,396


1,584,839


1,544,165










OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative


57,181


64,694


219,878


216,081

Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs


(490)


25,165


17,233


55,778

Depreciation and amortization


10,659


10,191


43,282


39,659

Owned hotels


20,778


17,550


83,148


71,474

Other expenses from franchised & managed properties


182,423


199,314


757,525


782,409

Total operating expenses


270,551


316,914


1,121,066


1,165,401










Impairment of long-lived assets


-


(3,736)


-


(3,736)










Operating income


119,219


37,746


463,773


375,028










OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET









Interest expense


21,067


17,258


87,131


63,780

Interest income


(2,089)


(1,928)


(8,646)


(7,764)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt


-


(4,416)


331


(4,416)

Other loss (gain)


1,774


(7,897)


1,641


(10,649)

Equity in net gain of affiliates


(3,241)


(956)


(12,329)


(2,879)

Total other income and expenses, net


17,511


2,061


68,128


38,072










Income before income taxes


101,708


35,685


395,645


336,956

Income tax expense


25,904


6,732


95,980


78,449

Net income


$ 75,804


$ 28,953


$ 299,665


$ 258,507










Basic earnings per share


$ 1.62


$ 0.58


$ 6.26


$ 5.11










Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.59


$ 0.58


$ 6.20


$ 5.07





Exhibit 2

Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)













(In thousands)


December 31,


December 31,





2024


2023

ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 40,177


$ 26,754

Accounts receivable, net


176,672


195,896

Other current assets


122,237


73,880


Total current assets


339,086


296,530








Property and equipment, net


604,345


493,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets


83,451


85,101

Goodwill


220,187


220,187

Intangible assets, net


884,013


811,075

Notes receivable, net of allowances


32,682


78,900

Investments in equity securities, at fair value


-


116,374

Investments in affiliates


117,016


70,579

Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value


47,603


39,751

Other assets


202,144


182,824









Total assets


$ 2,530,527


$ 2,394,799








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY





Accounts payable


$ 134,865


$ 131,284

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


136,729


109,248

Deferred revenue


102,114


108,316

Liability for guest loyalty program


89,013


94,574

Current portion of long-term debt


-


499,268


Total current liabilities


462,721


942,690






Long-term debt


1,768,526


1,068,751

Deferred revenue


132,259


133,501

Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations


53,316


45,657

Liability for guest loyalty program


40,607


43,266

Operating lease liabilities


113,255


109,483

Other liabilities


5,114


15,853








Total liabilities


2,575,798


2,359,201









Total shareholders' (deficit) equity


(45,271)


35,598









Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity


$ 2,530,527


$ 2,394,799


Exhibit 3

Choice Hotels International, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited)








(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$ 299,665


$ 258,507

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

43,282


39,659

Depreciation and amortization - other expenses from franchised and managed properties

27,578


36,076

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization

28,702


20,024

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

331


(4,416)

Impairment of long-lived assets

-


3,736

Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges

43,250


46,809

Non-cash interest, investments, and affiliate income, net

(7,282)


(8,747)

Deferred income taxes

(19,028)


(1,336)

Equity in net gain of affiliates, less distributions received

(2,327)


(1,570)

Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements

(112,164)


(98,316)

Change in working capital and other

17,396


6,128

Net cash provided by operating activities

319,403


296,554

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Investments in other property and equipment

(39,102)


(47,717)

Investments in owned hotel properties

(106,750)


(68,560)

Contributions to investments in affiliates

(52,768)


(38,930)

Issuances of notes receivable

(37,994)


(4,323)

Purchases of equity securities

-


(112,420)

Distributions from sales of affiliates

15,850


868

Collections of notes receivable

32,100


10,852

Proceeds from sales of equity securities

108,149


-

Other items, net

(4,056)


(5,396)

Net cash used in investing activities

(84,571)


(265,626)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Net borrowings (repayments) pursuant to revolving credit facilities

111,500


(131,500)

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

593,574


500,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(500,000)


-

Debt issuance costs

(8,069)


(1,553)

Purchases of treasury stock

(380,743)


(362,772)

Dividends paid

(55,497)


(56,457)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

17,525


6,345

Net cash used in financing activities

(221,710)


(45,937)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

13,122


(15,009)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

301


197

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

26,754


41,566

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 40,177


$ 26,754


















Exhibit 4

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION

DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM

(UNAUDITED)























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Change



Average Daily






Average Daily






Average Daily








Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR


Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR


Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR

Upscale & Above (1)


$ 146.34


53.4 %


$ 78.21


$ 146.56


52.0 %


$ 76.21


(0.2) %


140

bps


2.6 %

Midscale & Upper
Midscale (2)


98.09


52.8 %


51.78


95.21


52.3 %


49.78


3.0 %


50

bps


4.0 %

Extended Stay (3)


65.02


68.6 %


44.62


61.20


68.9 %


42.15


6.2 %


(30)

bps


5.9 %

Economy (4)


73.42


45.6 %


33.45


68.51


44.8 %


30.70


7.2 %


80

bps


9.0 %

Total


$ 94.32


53.6 %


$ 50.51


$ 91.49


52.8 %


$ 48.33


3.1 %


80

bps


4.5 %























For the Year Ended December 31, 2024


For the Year Ended December 31, 2023


Change



Average Daily






Average Daily






Average Daily








Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR


Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR


Rate


Occupancy


RevPAR

Upscale & Above (1)


$ 151.91


57.7 %


$ 87.67


$ 151.19


56.6 %


$ 85.65


0.5 %


110

bps


2.4 %

Midscale & Upper
Midscale (2)


100.95


55.9 %


56.45


101.12


56.8 %


57.43


(0.2) %


(90)

bps


(1.7) %

Extended Stay (3)


64.13


71.2 %


45.66


63.50


72.3 %


45.88


1.0 %


(110)

bps


(0.5) %

Economy (4)


72.18


47.1 %


34.00


71.66


47.9 %


34.36


0.7 %


(80)

bps


(1.0) %

Total


$ 96.67


56.4 %


$ 54.54


$ 96.92


56.9 %


$ 55.19


(0.3) %


(50)

bps


(1.2) %





















Effective Royalty Rate


















For the Three Months Ended




For the Year Ended












December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023




December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023










System-wide


5.09 %


5.03 %




5.06 %


4.99 %






























(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands.

(2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn, Quality Inn, and Sleep Inn brands.

(3) Includes Everhome Suites, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands.

(4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands.















Exhibit 5

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA

(UNAUDITED)




















December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Variance



Hotels


Rooms


Hotels


Rooms


Hotels


%


Rooms


%

Ascend Hotel Collection


233


38,589


209


23,484


24


11.5 %


15,105


64.3 %

Cambria Hotels


76


10,344


74


10,239


2


2.7 %


105


1.0 %

Radisson (1)


57


13,390


64


15,206


(7)


(10.9) %


(1,816)


(11.9) %

Comfort (2)


1,674


131,495


1,675


131,637


(1)


(0.1) %


(142)


(0.1) %

Quality


1,627


118,725


1,620


119,153


7


0.4 %


(428)


(0.4) %

Country


422


33,771


428


34,122


(6)


(1.4) %


(351)


(1.0) %

Sleep


415


29,118


432


30,411


(17)


(3.9) %


(1,293)


(4.3) %

Clarion (3)


193


19,944


186


19,813


7


3.8 %


131


0.7 %

Park Inn


27


2,926


4


363


23


575.0 %


2,563


706.1 %

WoodSpring


256


30,846


235


28,350


21


8.9 %


2,496


8.8 %

MainStay


141


10,157


127


8,863


14


11.0 %


1,294


14.6 %

Suburban


111


9,159


105


9,112


6


5.7 %


47


0.5 %

Everhome


7


799


1


98


6


600.0 %


701


715.3 %

Econo Lodge


642


37,528


675


39,805


(33)


(4.9) %


(2,277)


(5.7) %

Rodeway


447


24,948


470


26,309


(23)


(4.9) %


(1,361)


(5.2) %

Domestic Franchises


6,328


511,739


6,305


496,965


23


0.4 %


14,774


3.0 %


















International Franchises


1,258


142,071


1,222


136,021


36


2.9 %


6,050


4.4 %


















Total Franchises


7,586


653,810


7,527


632,986


59


0.8 %


20,824


3.3 %


















(1) Includes Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals and Radisson RED brands.

(2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions, including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites.

(3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions, including Clarion and Clarion Pointe.










Exhibit 6

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)











EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023











Net income


$ 75,804


$ 28,953


$ 299,665


$ 258,507


Income tax expense


25,904


6,732


95,980


78,449


Interest expense


21,067


17,258


87,131


63,780


Interest income


(2,089)


(1,928)


(8,646)


(7,764)


(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt


-


(4,416)


331


(4,416)


Other loss (gain)


1,774


(7,897)


1,641


(10,649)


Equity in net gain of affiliates


(3,241)


(956)


(12,329)


(2,879)


Depreciation and amortization


10,659


10,191


43,282


39,659


Depreciation and amortization - reimbursables


2,749


1,074


8,671


8,541


Impairment of long-lived assets


-


3,736


-


3,736

EBITDA


$ 132,627


$ 52,747


$ 515,726


$ 426,964


Share-based compensation


5,634


4,572


21,118


21,075


Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments


224


3,374


7,409


6,329


Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization and charges


3,361


6,307


14,953


14,675


Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties


(6,629)


29,155


18,152


8,538


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


791


-


1,377


-


Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs


(490)


25,165


17,233


55,778


Operational restructuring charges


4,895


3,703


5,683


5,547


Limited payment guaranty charge


-


-


-


1,551


Expenses associated with legal claims


-


-


2,430


-

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 140,413


$ 125,023


$ 604,081


$ 540,457











ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)





(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023











Net income


$ 75,804


$ 28,953


$ 299,665


$ 258,507


(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt


-


(3,356)


250


(3,356)


Impairment of long-lived assets


-


2,839


-


2,839


(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income


-


(3,005)


5,076


(3,005)


Franchise agreement acquisition cost (recoveries) charges


(940)


2,346


(940)


2,346


Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties


(5,101)


21,954


13,559


6,429


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


598


-


1,041


-


Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs


(370)


19,288


13,028


42,391


Operational restructuring charges


3,700


2,814


4,296


4,216


Limited payment guaranty charge


-


-


-


1,174


Expenses associated with legal claims


-


-


1,830


-


Gain on sale of an affiliate


-


-


(5,446)


-

Adjusted Net Income


$ 73,691


$ 71,833


$ 332,359


$ 311,541











Diluted Earnings Per Share


$ 1.59


$ 0.58


$ 6.20


$ 5.07


(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt


-


(0.07)


0.01


(0.07)


Impairment of long-lived assets


-


0.06


-


0.06


(Gain) Loss on investments in equity securities, net of dividend income


-


(0.06)


0.11


(0.06)


Franchise agreement acquisition cost recoveries (charges)


(0.02)


0.05


(0.02)


0.05


Net reimbursable (surplus) deficit from franchised and managed properties


(0.10)


0.43


0.27


0.13


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


0.01


-


0.02


-


Business combination, diligence and transition (recoveries) costs


(0.01)


0.39


0.27


0.83


Operational restructuring charges


0.08


0.06


0.09


0.08


Limited payment guaranty charge


-


-


-


0.02


Expenses associated with legal claims


-


-


0.04


-


Gain on sale of an affiliate


-


-


(0.11)


-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$ 1.55


$ 1.44


$ 6.88


$ 6.11






Exhibit 7

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2025 OUTLOOK

(UNAUDITED)







Guidance represents the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2025









EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA





(in thousands)


Full Year


Full Year




Lower Range


Upper Range







Net income


$ 288,000


$ 300,000


Income tax expense


96,000


100,000


Interest expense


88,200


87,200


Interest income


(7,200)


(7,200)


Other loss


500


500


Equity in net gain of affiliates


(2,900)


(2,900)


Depreciation and amortization


57,000


57,000

EBITDA


$ 519,600


$ 534,600


Share-based compensation


22,400


22,400


Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges


23,200


23,200


Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties


50,000


50,000


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


6,100


6,100


Operational restructuring charges


3,700


3,700

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 625,000


$ 640,000







ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)





(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Full Year


Full Year




Lower Range


Upper Range







Net income


$ 288,000


$ 300,000


Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties


37,800


37,800


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


4,500


4,500


Operational restructuring charges


2,700


2,700

Adjusted Net Income


$ 333,000


$ 345,000







Diluted Earnings Per Share


$ 6.04


$ 6.29


Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties


0.80


0.80


Global ERP system implementation and related costs


0.09


0.09


Operational restructuring charges


0.05


0.06

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$ 6.98


$ 7.24

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

