Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Reported quarterly and full year record revenue and record profitability

Achieved net operating cash flow of $84 million and record free cash flow in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a transformative year for Bandwidth, delivering record financial results and groundbreaking product innovation," said David Morken, CEO of Bandwidth. "Our capabilities in Voice AI and enterprise-grade solutions are resonating strongly with customers, driving deeper adoption of our cloud communications platform. As we enter 2025, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on our momentum, expand our market leadership, and help our customers unlock new value through innovative AI-powered communications solutions."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions).





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue $ 210

$ 165

$ 748

$ 601

Gross Margin 36 %

38 %

37 %

39 %

Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 58 %

55 %

57 %

55 %

Net loss $ (2)

$ (11)

$ (7)

$ (16)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 23

$ 19

$ 82

$ 48

Net cash flows from operating activities $ 37

$ 19

$ 84

$ 39

Free Cash Flow (1) $ 30

$ 13

$ 59

$ 19

(1) Additional information regarding the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an

explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

"Bandwidth delivered outstanding financial results in 2024, with 25 percent revenue growth, record non-GAAP gross margin, and a 70 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA," said Daryl Raiford, Bandwidth's Chief Financial Officer. "Our business momentum remains strong, driven by enterprise adoption, AI-driven product innovation, and disciplined execution. Looking forward to 2025, we are guiding normalized revenue growth in the range of 8 to 11 percent, accompanied by continued growth in profitability and related free cash flow."

Fourth Quarter Customer and Operational Highlights

A Fortune 25 healthcare company chose Bandwidth to provide voice services for their cloud contact center, utilizing Maestro's integration to seamlessly transition between CCaaS platforms.

A well-known global cruise line selected Bandwidth for their first-ever cloud contact center deployment, seeking capability and flexibility for current and future communication needs. Maestro's integration ensured a smooth migration to the cloud, while Bandwidth's owner-operated network provided mission-critical reliability.

Bandwidth was named a Leader for the fourth consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52039625, Feb. 2025).

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2025 as follows (in millions) based on current indications for its business.

For the full year 2025, Bandwidth's revenue guidance projects 8 percent to 11 percent year-over-year growth when adjusting for the expected cyclical reduction in political campaign messaging activity, which resulted in revenue in the first quarter and full year 2024 of approximately $8 million and $62 million, respectively.



1Q 2025

Guidance

Full Year 2025 Guidance Revenue $168 - $170

$740 - $760 Adjusted EBITDA $16 - $18

$82 - $90

Bandwidth has not reconciled its first quarter and full year 2025 guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO on Tuesday, March 4th at 9:30AM Pacific Time.

in San Francisco, CA. Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO on Tuesday, March 4th at 9:30AM Pacific Time. Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO on Tuesday, March 4th at 1:50PM Pacific Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and year ending December 31, 2025, the success of our product offerings and our platform, and the value proposition of our products, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, macroeconomic conditions both in the U.S. and globally, legal, reputational and financial risks which may result from ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue, which is revenue less pass-through messaging surcharges.

We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income or loss adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, (gain) loss on sale of business, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other, and estimated tax impact of above adjustments, net of valuation allowances.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or losses from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, (gain) loss on sale of business, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on business interruption insurance recoveries, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 209,969

$ 165,386

$ 748,487

$ 601,117 Cost of revenue 133,458

103,336

468,529

364,960 Gross profit 76,511

62,050

279,958

236,157 Operating expenses













Research and development 31,412

28,883

118,627

104,188 Sales and marketing 28,208

26,269

109,698

102,063 General and administrative 19,562

16,933

71,692

65,363 Total operating expenses 79,182

72,085

300,017

271,614 Operating loss (2,671)

(10,035)

(20,059)

(35,457) Other (expense) income, net (252)

(665)

11,106

16,154 Loss before income taxes (2,923)

(10,700)

(8,953)

(19,303) Income tax benefit (provision) 1,164

(234)

2,429

2,960 Net loss $ (1,759)

$ (10,934)

$ (6,524)

$ (16,343)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.64)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,882,092

25,829,587

27,209,698

25,612,724

The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue $ 515

$ 558

$ 1,638

$ 1,136 Research and development 5,826

6,383

20,433

15,661 Sales and marketing 2,090

2,448

8,105

6,273 General and administrative 4,781

5,278

18,186

13,922 Total $ 13,212

$ 14,667

$ 48,362

$ 36,992

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,812

$ 131,987 Marketable securities 1,975

21,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 86,455

78,155 Deferred costs 3,729

4,155 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,841

16,990 Total current assets 187,812

252,775 Property, plant and equipment, net 176,823

177,864 Operating right-of-use asset, net 153,601

157,507 Intangible assets, net 145,355

166,914 Deferred costs, non-current 4,355

4,586 Other long-term assets 3,977

5,530 Goodwill 317,243

335,872 Total assets $ 989,166

$ 1,101,048 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 28,362

$ 34,208 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98,121

69,014 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,031

8,059 Advanced billings 3,698

6,027 Operating lease liability, current 3,111

5,463 Total current liabilities 140,323

122,771 Other liabilities 576

386 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 219,191

220,548 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,955

8,406 Deferred tax liability 27,304

33,021 Convertible senior notes 281,284

418,526 Total liabilities 676,633

803,658 Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 29

26 Additional paid-in capital 435,927

391,048 Accumulated deficit (71,414)

(64,890) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,009)

(28,794) Total stockholders' equity 312,533

297,390 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 989,166

$ 1,101,048

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (6,524)

$ (16,343) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 49,242

41,717 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 3,601

9,323 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,709

2,520 Stock-based compensation 48,362

36,992 Deferred taxes and other (4,452)

(5,942) Gain on sale of intangible asset (1,000)

- Net gain on extinguishment of debt (10,267)

(12,767) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (8,725)

(3,454) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,062

2,141 Accounts payable (4,639)

5,385 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,108

(10,592) Operating right-of-use liability (5,594)

(9,979) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,883

39,001 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13,986)

(9,257) Refund of deposits for construction in progress 2,707

- Capitalized software development costs (11,394)

(10,642) Purchase of marketable securities (34,050)

(80,625) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 53,502

130,120 Proceeds from sale of business 779

1,253 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 1,000

- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,442)

30,849 Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings on line of credit 206,500

- Repayments on line of credit (206,500)

- Payments on finance leases (87)

(157) Net cash paid for debt extinguishment (128,534)

(51,259) Payment of debt issuance costs (524)

(710) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 167

413 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (2,295)

(1,062) Net cash used in financing activities (131,273)

(52,775) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,241)

610 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (50,073)

17,685 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 132,307

114,622 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 82,234

$ 132,307

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross Profit $ 76,511

$ 62,050

$ 279,958

$ 236,157 Gross Profit Margin % 36 %

38 %

37 %

39 % Depreciation 4,396

4,483

18,532

16,273 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,934

1,947

7,811

7,810 Stock-based compensation 515

558

1,638

1,136 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 83,356

$ 69,038

$ 307,939

$ 261,376 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (1) 58 %

55 %

57 %

55 %

________________________ (1) Calculated by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by cloud communications revenue of $144 million and $126 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $540 million and $479 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net Income



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (1,759)

$ (10,934)

$ (6,524)

$ (16,343) Stock-based compensation 13,212

14,667

48,362

36,992 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,370

4,314

17,503

17,274 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt 312

484

1,492

2,004 Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 4

2,779

2,387

3,954 Net gain on extinguishment of debt -

-

(10,267)

(12,767) Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries -

-

-

(4,000) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 257

378

(571)

1,171 Estimated tax effects of adjustments (2) (4,832)

(864)

(11,486)

(5,525) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,564

$ 10,824

$ 40,896

$ 22,760 Interest expense on Convertible Notes (3) 251

317

1,118

1,287 Numerator used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 11,815

$ 11,141

$ 42,014

$ 24,047















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.64)















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.41

$ 0.42

$ 1.50

$ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.38

$ 1.34

$ 0.83















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,882,092

25,829,587

27,209,698

25,612,724















Non-GAAP basic shares 27,882,092

25,829,587

27,209,698

25,612,724 Convertible debt conversion 1,779,025

3,317,023

2,321,106

3,442,229 Stock options issued and outstanding 26,288

12,248

29,731

39,152 Nonvested RSUs outstanding 1,958,506

-

1,822,530

- Non-GAAP diluted shares 31,645,911

29,158,858

31,383,065

29,094,105

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) $0.3 million and $0.4 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, (ii) $1.0 million gain on the sale of an intangible asset and $0.4 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the year ended December 31, 2024, and (iii) $0.4 million of expense resulting from the early termination of our undrawn SVB credit facility and $0.8 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the year ended December 31, 2023. (2) The estimated tax-effect of adjustments is determined by recalculating the tax provision on a Non-GAAP basis. The Non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 18.1% and 10.1% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Non-GAAP effective income tax rate differed from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% in the U.S. primarily due to the research and development tax credits generated in 2024. We analyze the Non-GAAP valuation allowance position on a quarterly basis. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we removed the valuation allowance against all U.S. deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes as a result of cumulative Non-GAAP U.S. income over the past three years and a significant depletion of net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards on a Non-GAAP basis. As of December 31, 2024, we have no valuation allowance against our remaining deferred tax assets for Non-GAAP purposes. (3) Non-GAAP net income is increased for interest expense as part of the calculation for diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $ (1,759)

$ (10,934)

$ (6,524)

$ (16,343) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,164)

234

(2,429)

(2,960) Interest expense (income), net 771

(369)

1,861

808 Depreciation 7,732

7,716

31,739

24,443 Amortization 4,370

4,314

17,503

17,274 Stock-based compensation 13,212

14,667

48,362

36,992 Net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit 4

2,779

2,387

3,954 Net gain on extinguishment of debt -

-

(10,267)

(12,767) Gain on business interruption insurance recoveries -

-

-

(4,000) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other (1) 257

378

(571)

769 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,423

$ 18,785

$ 82,061

$ 48,170

________________________ (1) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations and other include (i) $0.3 million and $0.4 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, (ii) $1.0 million gain on the sale of an intangible asset and $0.4 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the year ended December 31, 2024, and (iii) $0.8 million of losses on disposals of property, plant and equipment during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Free Cash Flow





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,518

$ 19,268

$ 83,883

$ 39,001 Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (6,173)

(6,228)

(25,380)

(19,899) Free cash flow $ 30,345

$ 13,040

$ 58,503

$ 19,102

________________________ (1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, plant and equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use.

