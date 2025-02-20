Constellium Paris: Constellium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Establishes New Long-Term Targets

PARIS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

On January 15, 2025, the Company announced that, while it remains a foreign private issuer under applicable rules, it intends to voluntarily file its SEC reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms. As a result, beginning in 2025, Constellium will voluntarily file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, Constellium expects to voluntarily file the proxy statement for its 2025 annual general meeting with the SEC and provide certain disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Schedule 14A under the Exchange Act (utilizing Form 8-K). The Company also announced that it will provide its financial statements in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), starting with its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reported today. After further evaluation since the announcement on January 15, 2025, the Company has determined that it will capture factoring fees in other gains and losses - net, rather than in selling and administrative expenses as originally expected. The other adjustments from IFRS to U.S. GAAP remain generally consistent with our prior press release.

As a reminder of the press release issued on February 21, 2024 and following the SEC comment letter review process, Constellium has revised its definition of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to no longer exclude the non-cash impact of metal price lag from its consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Constellium will continue to exclude the non-cash impact of metal price lag from its Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which it uses for evaluating the performance of its operating segments. Following the revision of its definition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, less the non-cash impact of metal price lag, is equal to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to the revision of its definition. Constellium will continue to provide its investors and other stakeholders with the necessary information to explain the non-cash impact of metal price lag on its reported results.

Fourth quarter 2024 highlights:

Shipments of 328 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q4 2023

Revenue of $1,721 million, down 1% compared to Q4 2023

Net loss of $47 million compared to net income of $5 million in Q4 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million

> Includes negative $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $27 million

> Includes negative $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood
> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $27 million
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million at A&T, $56 million at P&ARP, $4 million at AS&I, and $(18) million at H&C

> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood
Cash from Operations of $61 million and Free Cash Flow of $(85) million

> Includes negative $39 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> Excludes $21 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion

> Includes negative $39 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood
> Excludes $21 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion
Repurchased ~1.6 million shares of the Company stock for $18.5 million



Full year 2024 highlights:

Shipments of 1.4 million metric tons, down 4% compared to 2023

Revenue of $7.3 billion, down 6% compared to 2023

Net income of $60 million compared to net income of $157 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million

> Includes negative $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $55 million

> Includes negative $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood
> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $55 million
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million at A&T, $242 million at P&ARP, $74 million at AS&I, and $(33) million at H&C

> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood
Cash from Operations of $301 million and Free Cash Flow of $(100) million

> Includes negative $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood

> Excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion

> Includes negative $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood
> Excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion
Repurchased ~4.6 million shares of the Company stock for $79 million

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC) of 5.5%

Leverage of 3.1x at December 31, 2024

> Excluding the impact at Valais as a result of the flood, leverage of 2.9x at December 31, 2024

Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium's Chief Executive Officer said, "2024 was a very challenging year for Constellium on many fronts, from the extreme cold weather and snow impacting operations at Muscle Shoals in January, to the severe flooding event at our facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland during the summer, to market-driven headwinds unfolding throughout the year including demand weakness across most of our end markets and tightening scrap spreads in North America. I want to thank each of our 12,000 employees for their commitment, resilience and relentless focus on serving our customers during these difficult times. On the positive front, I am pleased that we started up our new recycling and casting center in Neuf-Brisach in September, slightly ahead of schedule and below budget, and we returned $79 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 4.6 million shares of Company stock during the year. I am also excited about our recent announcement to shift our reporting to U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP, and to begin filing our SEC reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms."

Mr. Germain continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we expect global economic conditions to remain challenging to start the year. Focusing on our end markets, aerospace demand has stabilized though commercial aerospace OEMs continue to deal with supply chain challenges. Packaging demand remains healthy in both North America and Europe. Automotive and industrial markets remain challenging in both North America and Europe. The exact impact from the recently announced tariffs and any future tariff actions in the U.S. is too early to tell, but we do expect aluminum rolled products produced domestically in the U.S. will become more competitive against foreign imports."

Mr. Germain concluded, "Based on our current outlook, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million in 2025. I am also pleased to announce new long-term targets today. For 2028, we expect to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow of $300 million. While the tariff and international trade situation remains fluid, our current outlook does not include any potential impacts. Our focus remains on executing our strategy, driving operational performance, generating Free Cash Flow and increasing shareholder value."

Group Summary

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 328 336 (2)% 1,438 1,492 (4)% Revenue ($ millions) 1,721 1,732 (1)% 7,335 7,826 (6)% Net income ($ millions) (47) 5 n.m. 60 157 (62)% Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 125 164 n.m. 623 662 n.m. Metal price lag (non-cash) ($ millions) 27 (14) n.m. 55 (92) n.m.



The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate and the non-cash impact of metal price lag.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, shipments of 328 thousand metric tons decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mostly due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments. Revenue of $1.7 billion decreased 1% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices. The net loss of $47 million decreased $52 million compared to net income of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million decreased $39 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million in the fourth quarter of last year due to weaker results in each of our segments and a $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact.

For the full year of 2024, shipments of 1.4 million metric tons decreased 4% compared to the full year of 2023 mostly due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments. Revenue of $7.3 billion decreased 6% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices. Net income of $60 million decreased $97 million compared to net income of $157 million in the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million decreased $39 million compared to the full year of 2023 due to weaker results in each of our segments and a $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact.

Results by Segment

Aerospace & Transportation (A&T)

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 44 48 (7)% 209 219 (4)% Revenue ($ millions) 430 439 (2)% 1,816 1,868 (3)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 56 83 (33)% 285 351 (19)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($) 1,271 1,747 (27)% 1,362 1,606 (15)%



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million decreased 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $5 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 44 thousand metric tons decreased 7% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year due to lower shipments of transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenue of $430 million decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.

For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million decreased 19% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $13 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower costs. Shipments of 209 thousand metric tons decreased 4% compared to the full year of 2023 due to lower shipments of TID rolled products, partially offset by higher shipments of aerospace rolled products. Revenue of $1.8 billion decreased 3% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments partially offset by higher metal prices.

Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 239 238 0% 1,027 1,030 0% Revenue ($ millions) 1,009 930 8% 4,196 4,214 0% Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 56 85 (34)% 242 305 (21)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($) 234 357 (34)% 236 296 (20)%



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to unfavorable metal costs given tighter scrap spreads in North America and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by lower operating costs. The fourth quarter of 2023 also included energy-related grants which did not repeat to the same degree in the fourth quarter of 2024. Shipments of 239 thousand metric tons were stable compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year mostly due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products offset by lower shipments of automotive rolled products. Revenue of $1.0 billion increased 8% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to higher metal prices partially offset by unfavorable price and mix.

For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $242 million decreased 21% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to unfavorable metal costs given tighter scrap spreads in North America, weather-related impacts in the first quarter of 2024 at our Muscle Shoals facility and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by lower operating costs. Shipments of 1.0 million metric tons were stable compared to the full year of 2023 due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products offset by lower shipments of automotive and specialty rolled products. Revenue of $4.2 billion was stable compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to higher metal prices offset by unfavorable price and mix.

Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I)

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Var. Shipments (k metric tons) 44 50 (13)% 201 243 (17)% Revenue ($ millions) 329 358 (8)% 1,432 1,762 (19)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) 4 23 (83)% 74 129 (43)% Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($) 91 458 (80)% 367 531 (31)%



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million decreased 83% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and a $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 44 thousand metric tons decreased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products. Revenue of $329 million decreased 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.

For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $74 million decreased 43% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $20 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower costs. Shipments of 201 thousand metric tons decreased 17% compared to the full year of 2023 due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products, including the sale of Constellium Extrusions Deutschland GmbH ("CED") in September 2023. Revenue of $1.4 billion decreased 19% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.

The following table reconciles the total of our segments' measures of profitability to the group's Income from Operations:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 A&T 56 83 285 351 P&ARP 56 85 242 305 AS&I 4 23 74 129 Holdings and Corporate (18 ) (13 ) (33 ) (31 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA 98 178 568 754 Metal price lag 27 (14 ) 55 (92 ) Adjusted EBITDA 125 164 623 662 Other adjustments (115 ) (91 ) (377 ) (319 ) Finance costs - net (28 ) (26 ) (111 ) (111 ) (Loss) / income before tax (18 ) 47 135 232 Income tax expense (29 ) (42 ) (75 ) (75 ) Net (loss) / income (47 ) 5 60 157



Reconciling items excluded from our Segment Adjusted EBITDA include the following:

Metal price lag

Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium's manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.

For both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, metal price lag is positive which reflects London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for aluminum increasing during the period. For both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, metal price lag is negative which reflects LME prices for aluminum decreasing during the period.

Other adjustments are detailed in the Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Table on page 16.

Net Income

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the net loss of $47 million compares to net income of $5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit, higher selling and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower research and development expenses and income tax expense. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly impacted by the recognition of a $26 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in Germany.

For the full year of 2024, net income of $60 million compares to net income of $157 million in the full year of the prior year. The decrease in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit, the recognition in the third quarter of the prior year of a gain related to the sale of our CED business and higher restructuring costs, partially offset by favorable changes in gains and losses on derivatives mostly related to our hedging positions.

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow was $(100) million in the full year of 2024 compared to $67 million in the prior year. Free Cash Flow in 2024 excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, compared to $97 million received in 2023. Free Cash Flow excluding the impact of the Valais flood and including cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables would have been $30 million in 2024. The decrease in Free Cash Flow in 2024 was primarily due to lower Segment Adjusted EBITDA, higher capital expenditures and the $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in working capital.

Cash flows from operating activities were $301 million for the full year of 2024 compared to cash flows from operating activities of $432 million in the prior year.

Cash flows used in investing activities were $313 million for the full year of 2024 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of $216 million in the prior year. In 2023, cash flows used in investing activities included $51 million of net proceeds from the sale of CED in September 2023.

Cash flows used in financing activities were $61 million for full year of 2024 compared to cash flows used in financing activities of $177 million in the full year of the prior year. During 2024, the Company repurchased 4.6 million shares of the Company stock for $79 million. In the third quarter of 2024, Constellium issued $350 million of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2032 and €300 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2032, using the proceeds and cash on the balance sheet to redeem the outstanding portion of the $250 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and the €400 million of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026.

Liquidity and Net Debt

Liquidity at December 31, 2024 was $727 million, comprised of $141 million of cash and cash equivalents and $586 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements.

Net debt was $1,776 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $1,704 million at December 31, 2023.

Valais Update

In late June 2024, severe flooding impacted Constellium's plate and extrusion shops in Sierre, as well as its casthouse in Chippis, leading to a suspension of operations. As of today, the business is on track to complete production ramp up by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The financial impact at Valais as a result of the flood in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $39 million of Free Cash Flow, and the full year impact in 2024 was $33 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $45 million of Free Cash Flow. As mentioned last quarter, we expect some cost impact in 2025 as production at the facilities will continue to ramp up, and we also expect the remainder of the insurance proceeds in 2025, both of which are included in our outlook. As a reminder, all of the insurance proceeds received are accounted for below Adjusted EBITDA.

Outlook

Based on our current outlook, for 2025 we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. For 2028, we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, of $900 million and Free Cash Flow of $300 million. Our 2028 targets incorporates improvement of Muscle Shoals operational performance, benefits from our previously announced return-seeking investments, additional market growth at rates which are below industry estimates, continued price discipline, strict cost control to mitigate future inflationary impacts, and a tighter scrap market in North America. In addition, we assume no impact from tariffs and that the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains generally stable.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of this Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income in the future.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F (and in future filings under Form 10-K), and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 1,721 1,732 7,335 7,826 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) (1,513) (1,472) (6,397) (6,771) Depreciation and amortization (77) (71) (304) (300) Selling and administrative expenses (93) (84) (313) (317) Research and development expenses (10) (16) (49) (52) Other gains and losses - net (18) (16) (26) (43) Finance costs - net (28) (26) (111) (111) (Loss) / income before tax (18) 47 135 232 Income tax expense (29) (42) (75) (75) Net (loss) / income (47) 5 60 157 Net (loss) / income attributable to Equity holders of Constellium (48) 3 56 152 Non-controlling interests 1 2 4 5 Net (loss) / income (47) 5 60 157

(Loss) / earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium (in dollars) Basic (0.34) 0.02 0.38 1.04 Diluted (0.34) 0.02 0.38 1.03 Weighted average number of shares, (in thousands) Basic 144,361 146,820 145,719 146,130 Diluted 144,361 149,382 148,004 148,472



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income (47) 5 60 157 Other comprehensive loss Net change in post-employment benefit obligations 16 (20) 6 (41) Income tax on net change in post-employment benefit obligations (4) 2 (2) 6 Cash flow hedges (22) 8 (12) 7 Income tax on cash flow hedges 6 (2) 3 (2) Currency translation differences (11) 5 (10) (6) Other comprehensive loss (15) (7) (15) (36) Total comprehensive (loss) / income (62) (2) 45 121 Attributable to: Equity holders of Constellium (62) (4) 42 116 Non-controlling interests - 2 3 5 Total comprehensive (loss) / income (62) (2) 45 121



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of U.S. dollar, except share data) At December 31, 2024 At December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 141 223 Trade receivables and other, net 486 531 Inventories 1,181 1,197 Fair value of derivatives instruments and other financial assets 26 41 Total current assets 1,834 1,992 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 2,408 2,422 Goodwill 46 41 Intangible assets, net 97 104 Deferred tax assets 311 337 Trade receivables and other, net 36 34 Fair value of derivatives instruments 2 3 Total non-current assets 2,900 2,941 Total assets 4,734 4,933 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other 1,309 1,411 Short-term debt 39 41 Fair value of derivatives instruments 33 37 Income tax payable 18 22 Pension and other benefit obligations 22 24 Provisions 25 21 Total current liabilities 1,446 1,556 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 156 174 Long-term debt 1,879 1,888 Fair value of derivatives instruments 21 9 Pension and other benefit obligations 375 431 Provisions 91 98 Deferred tax liabilities 39 35 Total non-current liabilities 2,561 2,635 Total liabilities 4,007 4,191 Commitments and contingencies Shareholder's equity Ordinary shares, par value €0.02, 146,819,884 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023 4 4 Additional paid in capital 513 513 Accumulated other comprehensive income (14) - Retained earnings and other reserves 203 201 Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium 706 718 Non-controlling interests 21 24 Total equity 727 742 Total equity and liabilities 4,734 4,933



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(in millions of U.S. dollar) Ordinary shares Additional paid in capital Treasury shares Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income Other reserves Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity At January 1, 2024 4 513 - - 136 65 718 24 742 Net income - - - - - 56 56 4 60 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (14) - - (14) (1) (15) Total comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (14) - 56 42 3 45 Share-based compensation - - - - 25 - 25 - 25 Repurchase of ordinary shares - - (79) - - - (79) - (79) Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested - - 28 - - (28) - - - Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (6) (6) At December 31, 2024 4 513 (51) (14) 161 93 706 21 727

(in millions of U.S. dollar) Ordinary shares Additional paid in capital Treasury shares Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) Other reserves Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity At January 1, 2023 4 513 - 36 114 (87) 580 23 603 Net income - - - - - 152 152 5 157 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (36) - - (36) - (36) Total comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (36) - 152 116 5 121 Share-based compensation - - - - 22 - 22 - 22 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (4) (4) At December 31, 2023 4 513 - - 136 65 718 24 742



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income (47) 5 60 157 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 77 71 304 300 Impairment of assets 11 7 24 22 Pension and other long-term benefits 4 4 10 9 Finance costs - net 28 26 111 111 Income tax expense / (benefit) 29 42 75 75 Unrealized losses / (gains) on derivatives - net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net 22 (1) 2 5 Losses / (gains) on disposal 1 2 4 (41) Other - net 6 12 39 48 Changes in working capital Inventories 36 21 (24) 202 Trade receivables 108 137 (50) (37) Trade payables (164) (73) (40) (206) Other (8) (34) (24) (31) Change in provisions (1) (3) 2 (6) Pension and other long-term benefits paid (10) (8) (52) (41) Interest paid (21) (21) (93) (102) Income tax paid (10) (14) (47) (33) Net cash flows from operating activities 61 173 301 432 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (151) (137) (413) (366) Property, plant and equipment inflows 5 - 12 1 Collection of deferred purchase price receivable 21 22 85 97 Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired - - 3 - Proceeds from disposals, net of cash - (1) - 51 Other investing activities - 1 - 1 Net cash flows used in investing activities (125) (115) (313) (216) Repurchase of ordinary shares (18) - (79) - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (3) - 671 - Repayments of long-term debt 1 (2) (689) (57) Net change in revolving credit facilities and short-term debt 53 - 54 (90) Finance lease repayments (2) (3) (8) (19) Payment of financing costs and redemption fees - - (14) - Transactions with non-controlling interests (1) - (5) (3) Other financing activities 15 (7) 9 (8) Net cash flows used in financing activities 45 (12) (61) (177) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash (19) 46 (73) 39 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 170 168 223 176 Transfer of cash and cash equivalents from / (to) assets classified as held for sale - - - 1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10) 9 (9) 7 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year 141 223 141 223



SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 A&T 56 83 285 351 P&ARP 56 85 242 305 AS&I 4 23 74 129 Holdings and Corporate (18) (13) (33) (31)



SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in k metric tons) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Aerospace rolled products 22 22 97 96 Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products 22 26 112 123 Packaging rolled products 179 172 746 736 Automotive rolled products 56 62 260 271 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 4 4 21 23 Automotive extruded products 29 33 127 143 Other extruded products 15 18 75 100 Total shipments 328 336 1,438 1,492

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Aerospace rolled products 265 284 1,063 1,105 Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products 165 154 753 762 Packaging rolled products 722 627 2,878 2,807 Automotive rolled products 265 272 1,201 1,249 Specialty and other thin-rolled products 22 31 117 158 Automotive extruded products 218 248 960 1,126 Other extruded products 111 110 472 636 Other and inter-segment eliminations (46) 6 (108) (18) Total Revenue by product line 1,721 1,732 7,335 7,826



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income (47) 5 60 157 Income tax expense 29 42 75 75 (Loss) / income before tax (18) 47 135 232 Finance costs - net 28 26 111 111 Expenses on factoring arrangements 6 7 22 24 Depreciation and amortization 77 71 304 300 Impairment of assets (B) 11 7 24 22 Restructuring costs (C) 4 - 11 - Unrealized losses / (gains) on derivatives 20 (2) 1 3 Unrealized exchange losses / (gains) from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net - 2 (1) 2 Pension and other post-employment benefits - non operating gains (1) (3) (11) (14) Share based compensation costs 6 6 25 22 Losses / (gains) on disposal (D) 1 2 4 (41) Other (E) (9) 1 (2) 1 Adjusted EBITDA1 125 164 623 662 of which Metal price lag(A) 27 (14) 55 (92)



¹Adjusted EBITDA includes the non-cash impact of metal price lag

(A) Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium's manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.

(B) For the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, impairment related to certain assets in Valais.

(C) For the year ended December 31, 2024, restructuring costs amounted to $11 million and related to cost reduction programs in the United States and in Europe.

(D) For the year ended December 31, 2023, gains and losses on disposals net of transaction costs included a $3 million loss related to the sale of Constellium Ussel S.A.S. which was completed on February 2, 2023 and a $47 million gain related to the sale of Constellium Extrusions Deutschland GmbH which was completed on September 29, 2023.

(E) For the year ended December 31, 2024, other was related to $45 million of insurance proceeds and $43 million of losses resulting of flooding in Valais facilities at the end of June 2024, $4 million of insurance proceeds related to assets damaged in 2021 and $3 million of gains recognized upon the reevaluation of previously held non-controlling interests of Railtech, as well as $6 million of costs associated with non-recurring corporate transformation projects.

Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities 61 173 301 432 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (151) (137) (413) (366) Property, plant and equipment inflows 5 - 12 1 Free Cash Flow (85) 36 (100) 67



Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions of U.S. dollar) At December 31, 2024 At December 31, 2023 Debt 1,918 1,929 Fair value of cross currency basis swaps, net of margin calls (1) (2) Cash and cash equivalents (141) (223) Net debt 1,776 1,704



Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted NOPAT and Adjusted ROIC (non-GAAP measures)

Year ended December 31, (in millions of U.S. dollar) 2024 2023 Net income 60 157 Income tax expense 75 75 Income before tax 135 232 Finance costs - net 111 111 Expenses on factoring arrangements 22 24 Unrealized losses on derivatives 1 3 Unrealized exchange (gains) / losses from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net (1) 2 Share based compensation costs 25 22 Metal price lag (55) 92 Losses / (gains) on disposals 4 (41) Other (2) 1 Tax impact(1) (64) (112) Adjusted NOPAT (A) 176 334

(in millions of U.S. dollar) At December 31, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Intangible assets? 104 115 Property, plant and equipment, net? 2,422 2,334 Trade receivables and other, net - current? 531 562 Derecognized trade receivables(2)? 402 401 Inventories? 1,197 1,382 Trade payables and other - current? (1,411) (1,580) Provisions - current? (21) (23) Income tax payable? (22) (18) Total Invested Capital (B)? 3,202 3,173 ? ? 2024 2023 Adjusted NOPAT for fiscal year (A)? 176 334 Total invested capital as of December 31 of prior year (B)? 3,202 3,173 Adjusted ROIC (A)/(B)? 5.5% 10.5%



(1) Tax impact on net operating profit computed using the Group's average statutory tax rate

(2) Trade receivables derecognized under our factoring agreements

Non-GAAP measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), this press release includes information regarding certain financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP measures"). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are: Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted NOPAT, Invested Capital, Adjusted ROIC and Net debt. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented in the schedules to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP measures are important supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. By providing these measures, together with the reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business, our results of operations and our financial position, as well as assisting investors in evaluating the extent to which we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, these non-GAAP financial measures supplement our U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, results from joint ventures, net finance costs, other expenses and depreciation and amortization as adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, impairment charges, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and on foreign exchange differences on transactions which do not qualify for hedge accounting, share based compensation expense, non-operating gains / (losses) on pension and other post-employment benefits, factoring expenses, effects of certain purchase accounting adjustments, start-up and development costs or acquisition, integration and separation costs, certain incremental costs and other exceptional, unusual or generally non-recurring items.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our net income or loss for the period. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, is useful to investors and is used by our management for measuring profitability because it excludes the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation, amortization, impairment and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives as well as items that do not impact the day-to-day operations and that management in many cases does not directly control or influence. Therefore, such adjustments eliminate items which have less bearing on our core operating performance.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is useful to investors as it illustrates the underlying performance of continuing operations by excluding certain non-recurring and non-operating items. Similar concepts of Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of our company and in comparison, to other companies, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period, revenues or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures, net of property, plant and equipment inflows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the net cash flow generated or used by the business as it takes into account both the cash generated or consumed by operating activities, including working capital, and the capital expenditure requirements of the business. However, Free Cash Flow is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow has certain inherent limitations, including the fact that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary spending, notably because it does not reflect principal repayments required in connection with our debt or capital lease obligations.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital ("Adjusted ROIC") is defined as Adjusted Net Operating Profit after Tax ("Adjusted NOPAT"), a non-GAAP measure, divided by Invested Capital, a non-GAAP measure. The calculation of Adjusted ROIC together with a reconciliation of Adjusted NOPAT to Net Income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, are presented in the schedules to this press release. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Adjusted ROIC is not calculated based on measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to similar metrics calculated based on measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Net debt is defined as debt plus or minus the fair value of cross currency basis swaps net of margin calls less cash and cash equivalents and cash pledged for the issuance of guarantees. Management believes that Net debt is a useful measure of indebtedness because it takes into account the cash and cash equivalent balances held by the Company as well as the total external debt of the Company. Net debt is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to debt determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Leverage is defined as Net debt divided by last twelve months Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag.