Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. ("Freshpet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FRPT) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $262.7 million, an increase of 22.0%.

Net income of $18.1 million, compared to the prior year period of $15.3 million.

Gross margin of 42.5%, compared to the prior year period of 34.6%.

Adjusted Gross Margin of 48.1%, compared to the prior year period of 41.1%. 1

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.6 million, compared to the prior year period of $31.3 million.1



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year

Net sales of $975.2 million, an increase of 27.2%.

Net income of $46.9 million, compared to the prior year net loss of $33.6 million.

Gross margin of 40.6%, compared to the prior year of 32.7%.

Adjusted Gross Margin of 46.5%, compared to the prior year of 40.0%. 1

Adjusted EBITDA of $161.8 million, compared to the prior year of $66.6 million. 1

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $154.3 million, compared to $75.9 million in the prior year.

"Fiscal year 2024 was a breakout year for Freshpet. We continued to deliver the exceptional net sales growth investors have come to expect from Freshpet but also delivered very strong profit improvements - and even exceeded some of the fiscal year 2027 targets we set two years ago. We also delivered full-year positive net income for the first time. The strength of this sustained performance, coupled with our operating cash flow improvements, gives us confidence we will be free cash flow positive in 2026 and able to self-fund our growth going forward," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet's Chief Executive Officer. "This strong performance also enables us to raise our long-term profit margin targets today to reflect the additional scale benefits we believe we can deliver as we transform the pet food category and nourish pets, people, and the planet. We remain focused on delivering disciplined, consistent growth, and outsized profitability improvements, that we believe will drive shareholder value going forward."

Fourth Quarter 2024

Net sales increased 22.0% to $262.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $215.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 20.7%.

Gross profit was $111.6 million, or 42.5% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $74.6 million, or 34.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period. The increase in reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to lower input costs, reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Adjusted Gross Profit was $126.3 million, or 48.1% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $88.5 million, or 41.1% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $92.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.7 million for the prior year period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased by 740 basis points to 35.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 27.7% for the prior year period, primarily due to increased media as a percentage of net sales, higher share-based compensation and increased variable compensation accrual. Adjusted SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $73.6 million, or 28.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $57.2 million, or 26.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year period.1

Net income was $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.3 million for the prior year period. The increase in net income was due to contribution from higher sales and improved gross margin, partially offset by increased SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $31.3 million for the prior year period.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Full Year 2024

Net sales increased 27.2% to $975.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $766.9 million for the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 26.1%.

Gross profit was $396.0 million, or 40.6% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $250.9 million, or 32.7% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year. The increase in reported gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to lower input costs, reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Adjusted Gross Profit was $453.5 million, or 46.5% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $306.6 million, or 40.0% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year.1

SG&A was $358.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $281.3 million for the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A remained consistent at 36.7% for both the full years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. SG&A as a percentage of net sales remained consistent as the decreases due to reduced logistics as a percentage of net sales and the absence of non-recurring charges incurred in the prior year were fully offset by increased media as a percentage of net sales, higher share-based compensation and increased variable compensation accrual. Adjusted SG&A for the full year ended December 31, 2024 was $291.6 million, or 29.9% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $240.1 million, or 31.3% as a percentage of net sales, for the prior year.1

Net income was $46.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $33.6 million for the prior year. The improvement in net income was due to contribution from higher sales, improved gross margin, reduced logistics costs as a percentage of net sales, and gain on equity investment, partially offset by increased SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA was $161.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $66.6 million for the prior year.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $268.6 million with $395.2 million of debt outstanding net of $7.3 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash from operations was $154.3 million, an increase of $78.3 million compared to the prior year.

The Company will utilize its balance sheet to support its ongoing capital needs in connection with its long-term capacity plan.

1 Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for how the Company defines these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.

Outlook

For full year 2025, the Company is providing the following guidance:

Net sales in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion, an increase of 21% to 24% from 2024;

Adjusted EBITDA of at least $210 million; and

Capital expenditures of ~$250 million.



The Company is also updating its long-term guidance. For full year 2027, the Company now expects:

Net sales of $1.8 billion, unchanged;

Adjusted Gross Margin of 48%, compared to 45% previously; and

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, compared to 18% previously.



The Company does not provide guidance for net income (loss), the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income (loss) and the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of costs of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future results.

Conference Call & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information

As previously announced, today, February 20, 2025, the Company will host a conference call with members of its leadership team. The conference call webcast is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET and will be hosted and archived on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com. Due to the Company's participation in the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, there will not be a question and answer session this quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our ability to achieve our 2027 targets, create meaningful shareholder value, and guidance with respect to 2024 net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. While Freshpet believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements described herein, including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the U.S. GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)

Adjusted SG&A Expenses

Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a percentage of net sales

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



Adjusted Gross Profit: Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit before depreciation expense, non-cash share-based compensation and loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment.

Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash share-based compensation, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system, fees related to the capped call transactions, loss on disposal of equipment, advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement, and organizational changes.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA less gain on equity investment, plus loss on equity method investment, non-cash share-based compensation expense, implementation and other costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, fees related to the capped call transactions, advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement, and organizational changes.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company's operations and, when considered with both the Company's GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance.

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,633 $ 296,871 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 68,419 56,754 Inventories, net 80,794 63,238 Prepaid expenses 16,026 7,615 Other current assets 3,126 2,841 Total Current Assets 436,998 427,319 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,065,869 979,164 Deposits on equipment 1,047 1,895 Operating lease right of use assets 3,366 3,616 Long term investment in equity securities 33,446 23,528 Other assets 34,152 28,899 Total Assets $ 1,574,878 $ 1,464,421 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 39,164 $ 36,096 Accrued expenses 56,263 49,816 Current operating lease liabilities 1,322 1,312 Current finance lease liabilities 2,120 1,998 Total Current Liabilities $ 98,869 $ 89,222 Convertible senior notes 395,163 393,074 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,213 2,591 Long term finance lease liabilities 23,273 26,080 Total Liabilities $ 519,518 $ 510,967 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 48,716 issued and 48,702 outstanding on December 31, 2024, and 48,277 issued and 48,263 outstanding on December 31, 2023 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 1,338,160 1,282,984 Accumulated deficit (281,806 ) (328,731 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (787 ) (591 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 14 shares on December 31, 2024 and on December 31, 2023 (256 ) (256 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,055,360 953,454 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,574,878 $ 1,464,421

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) NET SALES $ 262,708 $ 215,420 $ 975,177 $ 766,895 COST OF GOODS SOLD 151,108 140,846 579,221 516,023 GROSS PROFIT 111,600 74,575 395,956 250,872 SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 92,223 59,680 357,957 281,318 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 19,377 14,895 37,999 (30,446 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest and Other Income, net 2,710 3,843 11,868 13,029 Interest Expense (3,528 ) (3,449 ) (12,262 ) (14,097 ) Gain on Equity Investment - - 9,918 - (818 ) 394 9,524 (1,068 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 18,559 15,289 47,523 (31,514 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 436 - 598 210 LOSS ON EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT - - - 1,890 INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 18,123 $ 15,289 $ 46,925 $ (33,614 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME: Change in foreign currency translation $ (603 ) $ 368 $ (196 ) $ (1,961 ) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (603 ) 368 (196 ) (1,961 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 17,520 $ 15,657 $ 46,729 $ (35,575 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS -BASIC $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 $ (0.70 ) -DILUTED $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.93 $ (0.70 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING -BASIC 48,642 48,244 48,487 48,163 -DILUTED 50,407 49,889 50,255 48,163

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 46,925 $ (33,614 ) $ (59,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Provision for loss (gains) on accounts receivable 467 (2 ) (20 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,284 4,321 396 Share-based compensation 51,807 24,935 26,092 Inventory obsolescence 347 - 3,455 Depreciation and amortization 73,615 58,517 34,555 Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount 2,089 4,060 795 Change in operating lease right of use asset 1,350 1,549 1,372 Loss on equity method investment - 1,890 3,731 Gain on equity investment (9,918 ) - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,228 ) 820 (32,993 ) Inventories (15,484 ) (1,207 ) (26,171 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 269 (2,249 ) (435 ) Other assets (5,063 ) (4,053 ) (3,141 ) Accounts payable 12,484 3,543 (3,063 ) Accrued expenses 7,811 19,237 13,078 Operating lease liability (1,467 ) (1,807 ) (1,384 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 154,288 75,940 (43,227 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment (187,092 ) (239,093 ) (230,071 ) Purchase of short-term investments - (113,441 ) (19,840 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 113,441 19,840 Investments in equity method investment - - (3,293 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (187,092 ) (239,093 ) (233,364 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 9,138 4,517 471 Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units (2,595 ) (1,400 ) (1,441 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,977 ) (1,109 ) - Purchase of capped call options - (66,211 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes - 393,518 - Debt issuance costs - (2,026 ) - Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Facility - - 78,000 Repayment of borrowings under Credit Facility - - (78,000 ) Proceeds from common shares issued in primary offering, net of issuance cost - - 337,508 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 4,566 327,289 336,538 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (28,238 ) 164,136 59,947 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 296,871 132,735 72,788 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 268,633 $ 296,871 $ 132,735

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 111,600 $ 74,575 $ 395,956 $ 250,872 Depreciation expense 13,358 8,103 49,056 41,209 Non-cash share-based compensation 1,310 2,299 7,761 10,995 Loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment 5 3,547 696 3,547 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 126,273 $ 88,524 $ 453,469 $ 306,623 Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 48.1 % 41.1 % 46.5 % 40.0 %

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) SG&A expenses $ 92,223 $ 59,680 $ 357,957 $ 281,318 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,780 4,248 21,747 15,849 Non-cash share-based compensation (a) 12,635 (2,315 ) 44,045 13,941 Loss on disposal of equipment 225 86 588 774 Enterprise Resource Planning (b) - 465 - 2,457 Capped Call Transactions fees (c) - - - 113 Shareholder activism defense engagement (d) - - - 8,177 Organization changes (e) - - - (67 ) Adjusted SG&A Expenses $ 73,583 $ 57,196 $ 291,577 $ 240,074 Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales 28.0 % 26.6 % 29.9 % 31.3 %

(a) Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense compared to prior periods. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed. (b) Represents costs associated with the implementation of an ERP system. (c) Represents fees associated with the Capped Call Transactions associated with our sale of Convertible Notes in 2023. (d) Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism defense engagement. (e) Represents a true-up to transition costs related to the organization changes designed to support growth, including several changes in organizational structure designed to enhance capabilities and support long-term growth objectives.

FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 18,123 $ 15,289 $ 46,925 $ (33,614 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,138 12,351 70,803 57,058 Interest expense, net of interest income 760 (394 ) 335 1,069 Income tax expense 436 - 598 210 EBITDA $ 38,457 $ 27,246 $ 118,661 $ 24,723 Gain on equity investment $ - $ - $ (9,918 ) $ - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 230 3,633 1,284 4,321 Non-cash share-based compensation (a) 13,946 (16 ) 51,807 24,936 Loss on equity method investment - - - 1,890 Enterprise Resource Planning (b) - 465 - 2,457 Capped Call Transactions fees (c) - - - 113 Shareholder activism defense engagement (d) - - - 8,177 Organization changes (e) - - - (67 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,633 $ 31,328 $ 161,834 $ 66,550 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales 20.0 % 14.5 % 16.6 % 8.7 %