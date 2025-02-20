Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment and Land Betterment Exchange Launch Crypto Token, the First Industrial Environmentalist Platform

$LBX.X offers a positive financial incentive to work with both industrialists and environmentalists to clean up the environment and drive communities forward

Land Betterment and Land Betterment Exchange ($LBX.X), a utility based token written on the Solana framework, are reinventing how industrialist and environmentalist work together to benefit our infrastructure, economy, environment and local communities through a utility-based crypto token offering a monetary incentive and positive reward for the environmental cleanup of legacy mining operations in the United States that once helped build our country. The Land Betterment Exchange is traded on DEXSCREENER with future token issuances earned by participants applying through the established Land Betterment Corporation token issuance process.

$LBX.X has the potential to drive billions of dollars of investment back into distressed rural communities, and by doing so create high paying jobs through the first positive incentive-based model of environmentalism and job creation.

Our country, infrastructure, hospitals, schools and communities were built based on materials mined throughout the United States. Communities containing these vital materials and resources were formed to manufacture products that provided us with our way of life today.

Today, with the evolution of energy and domestic manufacturing, many of these communities and regions have been left behind with a loss of jobs and economic activity, combined with scarred mining landscapes that need to be repaired and reinvigorated.

The solution is the Land Betterment Exchange token issuance process, which will drive capital to these communities to create jobs. These jobs will replace former mining positions with roles in reclamation and environmental cleanup, leveraging skill sets in engineering, dirt moving and water management.

The launch of the $LBX.X token provides a ray of light that could turn very quickly into a bright sunny day through the deployment of community benefit through capitalism.

The $LBX.X token solution is designed to provide a positive financial incentive for environmental remediation, directly rewarding those who contribute to cleanup efforts and improve the surrounding communities. This approach represents a shift from traditional methods that relied on penalties and fines, which have not delivered meaningful results for communities or the environment.

By encouraging proactive restoration, this model helps drive lasting environmental improvements.

About Land Betterment Exchange

Land Betterment Exchange($LBX.X), is a utility-based cryptocurrency token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and optimizing industrial growth within the region by creating new sustainable jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit thisisLBX.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Instagram , Facebook , X , LinkedIn .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn .

Special Note Regarding Comments and Statements herein

Please refer to our WHITEPAPER which is linked to our website for a clarification and or statements made with regards to the LBX Token.

Contact Us:

info@thisislbx.com

www.thisislbx.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire