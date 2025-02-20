Anzeige
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2025 13:36 Uhr
MiNK Therapeutics Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has received formal notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has regained compliance with both the minimum bid price and market value of listed securities requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, MiNK now meets all Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements, and the matter has been closed.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential and expected benefits of iNKT cell therapies, as well as plans, timelines, and goals for current and future programs. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law, and all such statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact
investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact
communications@minktherapeutics.com


