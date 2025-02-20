BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments receives order from DairyExperts for animal nutrition research

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") announces an order of approx. SEK 0.5 million from DairyExperts, a US-based organisation specialising in livestock health and nutrition. The order includes a Gas Endeavour® III system along with accessories designed to enhance feed analysis, optimise nutrition research, and drive innovation in the animal nutrition sector. The order is of strategic value and marks an important step in BPC's expansion into the U.S. animal nutrition market, mirroring the success in biodegradability applications.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments: "Demand for our instruments in the animal nutrition sector is growing as awareness increases around the potential to optimise nutrient performance. This order reflects the business opportunities and market potential for our analytical solutions in the US, and we are grateful for the trust from DairyExperts in our technology. Their commitment to understanding feed digestibility and fermentation processes supports the industry in tackling key challenges. Our instruments will empower them to further explore these areas, developing new methods to refine feed strategies and improve livestock health."

Advancing animal nutrition research

BPC Instruments provides advanced tools for animal nutrition research and analysis, focusing on in-vitro digestibility assessments for both ruminants and monogastric animals. These instruments facilitate feed quality evaluations, digestibility assessments, fermentation kinetics analysis, and nutritional parameters studies. As part of this order, DairyExperts will receive a Gas Endeavour® III system along with specialised components that allow feed experts to analyse feed breakdown and digestion processes. This enables more accurate assessments of feed quality, additive testing, and improved nutrition strategies. Revenue from this order is expected to be recognised in Q1 of this year.

About Gas Endeavour® III

Gas Endeavour® III is an advanced laboratory instrument platform designed for precise evaluation of gas production or consumption measurements in both batch and continuous processes. With its fully automated operation, an intuitive user interface, and high reliability, it offers exceptional ease of use. The system is available with 18 or 9 parallel channels, allowing for the simultaneous evaluation of multiple samples.

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

