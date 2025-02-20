Marlborough, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics that use its INTASYL® siRNA gene silencing technology designed to make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells. Phio announced today the appointment of Mr. David H. Deming to the Phio Board of Directors, effective Feb 19, 2025. Mr. Deming will immediately serve as a member of the Board's Nominating Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. Deming, the Board now comprises 6 directors, 5 of whom are independent.

"Mr. Deming's extensive experience in in the biopharma sector, both through his investment banking career and service on a number of corporate boards provides a valuable resource to Phio as we pursue our mission to advance our gene silencing technology for a cancer free future." said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

David Deming has over 30 years of experience in investment banking and asset management. He was with JP Morgan for over 27 years in both M&A and leading the Health Group in investment banking for his last 12 years there. After leaving JP Morgan, he joined Integrated Finance Limited where he developed the SmartNest 401(k) asset allocation product which was sold to Dimensional Fund Advisors in 2010. David graduated from Hobart College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He served on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Board of Trustees for 15 years, serving 9 years as Chairman.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary INTASYL siRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. INTASYL can target and silence virtually any gene with high degree of specificity across a wide range of cell types and tissues. INTASYL is designed to enhance the ability of immune cells to more effectively kill tumor cells. INTASYL has also demonstrated enhancement adoptive cell therapy. Notably, INTASYL is a self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics without the need for formulation enhancements or manipulations to reach its target.

Phio's lead clinical program, PH-762, is an INTASYL compound that silences PD-1. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) received FDA clearance for an Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate PH-762 in the treatment of cutaneous SCC, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma in second quarter of 2023.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

