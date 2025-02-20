Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
"The Company's fourth quarter results meaningfully exceeded expectations on both revenue and profit, underscoring our progress in building a new Unity," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.
"The successful launch of Unity 6, the appeal of our new pricing model, and the progress we're making in AI for our advertising customers are providing a lot of optimism for the future," Bromberg continued.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:
- Revenue was $457 million, compared to $609 million in the fourth quarter 2023.
- Revenue from our strategic portfolio was $442 million, compared to $423 million, up 4% year-over-year.
- Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter 2023.
- Grow Solutions revenue was $305 million, compared to $319 million in the fourth quarter 2023.
- GAAP net loss was $123 million, with a margin of (27)%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million, with a margin of 23%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $112 million.
- Free Cash Flow was $106 million.
Full Year 2024 Results:
- Revenue was $1,813 million, compared to $2,187 million for the full year 2023.
- Revenue from our strategic portfolio was $1,723 million, compared to $1,733 million, down 1% year-over-year.
- Create Solutions revenue was $614 million, compared to $859 million for the full year 2023.
- Grow Solutions revenue was $1,199 million, compared to $1,328 million for the full year 2023.
- GAAP net loss was $664 million, with a margin of (37)%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $390 million, with a margin of 21%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $316 million.
- Free Cash Flow was $286 million.
Fourth Quarter Results
Revenue
Revenue was $457 million, down 25% year-over-year driven by our portfolio reset.
Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, down 47% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of approximately $99 million of incremental revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 from terminating an agreement with Weta FX limited (the "Weta FX termination") revenue would have been down 20% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by our portfolio reset, partially offset by 15% growth in subscription revenue, and 50% growth in Industry strategic revenue.
Grow Solutions revenue was $305 million, down 5% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of the return of customer incentives issued by ironSource prior to the merger ("customer credits") for which we received approximately $21 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, Grow Solutions revenue would have been up 2% year-over-year. The change was driven by strong seasonal demand.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30, as compared to $0.66 for the same period in 2023.
Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net loss for the quarter was $123 million, compared to $254 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net loss margin was (27)%, compared to (42)% in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to decreases in our personnel-related costs.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $112 million, compared to $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $106 million, with a margin of 23%, compared to $186 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of 30%. Excluding the $102 million impact from the Weta FX termination, and excluding $21 million in customer credits each in the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA would have been $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a margin of 13%. The better than expected adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to better cost control and higher than expected revenue.
Free Cash Flow for the quarter was $106 million, compared to $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Results
Revenue
Revenue was $1,813 million, down 17% year-over-year driven by our portfolio reset, the Weta FX termination, and decreases in Grow Solutions revenue.
Create Solutions revenue was $614 million, down 29% year-over-year. Excluding the approximately $99 million impact of the Weta FX termination, revenue would have been down 19% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by our portfolio reset, and partially offset by 13% growth in our subscription revenues and 55% growth in industry strategic revenue.
Grow Solutions revenue was $1,199 million, down 10% year-over-year. Excluding the $72 million impact of the customer credits in 2023 and an immaterial amount of customer credits in 2024, Grow Solutions revenue would have been down 4% year-over-year.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.68 compared to $2.16 in the previous year.
Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net loss for the year was $664 million compared to $826 million in the full year 2023.
Net loss margin of (37)%, compared to (38)% in the full year 2023, due to decreases in our personnel-related costs, and the gain on repurchase of our convertible notes.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the year was $316 million, compared to $235 million in the full year 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $390 million, with a margin of 21%, compared to $448 million in the full year 2023, with a margin of 20%. Excluding the $102 million impact from the Weta FX termination, and excluding $72 million in customer credits in the full year 2023, adjusted EBITDA would have been $274 million in the full year 2023, with a margin of 14%. The better than expected adjusted EBITDA margin in the full year 2024 was due to better cost control.
Free Cash Flow for the year was $286 million, compared to $179 million in the full year 2023.
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,528 million, and decreased by $76 million, as compared with $1,604 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by $316 million of net cash provided by our operating activities, offset by $338 million used in financing activities primarily for the repurchase of convertible notes, and $42 million used in investing activities.
Q1 2025 Guidance1
- Revenue of $405 to $415 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $65 million.
About Unity
Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par share data)
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,517,672
1,590,325
Accounts receivable, net
573,884
611,723
Prepaid expenses and other
133,795
122,843
Total current assets
2,225,351
2,324,891
Property and equipment, net
98,819
140,887
Goodwill
3,166,304
3,166,304
Intangible assets, net
1,066,235
1,406,745
Other assets
180,698
204,614
Total assets
6,737,407
7,243,441
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
13,948
14,517
Accrued expenses and other
294,951
307,704
Publisher payables
394,284
385,113
Deferred revenue
186,304
186,769
Total current liabilities
889,487
894,103
Convertible notes
2,238,922
2,711,750
Long-term deferred revenue
16,846
6,015
Other long-term liabilities
165,004
217,195
Total liabilities
3,310,259
3,829,063
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
230,627
225,797
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.000005 par value:
Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares 409,393 and 384,872
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
6,936,038
6,259,479
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,425
(5,009
Accumulated deficit
(3,735,944
(3,071,830
Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity
3,190,671
3,182,642
Noncontrolling interest
5,850
5,939
Total stockholders' equity
3,196,521
3,188,581
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,737,407
7,243,441
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
457,099
609,268
1,813,255
2,187,317
Cost of revenue
115,537
261,582
480,853
733,722
Gross profit
341,562
347,686
1,332,402
1,453,595
Operating expenses
Research and development
217,970
265,150
924,830
1,053,588
Sales and marketing
175,747
215,367
752,649
834,625
General and administrative
71,499
126,129
410,072
398,176
Total operating expenses
465,216
606,646
2,087,551
2,286,389
Loss from operations
(123,654
(258,960
(755,149
(832,794
Interest expense
(5,839
(6,155
(23,542
(24,580
Interest income and other income (expense), net
9,108
20,840
111,558
59,529
Loss before income taxes
(120,385
(244,275
(667,133
(797,845
Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes
2,138
9,710
(2,846
28,477
Net loss
(122,523
(253,985
(664,287
(826,322
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
204
(1,239
(173
(4,311
Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(122,727
(252,749
(664,114
(822,011
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(0.30
(0.66
(1.68
(2.16
Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share
405,172
381,788
395,951
380,457
Net loss
(122,523
(253,985
(664,287
(826,322
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
(8,102
5,847
(5,544
(4,556
Change in unrealized gains on derivative instruments
289
Comprehensive loss
(130,625
(248,138
(669,831
(830,589
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
204
(1,239
(173
(4,311
Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(1,664
1,210
(1,128
(949
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(1,460
(26
(1,301
(5,260
Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(129,165
(248,112
(668,530
(825,329
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net loss
(122,523
(253,985
(664,287
(826,322
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
103,161
232,254
408,980
563,916
Stock-based compensation expense
110,356
180,953
596,249
648,696
Gain on repayment of convertible note
(61,371
Impairment of property and equipment
(83
22,791
Other
8,574
13,056
23,309
24,613
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
1,896
(6,555
37,359
21,791
Prepaid expenses and other
746
(2,040
(11,203
20,314
Other assets
(7,113
11,514
(2,746
45,047
Accounts payable
652
(6,881
742
(6,313
Accrued expenses and other
8,696
2,952
(6,671
(21,069
Publisher payables
11,731
(23,147
9,170
(60,509
Other long-term liabilities
(1,181
12,017
(47,963
(47,245
Deferred revenue
(2,720
(88,035
11,194
(128,219
Net cash provided by operating activities
112,192
72,103
315,553
234,700
Investing activities
Purchases of short-term investments
(212
Proceeds from principal repayments and maturities of short-term investments
102,673
Purchases of non-marketable investments
(2,500
Purchases of intangible assets
(12,860
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,442
(11,361
(29,549
(55,921
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(6,442
(11,361
(42,409
44,040
Financing activities
Repayments of convertible note
(414,999
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(250,000
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans
19,390
10,991
76,692
75,985
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,390
10,991
(338,307
(174,015
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(13,227
11,510
(11,223
(6,146
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
111,913
83,243
(76,386
98,579
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,415,968
1,521,024
1,604,267
1,505,688
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
1,527,881
1,604,267
1,527,881
1,604,267
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.
However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, acquisitions, restructurings and reorganizations, insurance reimbursement for legal expenses, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
We define non-GAAP cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define non-GAAP general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, acquisitions, restructurings and reorganizations, and insurance reimbursement for legal expenses. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.
UNITY SOFTWARE, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Revenue
457,099
609,268
1,813,255
2,187,317
GAAP net loss
(122,523
(253,985
(664,287
(826,322
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
110,203
180,953
469,128
648,696
Amortization of intangible assets expense
88,465
219,647
353,371
515,489
Depreciation of property and equipment
14,696
12,606
55,609
48,427
Restructuring and reorganization costs
16,398
31,396
266,855
70,373
Acquisition-related costs
888
Legal settlement costs
(3,250
Interest expense
5,839
6,155
23,542
24,580
Interest income and other expense, net
(9,108
(20,840
(111,558
(59,529
Income tax expense
2,138
9,710
(2,846
28,477
Adjusted EBITDA
106,108
185,642
389,814
447,829
GAAP net loss margin
(27
(42
(37
(38
Adjusted EBITDA margin
23
30
21
20
Adjusted gross profit reconciliation
GAAP gross profit
341,562
347,686
1,332,402
1,453,595
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
9,685
21,972
43,566
80,213
Amortization of intangible assets expense
27,293
139,754
108,580
243,690
Depreciation expense
2,372
2,839
9,613
10,480
Restructuring and reorganization costs
117
10,447
15,154
13,510
Adjusted gross profit
381,029
522,698
1,509,315
1,801,488
GAAP gross margin
75
57
73
66
Adjusted gross margin
83
86
83
82
Operating expenses reconciliation
Cost of revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
115,537
261,582
480,853
733,722
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,685
(21,972
(43,566
(80,213
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(27,293
(139,754
(108,580
(243,690
Depreciation expense
(2,372
(2,839
(9,613
(10,480
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(117
(10,447
(15,154
(13,510
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
76,070
86,570
303,940
385,829
GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
25
43
27
34
Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
17
14
17
18
Research and development
GAAP research and development expense
217,970
265,150
924,830
1,053,588
Stock-based compensation expense
(58,077
(76,001
(240,556
(290,160
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(17,737
(28,734
(69,345
(84,022
Depreciation expense
(7,025
(5,608
(26,686
(21,994
Acquisition-related costs
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(1,892
(1,284
(54,460
(23,588
Non-GAAP research and development expense
133,239
153,523
533,783
633,824
GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
48
44
51
48
Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
29
25
29
29
Sales and marketing
GAAP sales and marketing expense
175,747
215,367
752,649
834,625
Stock-based compensation expense
(20,898
(38,189
(95,171
(143,461
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(43,435
(51,159
(175,446
(187,777
Depreciation expense
(3,199
(2,450
(11,567
(8,756
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(5,135
(98
(56,888
(9,059
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
103,080
123,471
413,577
485,572
GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
38
35
42
38
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
23
20
23
22
General and administrative
GAAP general and administrative expense
71,499
126,129
410,072
398,176
Stock-based compensation expense
(21,543
(44,791
(89,835
(134,862
Depreciation expense
(2,100
(1,709
(7,743
(7,197
Acquisition-related costs
(888
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(9,254
(19,567
(140,353
(24,216
Insurance reimbursement for legal settlement
3,250
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
38,602
60,062
172,141
234,263
GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
16
21
23
18
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
8
10
10
11
Free Cash Flow reconciliation
Net cash provided by operating activities
112,192
72,103
315,553
234,700
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,442
(11,361
(29,549
(55,921
Free cash flow
105,750
60,742
286,004
178,779
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(6,442
(11,361
(42,409
44,040
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,390
10,991
(338,307
(174,015
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity's ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding the release of Vector, including anticipated timing for the rollout on iOS and Android and the impact on financial results, as well as expectations regarding Vector's improvements over time and Unity's ability to mature the product and operate it at scale; (iii) plans to allocate R&D to the highest impact initiatives, complement revenue growth with ongoing margin expansion, drive growth and to be prudent stewards of shareholder capital; (iv) near term expected uses of capital; (v) plans to focus on per share returns and reduce shareholder dilution from stock-based compensation; (vi) expectations regarding revenue from non-strategic portfolio and stock-based compensation expense for 2025; (vii) Unity's opportunity to gradually de-lever over the next several years; and (viii) Unity's financial guidance for the first quarter 2025.
The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing restrictions related to the gaming industry in China; (iv) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (v) Unity's ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (vi) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vii) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (viii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (ix) Unity's ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (x) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (xi) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xiii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xv) the effectiveness of the company reset; (xvi) Unity's ability to successfully transition executive leadership and (xvii) the launch of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.
Source: Unity Software Inc.
_________________________________
1 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter non-GAAP results included in this shareholder letter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220165070/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
ir@unity3d.com
investors.unity.com/
Media Relations:
UnityComms@unity3d.com
investors.unity.com/resources/contact-media-relations/