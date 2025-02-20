Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
20.02.2025 14:02 Uhr
Prometheus Laboratories Unveils New Data on Precision-Guided Care for IBD at ECCO'25 Congress

Finanznachrichten News

New Evidence Reinforces Drug Clearance as a Critical Metric in Tailoring Biologic Therapy

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare, presented seven abstracts on precision-guided care in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) today at the 20th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation). The abstracts showcase how Prometheus' proprietary test portfolio and pipeline empowers clinicians treating IBD with data that aids them in optimizing biologic treatment and supports improved patient outcomes.

One significant abstract evaluated the predictive value of vedolizumab (VDZ) drug clearance (CL), a critical pharmacokinetic (PK) property, on therapeutic response and outcomes. The study was a retrospective analysis of a subset of patients from the LOVE-CD trial. These VDZ treated IBD patients had a median drug clearance of 0.154 L/day and patients with accelerated clearance above this threshold were nine times less likely to achieve endoscopic remission and 2.1 times less likely to achieve clinical and biochemical remission.

"The high-quality scientific presentations at ECCO this year, resulting from collaborations between our Research and Development team and major IBD centers of excellence in the US and Europe, further our understanding of how clinicians can use predictive analytics to personalize and improve care for their IBD patients," stated Patricia Vasquez, President of Prometheus Laboratories. "We now have more clinical data supporting drug clearance as a key metric for assessing IBD patients on biologic treatment. By measuring drug clearance, clinicians can better predict how a patient may respond to biologic treatment, improving both patient care and cost efficiency."

The following are select abstracts presented at the ECCO'25 scientific poster session on Feb. 19 that contribute to the growing evidence for precision-guided care in IBD:

  • Anti-integrin avß6 autoantibodies are detected in preclinical, incident and established colonic Crohn's disease (OP28)

  • An integrative blood-based risk score predicts development of Crohn's Disease (P0558)

  • Clinical validity of a seroproteomic index of endoscopic activity in pediatric Crohn's disease (P0421)

  • Systemic antibody responses predict the onset of Inflammatory Bowel Disease up to 10 years before diagnosis (OP01)

  • Higher vedolizumab clearance associates with poor therapeutic outcomes during maintenance therapy of vedolizumab in Crohn's disease (P0972)

  • Impact of assay on the predictive performance of model-informed precision dosing of ustekinumab in patients with Crohn's disease (P0865)

  • Seroproteomic index of endoscopic activity associates with endoscopic outcomes in a longitudinal cohort of ulcerative colitis adults (P0485)

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leader in IBD patient care solutions for 30 years. Our robust portfolio of tests empowers providers to diagnose, treat and help get IBD patients into remission faster with precision-guided care. Our proprietary test portfolio can aid providers who treat IBD patients through the entire patient care journey - from diagnosis to achieving and maintaining long-term remission. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Chrystal Johnson
Sr. Marketing & Events Specialist
Prometheus Laboratories Inc
marketing@prometheuslabs.com

SOURCE: Prometheus Laboratories



