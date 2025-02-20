Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining to Host In Person Investor Presesentation

Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce that on Tuesday March 4, 2025, the Company will be hosting a breakfast presentation for interested investors.

During the event, CEO, Vernon Baker, will be providing a corporate update followed by a question-and-answer session. Space at this event is limited and reservations are on a first-response basis.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday March 4, 2025, 8:00AM ET

Location: Ventum Capital Boardroom, Brookfield Place 181 Bay Street, Suite 2500

Toronto, ON M5J 2T3

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jaguar-mining-corporate-update-presentation-tickets-1233293888219?aff=oddtdtcreator

Registration deadline: Thursday February 27, 2020, 5:00PM ET

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 41,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is planned to restart in early 2025. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1854

Alfred Colas

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com

416-847-1848

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire