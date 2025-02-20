Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Strategic Business Pursuit of DehydraTECH-Liraglutide

Pursuing the world's first-ever orally-dosed liraglutide

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces that it has made a strategic business decision to further investigate the commercial opportunities and applications for a unique new GLP-1 solution: orally taken liraglutide processed with our wholly-owned DehydraTECH enhancement technology.

"Our ability to work with liraglutide, which went off-patent last year, is an opportunity that does not often present itself," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "Lexaria has already demonstrated that our unique DehydraTECH technology seems to deliver potent oral delivery performance characteristics to liraglutide. This opens the door to the possibility of Lexaria developing and selling the world's first oral capsule or tablet version of liraglutide."

As part of that strategic business decision, Lexaria has already filed certain patent applications related to DehydraTECH-enhanced oral liraglutide which, if granted, will further support Lexaria's ability to commercialize oral DehydraTECH-liraglutide. Presently, there is no oral version of liraglutide available commercially anywhere in the world and Lexaria is hopeful that potential new patent awards in this sector could be of strategic value to the Company.

Lexaria's patent applications are reinforced by the successful animal study results announced on November 20, 2024 that evidenced superior pharmacodynamic ("PD") performance. In that study, DehydraTECH-liraglutide outperformed the Rybelsus® control group by week 12 both in terms of blood sugar and body weight control, by 11.53% (p<0.0001) and 11.13% (p=0.0395) respectively.

Those positive study results reinforced Lexaria's diversified strategy to conduct work, all at the same time, on all three of the world's leading GLP-1/GIP weight-loss/diabetes drugs: liraglutide, semaglutide, and tirzepatide. Estimated global 2024 revenue of these three drugs is~$30 billion, compared to just $300 million in 2018, an increase of 100x or 10,000%.

To support the broader strategy of entering the GLP-1 weight loss and diabetes control market as quickly as possible, Lexaria is also preparing to commence pilot clinical testing of DehydraTECH-liraglutide in humans, as announced on January 15, 2025, when we received the necessary independent ethics board approval that allowed our contract research organization to begin to implement and execute human pilot study GLP-1-H25-5 (the "Study"). That Study will compare an oral version of liraglutide, formulated from the DehydraTECH-processing of Saxenda® to the conventional injected liraglutide (Saxenda®).

If that Study is successful, Lexaria intends to begin additional registrational clinical testing to demonstrate wider safety and PD performance utilizing orally-dosed DehydraTECH-liraglutide. Positive results could then be used as part of a potentially accelerated regulatory approval pathway with the Food and Drug Administration to seek approval to launch the world's first orally-dosed liraglutide, ideally with the approval of liraglutide's developer, Novo Nordisk®.

Liraglutide is currently sold only in an injectable form under the brand names Saxenda® and Victoza®, both manufactured by Novo Nordisk®. Despite the launch of a genericized injected version of liraglutide by Teva® during 2024, liraglutide sold by Novo Nordisk® under the brand names of Saxenda® still generated US$849 million in the first half of 2024; and generated an additional US$1.6 billion in recent annual revenue under the brand name Victoza®.

Approved for use by diabetics to control blood sugar, liraglutide has also evidenced an ability to slow cognitive decline and reduce shrinkage of those areas of the brain that control memory, learning, and language by nearly 50% as compared to placebo in a Phase 2b clinical trial.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 48 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

