Verde Bioresins, Inc.: Mr. Chain Introduces EarthMade Line of Plastic Chain Featuring Verde Bioresins' Biodegradable Polyethylene

Verde Bioresins, a pioneer in sustainable polymer technology, announces its partnership with Mr. Chain, a leading U.S. manufacturer of plastic barrier chain and stanchions, in the launch of Mr. Chain's revolutionary EarthMade line of plastic chain, made with Verde biobased and biodegradable line of PolyEarthylene resins. This industry-first innovation represents a significant milestone in sustainable materials, offering a more eco-friendly solution without compromising quality, durability, or performance.

As industries and consumers increasingly prioritize environmental responsibility, the EarthMade product line delivers a tangible solution to reduce plastic waste. By incorporating Verde Bioresins' proprietary biodegradable polyethylene, Mr. Chain's EarthMade plastic chain is designed to break down under natural environmental conditions, offering an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional plastic chain.

"The introduction of the EarthMade product line perfectly reflects our company's long-standing commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Todd Schubert, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mr. Chain. "We are thrilled to partner with Verde Bioresins to bring these groundbreaking products to market. Our customers have been actively seeking eco-friendly alternatives, and we are proud to provide a solution that aligns with their values while maintaining the durability they expect from Mr. Chain."

Verde Bioresins' PolyEarthylene line of biobased, biodegradable, and recyclable polyethylene and polypropylene polymers provides industries with a practical solution for reducing plastic waste. Designed for seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes without additional investment, PolyEarthylene offers the same high-performance mechanical properties as conventional polyethylene and polypropylene. Engineered to break down in typical landfill environments, it addresses a critical global need for sustainable plastic alternatives, helping businesses meet their sustainability goals without compromising performance or efficiency.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mr. Chain to bring our biodegradable polyethylene to the forefront of the plastic barrier chain industry," said Mr. Brian Gordon, President of Verde Bioresins. "This partnership represents an important step in expanding the reach of sustainable materials across diverse applications. Mr. Chain's commitment to innovation and sustainability makes them an ideal partner to showcase the potential of our eco-friendly resin technology."

Mr. Chain EarthMade Products

The EarthMade product line is set to revolutionize applications across multiple industries, including event management, crowd control, safety barriers, and more. Customers can expect the same level of quality and dependability of traditional plastic chain products, with the added benefit of knowing they are contributing to a more sustainable future.

"With the introduction of the EarthMade line, we are not only responding to market demand but also leading the charge toward responsible material use in our industry," added Todd Schubert from Mr Chain. "We believe sustainability and performance can go hand in hand, and these products are a testament to that belief."

To kick off the product line, EarthMade plastic chain is available in a range of colors, offering versatile options for customers in various industries. Mr. Chain and Verde Bioresins are dedicated to ongoing research and development, ensuring continuous improvements and innovations to meet evolving sustainability goals.

For more information about the EarthMade line of biodegradable barrier solutions, visit www.mrchain.com/earthmade or contact the Mr. Chain customer service team.

About Mr. Chain

Founded in 1960, Mr. Chain is a leading manufacturer of plastic barrier chain, stanchions, and other related crowd control solutions. The company is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, providing products that help businesses and organizations create safe, orderly environments.

About Verde Bioresins

Verde is addressing the Growing Global Plastic Pollution Crisis: 85% of all plastics in the United States end up in a landfill, taking hundreds of years or more to decompose. Through its sustainable product innovation and proprietary technology, Verde provides comprehensive design and development solutions for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics. Verde targets food service, consumer goods, skincare and beauty, automotive, agricultural, and other packaging end markets with resins for blown film, thermoform, injection molding and blow molding applications. For additional information, please visit verdebioresins.com

